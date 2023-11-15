I've been covering Black Friday deals for 15 years — 33 best sales I found

The best deals of 2023 are finally making their debut. I should know because I've been covering Black Friday for 15 years now. Although there are multiple retail holidays throughout the year, none of them match the sales you see on Black Friday. That's why I do most of my personal shopping during the Black Friday season.

There are over 100 Black Friday deals that I recommend right now, but on this page I'm listing the best of the best. These are deals I don't think will get significantly cheaper in the days to come, along with deals that will likely expire by the time the weekend arrives.

I've carefully vetted and price checked all of the deals below, so you know you're getting the best price possible. In many instances, I'm also recommending deals on items that the Tom's Guide team has reviewed and recommended, whether it's a comfy bed or the best budget TV. I'll also make a few personal recommendations base on devices I personally own. So if you want to get your holiday shopping done early — here are the deals I recommend shopping now.

Best Black Friday deals now

Apparel

Croc sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart

I've never worn a pair of Crocs, but I know plenty of people who swear by them. Right now Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. More importantly, in most cases it beats the direct sale from Crocs.com.

Price check: deals from $22 @ Crocs.com

Patagonia Reversible Shelled Microdini Jacket: was $199 now $98 @ Patagonia

This is an absolute steal for this versatile, comfy jacket. You get soft, warm fleece on the inside and weather-resistant ripstop nylon on the outside. Or you can flip it around and reverse it, Missy Elliott style, and rock it with the swaggy fleece side out. Whichever way you go, this is a great-looking jacket you'll no doubt find yourself wearing all autumn long. It's just that comfy.

Patagonia Down Sweater Vest: was $229 now $171 @ REI

For those who prefer to go sleeveless, this is the same garment as the Patagonia Down Sweater ($208) sans the sleeves. Best of all, most sizes are still available as of this writing. And the Wax Red color is nothing short of sharp. Just be aware that wearing this jacket in certain (Manhattan) neighborhoods may result in you being recruited into a career in high finance.

Arc'teryx Gamma: was $220 now $154 @ REI

Ok, I admit, the the Phenom color (pictured) is a tad loud, but that's what makes it a great option for cold-weather running when daylight is a precious and often absent commodity. Made from recycled materials, the Gamma provides a solid degree of wind, water and sun protection while remaining nice and breathable. The material is also comfortable and flexible enough to be worn while hiking, climbing, cycling and more.

Lululemon Wunder Puff: was $298 now $169 @ lululemon

Act fast! The Wunder Puff jacket is discounted in the standard length, which sits just below the hips. The jacket has a relaxed fit, and a cinchable waist to customize the fit. There are only a few colors in the sale right now, but most are still available in various sizes. Don’t delay, this is a deal worth shopping!

TVs

TCL 55" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $299 @ Best Buy

The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get a bright QLED display for well under $500. The Q5 is a Best Buy exclusive.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. It's the least-expensive OLED TV I've ever seen.

Hisense 75" U6 Mini-LED ULED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $649 @ Amazon

Hisense's proprietary ULED technology is a step up from normal LED-based LCD TVs and offers enhanced color and overall better picture quality. This Mini-LED QLED TV also features Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, and built-in Google Assistant. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this TV.

Price check: $649 @ Best Buy | $649 @ Walmart

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $996 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included.

Price check: $996 @ Walmart | sold out @ Best Buy

Home

Luna Adult Weighted Blanket: was $109 now $56 @ Amazon

The Luna Adult Weighted Blanket is on sale at Amazon. Its hypoallergenic construction, breathable cover and medical-grade glass bead filling for even weight distribution are just some of the reasons we voted it one of the best weighted blankets. You'll need to click the on-page coupon in order to get the full discount here.

Brooklinen Sheet Bundle: was $377 now $241 @ Brooklinen

My first Black Friday purchase for 2023 is this sheet bundle from Brooklinen. It's 20% off and includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, four pillowcases, and a duvet cover. It's 20% off and available in various sizes/styles.

Nectar: was $699 now $359 @ Nectar

40% off Flash Sale! Our favorite value mattress is now 40% off in Nectar's annual flash sale. This short-lived sale is traditionally held in early November with prices we may not see again till next year. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $659 (was $1,099).

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $839 now $529 @ DreamCloud

If you need a mattress asap — this is one of the best deals out there right now. The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest beds we've reviewed and our favorite hybrid mattress. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $529 (was $839) or the queen for $799 (was $1,332). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial.

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 9 may be the new kid on the block, but the Apple Watch 8 still has plenty to offer. A similar design, the same battery life and all the same major sensors — including the skin temperature sensor. It may not have the new finger-tap gesture or the U2 ultrawide chip, but when the price is this much lower that sounds like a worthy trade-off to us.

