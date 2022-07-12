Prime Day deal: Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones just crashed to $228

Prime Day is officially here, and this is one of the best sales we've seen so far. The Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of the best headphones you can buy, and now they've dropped to their lowest price ever.

While stocks last, you can get the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones for $228 on Amazon (opens in new tab). This is an excellent deal that we highly recommend taking advantage of.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $228 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of the best wireless headphones on the market. They offer remarkable noise-cancelling, superior sound quality and a lengthy 30 hours of battery life (38 hours with ANC disabled). This is their lowest price ever, so there's no reason not to pick up a pair.

Before the Sony WH-1000XM5 released, the Sony WH-1000XM4 were our pick for the best headphones on the market. The XM5s have a couple of upgrades, including faster charging time and better audio performance. However, the XM4s are still an incredible pair of cans, with some of the best sound quality and active noise-cancelling available. And that goes double now that they're on sale for their lowest price ever.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review , we praised these headphones for their excellent audio quality, outstanding noise cancellation, the intuitive smart controls and the lengthy battery life of around 30 hours (with active noise cancellation enabled). All this easily beats even the Apple AirPods Max wireless headphones, which, unlike the Sony WH-1000XM4, doesn't support USB-C charging, and the XM4s are almost half the asking price of the AirPods Max right now.

Audiophiles will also be happy to know you can also personalize your audio experience with presets or other adjustments through the Sony Headphones Connect app.

No matter what you choose to listen to on the Sony WH-1000XM4, they won't let you down and are a top-notch choice thanks to their sleek yet lightweight design and outstanding sound quality.

The deals won't stop coming! Make sure to keep checking our Prime Day deals coverage so you don't miss the best sales.