New PlayStation Store sale has PS5 games from $5 — these are my 11 favorite deals

The latest PlayStation Store sale is the return of Big Games, Big Deals, and this promotion is discounting a whole load of the best PS5 games including Resident Evil 4, The Last of Us Part 1 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

There are more than 2,000 individual deals in this new PlayStation Store sale across hundreds of PS5 and PS4 games, and there are also discounts on DLC expansions and in-game currencies. And while the significant savings on some of the year’s biggest new releases will draw the most attention, this sale offers the chance to pick up some excellent games at very cheap prices.

The likes of Resident Evil 7, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Metro Exodus and Ghostrunner are available for less than $10 each. But with so many excellent deals to choose from here, you might be suffering from decision paralysis. So, I'm rounding up my favorite discounts down below to help you pick out the must-plays.

The Big Games, Big Deals sale is scheduled to run until Thursday, Sept. 28, so you don’t have too much longer to make your selections. Now let’s dive into my 11 favorite PS5 games in the latest PlayStation Store sale.

The best PS5 games in Big Games, Big Deals sale

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $39 @ PlayStation Store

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Deluxe Edition): was $89 now $62 @ PlayStation Store

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best Star Wars media in years. Playing once again as Jedi-in-hiding Cal Kestis, this galaxy-spanning third-person action-adventure game combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old. The Deluxe Edition includes exclusive cosmetic items inspired by Han Solo and Luke Skywalker.

Hogwarts Legacy (Deluxe Edition): was $79 now $55 @ PlayStation Store

Step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy. This open-world RPG lets you attend the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry where you'll learn spells, brew potions, and tame magical beasts. And you'll also have to battle dark wizards and ultimately decide the fate of the entire wizarding world. The Deluxe Edition includes the Dark Arts cosmetic set and an exclusive Thestral Mount.

The Last of Us Part 1: was $69 now $49 @ PlayStation Store

The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5 is a stunning remake of one of the most celebrated PlayStation games ever. Taking full advantage of Sony's flagship hardware it offers improved visuals, performance and gameplay tweaks. Now you can experience Joel and Ellie's original cross-country journey in its definitive form. If you enjoyed The Last of Us HBO show earlier this year, it's essential.

Dead Space (Deluxe Edition): was $79 now $55 @ PlayStation Store

Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. This Deluxe Edition includes a set of exclusive cosmetic items.

Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion: was $49 now $34 @ PlayStation Store

A full HD remaster of the beloved PSP original. Crisis Core Reunion is a dramatic prequel to the legendary Final Fantasy VII game. You play Zack Fair, a young soldier who is destined to save the world and interact with iconic characters like Cloud and Sephiroth. It's not the visuals that have been improved, Crisis Core has also never played this well thanks to a reworked battle system. If you cannot wait until the release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth next year, this will help fill the gap.

Octopath Traveler 2: was $59 now $44 @ PlayStation Store

Octopath Traveler 2 is set in the fantasy world of Solistia, where you play as eight unique travelers each with their own unique adventure. But these paths will eventually crossover and intersect in surprising ways. Packing stunning visuals that fusion retro pixel art with 3D animation, this sequel to the 2018 is designed to be approachable for newcomers and franchise veterans. Plus, there's a meaty free demo if you'd like to try the game out before buying.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition: was $49 now $19 @ PlayStation Store

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a game that needs no introduction. Often cited as one of the best RPGs ever made, it's now been enhanced for the PS5. This Complete Edition includes the full base game as well as the game's two substantial expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. For just $15, you're getting hundreds of hours of content in a single package.

PowerWash Simulator: was $24 now $19 @ PlayStation Store

PowerWash Simulator is a surprisingly zen experience, letting you wash away every speck of dirt and grime across a variety of colorful environments. On paper, this might sound more like a chore than a fun video game, but it makes for an enjoyably relaxing experience and also comes with various free-themed DLCs that crossover with Tomb Raider and Final Fantasy 7.

Need for Speed Unbound: was $69 now $20 @ PlayStation Store

The latest entry in the long-running racing series, Need for Speed Unbound offers new ways to compete with friends and rivals. With a distinct visual style, take to the streets and prove you have what it takes to win it all against the best racers in the world. Impress and you'll earn the right to race in The Grand, the ultimate street racing challenge.