Prime Day Apple deals 2022 — best sales right now

Prime Day Apple deals are among the most sought-after discounts during Prime Day. This year they promise to be extra enticing as there are many new Apple devices for Amazon to discount.

For instance, the newly announced MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 could see discounts that take from $50 to $100 off. Likewise, their predecessors — the M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro — are bound to undergo epic discounts if not from Amazon, then from competing retailers like Best Buy or B&H Photo.

Excluding Macs, Prime Day Apple deals will also offer deep price cuts on some of our favorite Apple gear such as the Apple Watch 7, iPad mini, and AirPods. Bookmark this page and check back often for the best Prime Day Apple deals of the week.

Best Prime Day Apple deals

iPads

(opens in new tab) iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $559 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support.

(opens in new tab) 11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 11-inch iPad Pro is the first iPad to house Apple's M1 CPU, which means it offers record-breaking performance. It features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras along with Wi-Fi 6 support. It doesn't boast the mini-LED HDR panel found on the 12-inch model, but it's still an excellent tablet.

AirPods

(opens in new tab) AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the AirPods with Standard Charging Case on sale for $119. That's one of their lowest prices of the year. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

(opens in new tab) AirPods 3 (2021): was $179 now $132 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The new AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $169. That's their lowest price right now at any retailer. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation.

Apple Watch

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $279 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Prime Day Apple deals on the new Series 7 are here. The new watch comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes. It features a larger/brighter display, better durability (IPX6 certification), and up to 33% faster charging.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $219 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $149 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

It's hard to recommend the Apple Watch 3 these days given that it won't run the next version of watchOS. However, if you want the cheapest Apple Watch around — this is it. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price.

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $899 @ B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

Despite its age, the M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance for cash-strapped Mac fans. The M1 CPU helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Just keep in mind, it hit $749 last summer and it's no longer Apple's flagship.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200: The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

$200 off: The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. This model can be configured with an even more powerful M1 Max CPU (from $3,499), which features a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU.

Macs

(opens in new tab) Apple Mac Mini M1: was $699 now $659 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Mac Mini marries great value with potent performance. It sports Apple's epic M1 chip, which smokes Intel's Core i3 and Core i5 processors in most tasks. With a small form factor, strong performance, and support for two large monitors. It features Apple's M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) iMac 21.5" (2020): was $1,099 now $797 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2020 iMac model has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. Currently, it's on sale for $797, which makes it one of the cheapest iMacs we've seen. Just remember, this is an Intel-based iMac.

Apple TV

(opens in new tab) Apple TV 4K (2021): was $179 now $109 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The current-gen Apple TV supports high-frame rate HDR streaming as well as support for multiple users. Apple has added a speedy A12 Bionic chip for snappy performance, but it's the new remote, which we like the most. It retains touch and gestures, but adds actual buttons as well as an intuitive jog wheel that recalls the old iPods of yore.

