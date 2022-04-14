Quick! One of our favorite 4K TVs just hit its lowest price ever

Looking for a great 4K TV without spending a fortune? Well, this is the deal you've been waiting for. One of our favorite budget 4K sets has just hit its lowest price ever.

Right now the 50-inch Insignia Class F30 Series 4K is just $299 on Amazon. At $100 off its usual price, this is one of the best TV deals around. This is a capable 4K smart TV with built-in Alexa voice control, DTS Studio sound, HDR support and a good looking 60hz display that's great for shows, games, and movies.

Want a bigger screen? You could opt for the huge 75-inch model for $689. This impressive 4K set has also hit its lowest price ever.

Insignia 50" F30 Fire TV: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. Yet it still features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and it comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice.

Insignia 75" F30 Fire TV: was $849 now $689 @ Amazon

This huge 75-inch version of the F30 series Fire TV has hit its lowest price ever, so get it while you can.

The Insignia F30 TV is one of the best budget TVs out there, and it's got a spot on our list of the best TVs under $500 to prove it. With a responsive user interface, Amazon Alexa support and great sound, it does everything you need it to do without breaking the bank.

As well as having Alexa voice controls, you'll also get a microphone-equipped remote, and access to all the streaming apps you want. That includes Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Apple TV plus, HBO Max, and Amazon-owned services such as Prime Video and IMDb TV.

In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we were impressed by almost everything about this TV. The picture quality is crisp, and the sound is great for a TV in this price range. You'll get better sound quality if you pair your TV with one of the best soundbars, but the Insignia F30 series still delivers good audio on its own. You can also tweak the audio mix between Standard, Music, Movie, Clear Voice, Enhanced Bass and Custom settings.

All in all, this TV was already great at full price, so don't hesitate to snap one up if you're on the hunt for a new set. If you're still not convinced, check out our list of the best TV deals to see what else is available.