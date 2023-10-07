Saatva launches 15% off sale on its 5-star rated Latex Hybrid Mattress

Leading sleep brand Saatva has launched a new sale this weekend, and in it you can save 15% on the Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress. That cuts up to $389 off the price, with a queen reduced to $1,866 – that’s a great price for a premium, hand tufted mattress made with GOLS-certified organic natural latex that’s free of toxic chemicals.

Saatva makes the best mattress in America, the Saatva Classic hybrid, and this natural latex alternative is an excellent choice for people who want a cooler mattress with good eco credentials. The Latex Hybrid, which has attracted all 5-star reviews from customers, comes on a 365-night trial and is covered by a lifetime warranty.

Saatva offers free White Glove Delivery too, including removal of your old mattress. We’ve seen some good Saatva mattress sales on all of the brand’s beds recently, and this 15% saving is definitely worth considering.

Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress

Was: from $1,295

Now: from $1,001 at Saatva

Saving: up to $389 Summary: This hand-tufted hypoallergenic Saatva is made with GOLS-certified organic natural latex that offers the responsive feel of an innerspring mattress, but with far more green credentials. It does that with a combination of recycled steel coils, plus 3” of natural latex. Latex is also naturally cooling, making the Saatva Latex Hybrid a good mattress for hot sleepers. The best part is the pressure relief, reducing impact on your hips, shoulders, knees and back. And if you deal with lower back pain, there’s enhanced lumbar support here too. Saatva has also treated the mattress cover with an odorless botanical infusion called Guardin that naturally stops the growth of mold, bacteria and mildew. Benefits: 365 night at-home trial | Lifetime warranty | Free White Glove Delivery with old mattress removal Price history: There are mattress sales available each month on various Saatva beds, and we usually see around 12-15% off most models. That makes this current 15% discount a good time to buy as the Saatva Latex Hybrid is reduced to a starting price of $1,001.

Are latex mattresses any good?

Yes, latex mattresses have plenty of benefits, from natural cooling properties to being naturally inhibitors of mold and bacteria. Together this makes for fresher, more hygienic and comfortably cool sleep. Latex is also very responsive and similar in feel to a traditional innerspring mattress with plenty of bounce.

Other big benefits of latex mattresses are pressure relief and motion isolation, so not only will you feel fewer pressure points when lying down, you won’t be disturbed by your partner’s tossing and turning.

Many of the best organic mattresses are made from latex. The downside of course is that natural latex mattresses tend to be far more expensive than a mattress in a box, but with 15% off the Saatva Latex Hybrid is very competitively priced.

Whether it’s the best Saatva mattress for you depends on what type of bed you enjoy and whether you need enhanced pressure relief and motion isolation. If you have a smaller budget, take a look at our Saatva Classic mattress review to discover why it’s our top-rated pick overall.