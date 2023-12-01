Massive Best Buy sale this weekend — here's the 21 deals I'd buy

Don't worry if you sat out Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Best Buy has a huge 3-day sale this weekend. Everything from TVs to laptops to Apple products to headphones are seeing major discounts.

Right now you can get the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 on sale for $899. That's an amazing price for this Editor's Choice laptop. Plus, the ultimate Black Friday OLED TV deal has made a comeback — the LG 48-inch A2 OLED 4K TV is $549 at Best Buy. You can also get over $500 off one of the best robot vacuums.

There are plenty of sales up for grabs, so keep scrolling to see my top picks. Plus, check out the Nintendo Switch games on sale I'd buy and the big Walmart weekend sale for more discounts.

Best Buy deals — Editor Picks

iPhone 15: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

Best Buy's iPhone 15 deals will offer a credit of up to $1,000 with trade-in of an older phone. Additionally, if you activate your phone via Verizon you'll get a $200 Verizon eGift card.

Lego sets: deals from $15 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy sale includes a slew of discounts on Lego sets. The discounted sets include Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, Disney and more themes. There's up to 30$ off, with the lowest price deals starting from just $15. Lego can often be rather pricey so don't miss your chance to pick up a popular set for cheap.

Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

This huge sale includes massive savings encompassing everything from up to $1,500 off refrigerators to tabletop air fryers dropping as low as $59. There are also deals on washing machines, coffee makers, cookers and lots more, if you need to kit out your kitchen, look no further.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD (1TB): was $159 now $89 @ Best Buy

The Samsung 990 Pro SSD (1TB) just got a discount. This PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device is PS5 compatible and packs seriously impressive speeds. Samsung's new SSD offers a sequential read speed of 7,450 MB/s and a write speed of 6,900 MB/s. It also comes with a heatsink equipped with RGB lighting. It's a great pick if you want to boost your console's storage capacity.

Price check: $89 @ Amazon

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch SE (2022) is Apple's new mid-tier watch. It packs the same chipset found in the Apple Watch Series 8, but for a lower price. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. This is a great price for the affordable Apple watch. Save $50 right now.

Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

These Editor's Choice awarded wireless earbuds are top of our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market right now — try them out and you'll see why. In my Sony WF-1000XM5 review, I found the smaller and lighter design comfortable to wear for long periods. They have some of the strongest ANC around, outstanding sound quality and one of the best user experiences from the Sony Headphones Connect app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.

Bose 700: was $379 now $279 @ Best Buy

The Bose 700 may have been superseded by the new QC Ultra Headphones flagship, but they are still one of the top noise-canceling headphones you can buy. As well as having excellent, rich sound, they're stylish, comfortable to wear and deliver the absolute best noise-cancelling experience of any headphones we've tested. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes.

Price check: $279 @ Amazon

Nintendo Switch (Mario Kart 8 Bundle): $299 @ Best Buy

One of the best Nintendo Switch deals is this Mario Kart 8 Bundle for $299 at Best Buy. You get a Nintendo Switch console, a digital copy of the full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Switch Online membership. This is a pretty great package and it costs the same as the console standalone right now.

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550): was $899 now $374 @ Best Buy

This Roomba i7+ can hold up to 60 days worth of dirt in its self-emptying charging base. It also learns from its travels and offers customized cleaning schedules. It even suggests when a deeper clean may be needed due to high pollen count or shedding season for your pets. If you want a deal on one of the best robot vacuums out there, this is the one.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: was $1,199 now $499 @ Best Buy

Forget about the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the S22 Ultra still has plenty to offer — and it's $700 off at Best Buy right now. Complete with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 5,000 mAh battery, S Pen support and a 6.8-inch QHD AMOLED display, it's a great phone for a very reasonable price. Just be sure to choose the "Activate Today" option before you buy.

PS5 Spider-Man 2 Bundle: was $559 now $499 @ Best Buy

The PS5 Spider-Man 2 bundle packages together a PS5 Disc console with a digital copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. It's the perfect bundle if you're looking to upgrade to Sony's flagship gaming console and get one of the console's best games at the same time. This bundle comes with the original PS5 model rather than the Slim.

Price check: $499 @ Amazon | $499 @ Walmart

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

Least-expensive OLED! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive and it's now at its lowest price ever!

Segway G30Max Electric Scooter: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

We named the Segway G30Max Ninebot Kickscooter one of the best electric scooters you can buy. It offers an estimated 40-mile range, which is more than double the range of most other scooters. Plus, in our testing we found it's incredibly comfortable to ride. In our tests, it was second only to the Unagi in maintaining its speed as we went up steep inclines.

Price check: $699 @ Amazon

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice deal! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

LG 65" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included. Note that Amazon has it for just a few bucks less.

Price check: $1,296 @ Amazon

LG C3 65" 4K OLED: was $2,599 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support and LG's Magic Remote. Shop at Best Buy and you'll get 3 months of Apple TV Plus and 30 days of FuboTV with the LG C3 OLED TV.

Price check: $1,596 @ Amazon

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $199 now $139 @ Best Buy

The Powerbeats Pro are one of the best sets of wireless earbuds available, especially for workouts. The battery life is great, the fit is comfortable, and it seamlessly integrates with your iPhone — just like AirPods.