25 best non-Prime Day deals at Best Buy right now

Prime Day deals may be underway now, but Amazon's not the only game in town. Best Buy's cheekily named Black Friday in July sale (they could hardly call it the Anti-Prime Day Sale, could they?) is live too, and offers plenty of fantastic deals of its own.

It's not uncommon for Best Buy to offer an alternative Prime Day sale, but this year things are a bit different, in that Best Buy Totaltech members will get some extra perks. For instance, members will get access to sale prices through July 17 whereas it will end tomorrow (July 13) for everyone else. Plus, Best Buy is hinting that members will be able to "purchase a hard-to-find product" during the sale. (It's likely a PS5 restock will be offered for members only).

Best Buy Totaltech costs $199 per year, which makes it pricier than Amazon Prime ($139/year) or Walmart Plus ($98/year), but don't worry — because you can shop many of the best deals today even without being a member.

So scroll down for big savings on TVs, small kitchen appliances, and Apple gear, and keep checking back as we add more deals over the course of the next two days.

Best Buy Totaltech: $199/year

For $199.99 per year, Best Buy Totaltech gives members access to 24/7 tech support, free shipping (with no minimums), 2-year warranty protection on purchased products, exclusive member-only deals, and free in-home installation. The service will be available in 60 stores by the end of the month. Best Buy credit card holders pay only $179.99 per year.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $79

Best Buy currently has one of the most epic deals of all time. The retailer has TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger 4K sets. That said, remember that Amazon confirmed it will have TVs on sale from $49 on Tuesday.

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $219

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in.

TCL 55" 4K Android TV: was $499 now $314

This TCL 4 Series model has everything you could need at an absurdly low price: sharp 4K picture quality, good audio, and access to all of your favorite streaming apps.

TCL 65" 4K QLED Roku TV: was $699 now $549

This killer deal saves you $150 on one of the best 4K TVs on the market. We found this TV to be an excellent pick for anyone who wants good quality on a budget. It delivers solid, quantum-dot 4K picture quality and Google's smart TV software at an unbeatable price. This model features a bright and vibrant 55-inch 4K QLED display, Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus support, and compatibility with AI voice assistants.

TCL 55" Mini-LED 4K QLED TV: was $749 now $699

The TCL R646 uses mini-LED backlighting. That results in tighter lighting control to eliminate haloing and offer better brightness where it's needed. The TV also features built-in Google Assistant, 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Chromecast, and Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support.

Sony 48" A9S 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $799

Get a gorgeous and compact Sony OLED with the 48-inch Master Series A9S Android TV. This 2020 model puts incredible picture quality into a size that's perfect for smaller rooms and gaming setups, but still delivers plenty of smarts, with Google Assistant and Chromecast built in.

LG C1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $799

The LG C1 is part of LG's 2021 lineup of OLED TVs. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and a variety of gaming-related settings for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners. Various sizes are on sale, but the 48-inch model is just $799, which is $100 cheaper than last week's price and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this TV. (We recommend the C1 over the entry-level A1 below.

LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $679

The A1 series is LG's entry-level line of OLED TVs. The TV offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, and webOS 6.0, which gives you access to many major streaming apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. It's now $679, which is the cheapest OLED TV deal we've ever seen.

Apple

MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099

The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. It's an epic deal at $200 off, but it was on sale for $999 just a few days ago at Best Buy.

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799

Save $200! The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. It's on sale for $1,799, which is the cheapest price we've seen for this base configuration.

MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,299

Save $200: The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. This model can be configured with an even more powerful M1 Max CPU (from $3,499), which features a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU. Rarely on sale, this MacBook deal takes $200 off.

AirPods Max: was $549 now $449

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience.

Smart home

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential: was $49 now $29

Google Home users will love this basic, but excellent smart speaker. We know we did in our Lenovo Smart Clock Essential review. The compact device can fit on any nightstand, the display is a breeze to read in both well-lit and dark settings. An LED nightlight encircles the back, and casts a soft glow, and there's a USB port for charging your smartphone.

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen): was $99 now $54

The second-gen Google Nest Hub features a 7-inch smart display and built-in speakers. This device also offers support for some of the best streaming services out there, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and more.

iRobot Roomba i3+: was $549 now $499

The Roomba i3+ has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. This Best Buy deal takes $50 off its price.

Appliances

Keurig K-Mini Plus: was $109 now $89

The Keurig K-Mini Plus is one of the best Keurig coffee makers (opens in new tab) you can buy. At less than five inches wide, its design is great for small kitchens or dorm rooms. It can pour 6 ounce or 12 ounce cups of coffee, tea, or iced beverages at the push of a button. It was $49 last Black Friday, but it's now at its lowest price of 2022.

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Deluxe XL: was $249 now $179

The Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL is an 9-in-1 pressure cooker that can double as an air fryer. This deal is for the 8-quart model, which is big enough to feed your family and still have leftovers.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender: was $199 now $159

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender can mix, blend, juice, and process all of your favorite foods. It has a high-volume 72-ounce blender capacity and also includes a 64-ounce round bowl that doubles as a food processor along with two 16-ounce blender cups with built-in blades for smoothies and shakes.

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum: was $699 now $599

If you’ve been meaning to give your vacuum cleaner an upgrade then this deal is worth your attention. The Dyson V11 is one of the best vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) you can buy. It offers up to 60 minutes of run time, plus it comes with plenty of useful tools including a crevice tool, mini motorized tool, docking station, mini soft dusting brush, stiff bristle brush, combination tool, light pipe crevice tool and low reach adapter tool. This is a rare sale that saves you $100.