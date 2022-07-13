Best anti-Prime Day deals LIVE: Best Buy, Walmart and more

Refresh

(Image credit: Future) Hi, I'm Jane, Fitness Editor here at Tom's Guide and taking the reins from Rory briefly (don't despair gaming fans, he'll be back). I'm a big fan of the Apple Watch 7, and quite a few retailers currently have big savings on the smartwatch. For instance, Target currently has it on sale for just $279 (opens in new tab), which matches the price on Amazon and is a new low for the device. Prime Day Apple deals are always popular, but if you've been holding out to invest in a new watch, this is a deal worth shopping for. The Apple Watch 7 is available in two different sizes — 41mm and 45mm — and is on sale in blue, green, black, and starlight. The watch has a larger, brighter screen than the Apple Watch 6, and when testing, we found it to be the most usable standalone smartwatch yet. You can read our Apple Watch 7 review to find out more here. From a fitness perspective, this is a great watch to have on your wrist, and if closing your rings doesn't keep you accountable, I don't know what will. Grab it while you can. Apple Watch 7: was $399, now $279 @ Target (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Nintendo) One of the Prime Day video game deals we definitely expected to see this year was some form of a reduction on The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, but curiously Amazon has kept the popular Nintendo Switch game at full price. Thankfully Walmart is picking up the slack instead. Right now, Breath of the Wild on Nintendo Switch is on sale for $39 at Walmart (opens in new tab) that's a $20 saving compared to its full price. You might expect a game that turned five years old earlier this year to be available for pennies, but Breath of the Wild has held its price remarkably well. Perhaps that is because even all these years later it's still the best game on the Nintendo Switch offering an expansive open world to explore and some delightfully fun puzzles. It's also a surprisingly tough game, with an emphasis on gathering the necessary resources to survive in the wilderness. A sequel is slated for next year making now the perfect time to circle back if you missed it the first time around. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)