My favorite streaming device just hit lowest price ever — Apple TV 4K is $79

This Apple TV 4K deal is my favorite Black Friday deal. Not just because it's a sale on my personal favorite streaming device — the one I've used to stream countless hours of Netflix, Twitch and HBO Max — but because it's bringing the Apple TV 4K to an actually reasonable price.

Yes, while the Apple TV 4K is one of the best streaming devices , it's historically suffered from being priced way too high. Right now, the Apple TV 4K (32GB, 2021) is $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab), a whopping $100 off its regular retail price of $179. And that's also $50 cheaper than the new Apple TV, and that model's biggest new feature is its lower price point.

Lowest price! The Apple TV 4K supports high-frame rate HDR streaming as well as support for multiple users. Apple has added a speedy A12 Bionic chip for snappy performance, but it's the new remote which we like the most. It retains touch and gestures, but adds actual buttons as well as an intuitive jog wheel that recalls the old iPods of yore.

Yes, this is the 2021 Apple TV 4K, but that's of no concern to (nearly) anyone buying it. This model has all the same apps, a super-speedy A12 Bionic chip and the improved Siri remote. It also has access to the same best Apple TV apps and games, and it's a great devices for watching the best Apple TV Plus shows and movies.

It's just that when it had to compete with the $49 Roku Streaming Stick 4K — our top pick for most people — and other $50 streaming devices, Apple's MSRP of $179 didn't make sense.

In our Apple TV 4K (2021) review, we do explain why people would love it. It's a super-speedy streaming device for fast app load times, and its interface is the best of any streaming device. Period.

It's also got standards that Amazon and others have added, including multi-user support, and that new metallic Siri remote that's a huge upgrade over the trackpad Siri remote of years past. Buttons matter, and Apple realized it. Though this remote uses Lightning, and the new one uses USB-C.

What about the new Apple TV 4K (2022)? Well, its best feature is the new lower $129 price tag. And this model is $30 cheaper! Though that model has 64GB of storage, which you may need for Apple Arcade games — if the 32GB model has you pruning your apps constantly. And that's a big 'if.' Oh, and it has support for the Matter smart home standard, which may or may not matter to you.

The other big 2022 model feature is HDR10+, which improves contrast by using metadata to finely-tune lighting to the programming you're watching. Oh, and that new Apple TV 4K costs $149 if you want built-in Ethernet, which this model already offers.

