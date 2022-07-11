Walmart's Prime Day alternative deals are live now — here are all the biggest sales

Walmart and Amazon are fierce retail rivals, so it’s no surprise that Walmart is looking to steal some thunder away from Prime Day deals with its own selection of alternative deals.

Similar to the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale, Walmart is slashing the price of loads of items that typically sell well during Amazon's annual sales extravaganza. That means 4K TVs, kitchen appliances, and laptops have all been reduced. We could even see a PS5 restock at some point this week to further move the conversation away from Prime Day.

Walmart isn’t locking the majority of these summer deals behind a membership paywall, but there’s still plenty of incentive to upgrade to a Walmart Plus . For $98 a year, or $12.95 a month, you get gas discounts at select locations, unlimited free delivery, and various in-store benefits. If you want the most out of your Walmart shopping experience, it’s could be a worthwhile upgrade.

If Prime Day isn’t quite living up to your expectations, then you may find what you’re looking for at Walmart. But with so many top-selling products on sale right now, finding the biggest savings can be surprisingly tricky. That’s why we’re rounding up our favorite deals in the Walmart summer sales down below.

TVs

(opens in new tab) Smart TVs: deals from $99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

As part of the Walmart rival to Prime Day sales event, Walmart is discounting the price of a huge range of smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from TCL, Hisense, JVC, and Walmart's own onn brand. The Roku platform is our favorite streaming platform and the sale includes budgets TVs as well as big-screen Roku TVs.

(opens in new tab) TCL 55" 4K UHD Roku TV: was $599 now $298 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This sizeable 55-inch 4K Roku TV is currently $300 off at Walmart. It offers a full 4K UHD panel, plus all the streaming services you could need via Roku TV. This is one of the best Walmart TV deals currently available.

(opens in new tab) TCL 70" 4K LED Android TV: was $699 now $548 @Walmart (opens in new tab)

This 70-inch TCL display has been reduced by more than $150. This is a great deal for a television with both a 4K panel as well as HDR support, plus three HDMI ports and Android TV features for streaming all your favorite movies and TV shows.

(opens in new tab) LG 55" A1 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $946 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart has slashed this OLED TV from LG by $700 in this massive summer sale. It's ideal for gaming with a bespoke Game Optimizer mode, and a powerful processor for crystal-clear images every time. It's a full 4K TV with built-in access to all your streaming favorites.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 75" QLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,298 now $1,098 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This is another huge television that makes no secret about being made for gamers. Not only does it boast a massive 75-inch QLED 4K panel, but also offers a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR, an auto low latency mode and an HDMI 2.1 port. If all that wasn't enough it's also an Android TV for easy access to the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video.

Laptops and tablets

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 311: was $300 now $204 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is great for students on the go with its ability to function as both a laptop and tablet. It's not a powerhouse but it'll handle everyday tasks with ease. 15 hours of battery life is another feature that helps this Chromebook stand out.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Ideapad 3i laptop: was $699 now $399 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The lightweight and ultra-portable Lenovo Ideapad 3i laptop has been slashed $300 at Walmart. This stylish machine comes packing an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD for storage. Its thin bezels encompass a 14-inch touchscreen FHD display that is perfect for both work and play.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $999 now $774 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart has Microsoft's 2-in-1 on sale at its lowest price ever (with the price dropping once you add the Surface Pro to your cart). Currently, you can get the Surface Pro 7 for slightly more than $800. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Hurry there are only a few left in stock!

(opens in new tab) 10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2020): was $469 now $379 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! Despite not being the latest model, the 2020 iPad Air sports a large 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. The lack of Face ID or a headphone jack is disappointing but far from a dealbreaker.

(opens in new tab) 11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $799 now $739 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The 11-inch iPad Pro is the first iPad to house Apple's M1 CPU, which means it offers record-breaking performance. It features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras along with Wi-Fi 6 support.

(opens in new tab) 12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $1,099 now $999 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Apple's top-of-the-line iPad just got a generous price cut courtesy of Walmart. At $100 off, $999 is its cheapest price yet. It features a stunning 12.9-inch Liquid Retina mini LED display (2732 x 2048) with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and Wi-Fi 6 support. The new Apple M1 CPU also means it's the fastest iPad ever.

