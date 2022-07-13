Live
Best anti-Prime Day deals LIVE: Best Buy, Walmart and more
These retailers are aiming to steal Amazon Prime Day’s thunder
By Rory Mellon published
Amazon is offering a tidal wave of Prime Day deals, but that doesn’t mean its retail rivals are just sitting on the sidelines letting the online retail giant hog the spotlight. The likes of Best Buy, Walmart, Target and more are all offering competing sales designed to steal Prime Day's thunder.
These range from Best Buy’s Black Friday in July promotion to Walmart’s ongoing summer sale, but there’s one common theme among these deals, they’re all giving Prime Day a serious run for its money. While there are many epic offers to be found on Amazon (opens in new tab) right now, equally big savings can be found at alternative retailers as well.
The best anti-Prime Day deals range from $200 off the MacBook Pro M1 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) to Smart TVs starting at just $99 at Walmart (opens in new tab), plus there are savings on household essentials at Target (opens in new tab). It’s easy to get swept up in the Prime Day hype and assume all the biggest savings right now are on Amazon, but make sure to shop around to ensure you’re getting the best price.
To help you find the best deals across retailers, we’ll be covering all the best anti-Prime Day deals in this live blog. So follow along for some epic savings that don’t require an Amazon Prime membership.
Top 10 anti-Prime Day deals
- MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- LG 55" A1 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $946 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- KitchenAid Professinal 5qt Stand Mixer: was $449 now $270 @ Target (opens in new tab)
- iPhone 13 Pro: save up to $700 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo Ideapad 3i laptop: was $699 now $399 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: was $349 now $228 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Dyson TP01 Tower Air Purifier and Fan: was $399 now $299 @ Target (opens in new tab)
- Eufy RoboVac 25C: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- ASUS 14" Chromebook: was $299 now $149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Here's a deal that's cheaper somewhere other than Amazon right now — Target has the Beats Studio3 headphones for $174 right now, down from the usual $349 (opens in new tab). Amazon, meanwhile, has them at $199 (opens in new tab).
Wherever you buy them, you'll be getting a good pair of over-ear headphones that we praised in our Beats Studio3 review (opens in new tab) for their comfy fit, up to 22 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise-canceling also does a decent job of blocking ambient sounds.
Beats Studio3: was $349 now $174 @ Target (opens in new tab)
Hi, I'm Jane, Fitness Editor here at Tom's Guide and taking the reins from Rory briefly (don't despair gaming fans, he'll be back). I'm a big fan of the Apple Watch 7, and quite a few retailers currently have big savings on the smartwatch. For instance, Target currently has it on sale for just $279 (opens in new tab), which matches the price on Amazon and is a new low for the device.
Prime Day Apple deals are always popular, but if you've been holding out to invest in a new watch, this is a deal worth shopping for. The Apple Watch 7 is available in two different sizes — 41mm and 45mm — and is on sale in blue, green, black, and starlight. The watch has a larger, brighter screen than the Apple Watch 6, and when testing, we found it to be the most usable standalone smartwatch yet. You can read our Apple Watch 7 review to find out more here.
From a fitness perspective, this is a great watch to have on your wrist, and if closing your rings doesn't keep you accountable, I don't know what will. Grab it while you can.
Apple Watch 7: was $399, now $279 @ Target (opens in new tab)
One of the Prime Day video game deals we definitely expected to see this year was some form of a reduction on The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, but curiously Amazon has kept the popular Nintendo Switch game at full price. Thankfully Walmart is picking up the slack instead.
Right now, Breath of the Wild on Nintendo Switch is on sale for $39 at Walmart (opens in new tab) that's a $20 saving compared to its full price. You might expect a game that turned five years old earlier this year to be available for pennies, but Breath of the Wild has held its price remarkably well.
Perhaps that is because even all these years later it's still the best game on the Nintendo Switch offering an expansive open world to explore and some delightfully fun puzzles. It's also a surprisingly tough game, with an emphasis on gathering the necessary resources to survive in the wilderness. A sequel is slated for next year making now the perfect time to circle back if you missed it the first time around.
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
One of our favorite Prime Day headphone deals is a massive discount on the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, which we rank as some of the best headphones you can buy.
However, this deal is exclusively for Amazon Prime members. But fear not if you're not subscribed to the retailer's premium membership program, because Best Buy is offering the same deal and it's open to everyone. For a limited time, the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones are $228 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), that's a saving of $121.
In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we praised these headphones for their excellent audio quality, outstanding noise cancellation, the intuitive smart controls and the lengthy battery life of around 30 hours (with active noise cancellation enabled). All this easily beats even the significantly more expensive Apple AirPods Max wireless headphones. Sounds like a great deal to us.
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $228 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Welcome to Tom's Guide Anti-Prime Day live blog! Here we'll be rounding up all the best deals from retailers other than Amazon. The second day of Prime Day deals is just beginning, but that doesn't mean there aren't epic offers at competing retailers worth flagging as well.
For example, take the fantastic MacBook Pro M1, at Amazon it's being sold for its full retail price of $1,299, but at Best Buy you can score the MacBook Pro M1 for $1,099 (opens in new tab). That's $200 off.
This 2020 release is no longer the latest model, but it still holds its own against some current flagship laptops. The MacBook Pro M1 continues to impress thanks to its speedy M1 chip, strong battery life and vibrant display.
MacBook Pro (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
