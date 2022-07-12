Best Prime Day video game deals 2022: PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and more

The best Prime Day video games deals are now live, and the prices on must-play titles for the PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and PS4 are dropping fast. This is your chance to pick up unmissable games starting from just $15.

Prime Day deals aren't just offering savings on bargain-bin fodder either; the latest installments in popular franchises such as Assassin's Creed, Resident Evil and Zelda are all included in this sale. In fact, right now, you can build a whole library of acclaimed video games and spend relatively little in the process.

Whether you've just picked up a new next-gen system, or are looking to circle back to some well-reviewed favorites that you skipped at release, you'll want to browse these epic Prime Day video game deals. Don't forget we'll be frequently updating this page with the latest savings so make sure to bookmark and return.

Best Prime Day video game deals

Best Prime Day PS5 game deals

(opens in new tab) Elden Ring: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The latest action RPG from legendary developer FromSoftware, Elden Ring sees Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin team up to create a new horrifically hostile world. Venture to the Lands Between and become the Elden Lord, if you're brave enough.

(opens in new tab) Sifu: was $39 now $31 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Part martial arts brawler, part challenging roguelike, Sifu looks primed to be one of 2022's most underrated gems. You play a young kung fu student setting out on a quest for revenge after the death of your father. Along the way you'll need to master a deep combat system if you want to survive long enough to earn your vengeance.

(opens in new tab) Watch Dogs: Legion: was $69 now $14 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Watch Dogs: Legion doesn't have a single protagonist. Instead, it lets you recruit just about anyone in a near-future dystopian London into the hacktivist collective DedSec. It's a creative open-world adventure with a timely message about privacy.

(opens in new tab) Guardians of the Galaxy: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Join the Guardians of the Galaxy on an all-new original adventure. Play as Star-Lord and lead your motley crew to victory as you call the shots both in and out of battle. You'll need to prepare to face a cosmic threat that is hellbent on intergalactic annihilation, should be no sweat. Probably.

(opens in new tab) Demon's Souls: was $69 now $57 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Before Dark Souls, before Bloodborne, this is where it all began. Now the classic PS3 game has been remade for the new generation of consoles, built from the ground up with improved graphics and performance. And it can be yours with $13 off the normal price thanks to Prime Day.

Best Prime Day Xbox game deals

(opens in new tab) Gears Tactics: was $59 now $14 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Gears Tactics demonstrates that the Gears of War series has plenty to offer beyond third-person shooters. This turn-based strategy game features challenging strategic gameplay, a cast of customizable soldiers and an ambitious story in the Gears universe

(opens in new tab) Elden Ring: was $59 now $45 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The clear frontrunner for Game of the Year 2022, Elden Ring is the latest tough-as-nails action RPG from Hidetaka Miyazaki at the team at From Software. With worldbuilding from George R.R. Martin venture to the Lands Between and fight challenging foes in an effort to become the Elden Lord. Just be warned, Elden Ring won't be bested without a fight.

(opens in new tab) Planet Coaster: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Planet Coaster lets you build the theme park of your dreams, particularly if your theme park is heavy on roller coasters. This simulation game features colorful graphics and plenty of customization options.

(opens in new tab) Resident Evil Village: was $59 now $34 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Resident Evil Village is the eighth mainline installment in the long-running survival horror series, and once again sees you play Ethan Winters. This time he's on a hunt for his kidnapped daughter and must contend with the alluring Lady Dimitrescu among an assortment of memorable villains. This delightfully spooky game is just $34 in this Prime Day deal.

(opens in new tab) Tales of Arise: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The latest chapter in the long-running Tales franchise centers on a pair of unlikely allies, each born on different worlds, and looking to change their fate. With a rich story, dynamic RPG action, a gorgeous new graphical style and dozens of hours of gameplay, Tales of Arise is perfect for long-time fans or newcomers.

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch game deals

(opens in new tab) Luigi's Mansion 3: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This spooktacular title sees Mario's brother Luigi having to save his sibling from a haunted hotel with only his trusty vacuum cleaner to hand. It's a delightful fun family game this with a full co-op mode as well.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Sports: was $49 now $38 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The successor to the wildly-popular Wii Sports, Nintendo Switch Sports invites you to compete in six activities including tennis, bowling, volleyball and more. Personalize your own character and take on the world in online matches, or play against friends and family in local co-op.

(opens in new tab) Super Smash Bros Ultimate: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The latest entry in the wildly popular Super Smash Bros series certainly earns the Ultimate moniker. Featuring every single character and stage previously featured in the franchise's past installments, this is one of the most content-rich games on the Nintendo Switch and is the ideal game for parties and family gatherings.

(opens in new tab) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the best selling Nintendo Switch games of all time, the popularity of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Offering the familiar chaos of Mario Kart with some subtle but enjoyable tweaks, this is the most polished Mario kart racer to date. Plus, the new DLC expansion pass will extend its lengthy lifespan even further.

Best Prime Day PS4 game deals

(opens in new tab) Final Fantasy 7 Remake: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was one of the most pleasant gaming surprises of 2020, updating and revamping a classic RPG for modern hardware, along with some clever story twists. This game also comes with a free upgrade to the PS5 version.

(opens in new tab) Grand Theft Auto V: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you haven't played Grand Theft Auto V, it probably won't get much cheaper than this. GTAV is not only an ambitious open-world crime game; it's also your gateway to the incredibly popular Grand Theft Auto online mode.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: was $50 now $40 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Experience all nine films in The Skywalker Saga in plastic brick form in the latest LEGO Star Wars title. Play as over 200 characters in the most ambitious LEGO game to date, bursting with planets to explore, puzzles to solve and thousands of collectibles to obtain. LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga is a whole galaxy worth of fun.

(opens in new tab) Dying Light 2 Stay Human: was $59 now $34 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Explore a vast open world overrun with zombies in Dying Light 2. By day the horde is easy to bypass, but at night the mutated infected come out to hunt. With a free-flowing parkour system, and a narrative directly impacted by your choices Dying Light 2 is much more than just another mindless zombie game.

(opens in new tab) Nier Replicant: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Nier Replicant is a lovingly crafted remaster of a cult favorite from the Xbox 360 and PS3 era. In this oddball Japanese RPG, you'll take control of a teenage boy, a cursed woman and a morose mage as you fight off foes in strategic real-time battles. There's nothing else quite like this one.