(opens in new tab) iPad mini (64GB/2021): was $499 now $409 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. This offer from Walmart is only $10 away from its lowest ever price, so worth securing now as it may not stick around long.

Smart Home

(opens in new tab) Cooling fans/AC: deals from $30 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Summer has arrived, and it's a hot one. That means now is the time to invest in a new fan or air conditioner. Fortunately, there are plenty of early Walmart Memorial Day sales that are slashing the prices of both. After discount, fans start at just $30, whereas AC window units start at $154.

(opens in new tab) Eufy RoboVac 25C: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save big on the RoboVac 25C robot vacuum right now at Walmart. This robot vacuum offers solid suction power and 100 minutes of battery life. It's also got Alexa and Google Assistant support, which means it can be controlled via voice.

(opens in new tab) Nest Learning Thermostat: was $249 now $199 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The latest version of Google's smart thermostat features a better screen while still learning your behavior to adjust heating and cooling automatically. As part of the Walmart deals event, the retailer is slashing $53 off.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): was $49 now $29 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The second-generation Google Nest Mini has dropped to $29 at Walmart. This alternative to an Amazon Alexa device can be configured to become the center of your smart home controlling everything from your lights to your television.

(opens in new tab) Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $39 now $29 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K has dropped to $29 at Walmart. While this isn't the superior Plus model, it's still a great device for turning any television into a Smart TV and offers access to all the biggest streaming services.

Audio

(opens in new tab) Onn True Wireless Earbuds: was $19 now $4 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Yes, they're unabashedly AirPods knock offs, but the Onn True Wireless Earbuds are as cheap as they get when it comes to inexpensive wireless earbuds. They're IPX5 waterproof and offer up to 4 hours of playtime with an extra 8 hours provided by the charging case. Just don't expect them to last much longer than a single summer.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Headphones: was $58 now $38 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Headphones are a great pick if you're in need of a set of Sony cans without breaking the bank. For just $38 you're getting solid sound and long batter life, but the lack of a headphone jack to wire them up is a shame and the design is a little on the flimsy side.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $197 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Apple's premium in-ear wireless headphones are down to $197. The AirPods Pro deliver sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. This deal now equals the lowest price for the earbuds so far this year, although Prime Day could see them go lower.

Kitchen

(opens in new tab) Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker: was $37 now $19 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Be your own barista with the super cheap Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker. Normally priced at $37, it's now discounted to just $20, which is an all-time price low. It has a permanent filter and can hold 8 cups of coffee. This is one of the best cheap Walmart deals you'll find for coffee lovers.

(opens in new tab) Hamilton Beach Electric Blender: was $44 now $22 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart has knocked $22 off this Hamilton Beach Electric Blender with durable stainless steel blades, 650 Watt motor and ten individual speeds, it's perfect for creating smoothies and fitness drinks. The perfect no frills, kitchen appliance.

(opens in new tab) Chefman 26 Qt Air Fryer: was $199 now $121 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This Chefman air fryer sports a French door design and a massive 26 quarts capacity. This tabletop appliance can do it all from frying to broiling, toasting to baking. It'll crisp food to perfection every time, and the wide windows mean you want the food cook to ensure it's never overdone.

(opens in new tab) Farberware 3.2 Qt Air Fryer: was $109 now $54 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Allowing you to grill, bake, roast, and fry family favorite foods like chicken, French fries, and onion rings, this Farberware Air Fryer works with little or no oil. Which helps to reduce calories compared to traditional frying. It's also super easy to use and the 3.2 qt food baskets can fit up to 2 pounds of food.

Gaming

(opens in new tab) Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $22 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Become a medieval Viking and conquer all of England in the massive open-world RPG. With hundreds of hours of content in the base game alone, and multiple DLC expansions as well, this is one of the biggest time sinks on the PS5.

(opens in new tab) The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched alongside the Nintendo Switch. Like the console, the game has done a remarkable job at retaining its full price. That makes this $20 very discount note-worthy. This is one of the best games on the Switch, so don't hesitate to buy it if you don't already own it.

(opens in new tab) Jurassic World Evolution 2: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Construct your own Jurassic Park in this sequel to the popular management simulation game. This follow-up to the 2018 original includes a new narrative campaign, new dinos to home and a wealth of new customization options. Just be ready for a breakout these prehistoric creatures really don't like being cooped up.