12.9" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $1,099 now $999 @ B&H Photo

Lowest price! The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is Apple's top tablet. In our iPad Pro 2022 review we called it an all-around great tablet that delivers solid performance, a handy new Apple Pencil Hover feature, and excellent video quality. It features Apple's latest M2 CPU, 12.9-inch 2732 x 2048 Liquid XDR display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

Price check: $1,049 @ Amazon | $1,099 @ Best Buy

iPhone 15 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Free Apple TV 4K! New and existing Verizon customers adding a new line can get the iPhone 15 Pro for free (up to $1,000 off) when you trade in any old phone. Note that you'll need to activate a Verizon unlimited plan to get this deal. In our iPhone 15 Pro review, we called the Editor's Choice phone a compact powerhouse. It features a 6.1-inch 2556 x 1179 OLED 120Hz display, A17 Pro chip, 48MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 12MP telephoto, 12MP front camera and USB-C connectivity. Plus, you'll get a free Apple TV 4K and 6 months of Apple One for free when you open an Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan.

Gaming

SanDisk 128GB Memory Card for Nintendo Switch: was $34 now $13 @ Amazon

Add up to 128GB of additional space to your Switch. High-speed transfer rates up to 100MB/s ensure fast game loads. And with various games demanding a sizable chunk of storage space to install, this accessory has rapidly become essential for any Switch owner.

PS5 DualSense Controller: was $74 now $49 @ Amazon

The PS5 DualSense just got its first discount of the Black Friday shopping season as Amazon drops the controller down to $49. That's a 30% discount. This deal is on (nearly) every single colorway including the Galactic Purple and Gray Camouflage models. The freshly released Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue are also on sale.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue): was $64 now $54 @ Amazon

The official Xbox Wireless Controller in a stunning Shock Blue hue has been discounted in Amazon's early Black Friday sales. This is one of our favorite gaming controllers with a comfortable design and excellent versatility. It can be used on either Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S as well as Windows PC.

Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle: for $299 @ Best Buy

Free Switch Online membership! It's not a major dollar-off discount, but we're still fans of this Nintendo Switch bundle deal from Best Buy. It includes the Switch console, Mario Kart 8 (full game download), and a three-month Switch Online membership. Nintendo's membership adds worldwide multiplayer to titles such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Smash Bros Ultimate, as well as access to a growing library of retro classics from the NES and SNES days. It's usually $19.99/year or $7.99 for three months, so this is a great way of trying before you buy.

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle w/ free game: was $570 now $489 @ Microsoft

The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. The Xbox Series X packs 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. With this bundle, you'll also get two free games: Diablo IV and another game of your choice. Choose from Madden 24, Starfield, Elden Ring, or more.

Smart home

Echo Pop w/ Sengled Smart Bulb: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The Echo Pop is the cheapest Alexa speaker made by Amazon, and right now you can get a Sengled Smart Bulb with it for free. In our Echo Pop review, we said the Echo Pop sounds great for a speaker of its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices, and more.

Blink Mini Camera (3-Pack): was $100 now $39 @ Amazon

If you need to cover multiple rooms on a budget you can grab three Blink Minis for just $39 — $60 off the original price (just a single Blink Mini costs $35). These affordable cameras still pack a crisp 1080p resolution which makes out people and objects in motion. Notifications hit your devices within seconds and the cameras' infrared night vision mode makes it easy to see what's happening even in pitch-black rooms like a basement. Keep in mind that if you're away often and want to save recordings, you'll need to pay a subscription fee. However, they make great monitors for motion notifications and dropping into live feeds to check up on kids, pets, and even doorway activity.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale. This was on sale for $44 just a few days ago and it's now dropped further in price.

Blink Outdoor 4th Gen (3-pack): was $269 now $134 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is the best outdoor security camera for anyone shopping on a budget. This fully wireless home security camera records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud) and has long battery life. This camera lacks animal, vehicle, and package detection, but otherwise it's a great buy.

Shark Cordless Vacuum Detect Pro: was $449 now $379 @ Amazon

I've been using the Shark Cordless Vacuum Detect Pro for a few weeks and it does an excellent job of picking up dust, hair, and debris from carpeting and hardwood floors. I like that the cordless vacuum is light and easy to maneuver. Additionally, it has an auto mode that automatically increases the suction power when vacuuming carpets or difficult to reach areas. The vacuum also has a HEPA filter to trap allergens and dust inside of the unit.

Price check: $399 @ Walmart

Headphones

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $49 @ Best Buy

The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are small, sleek headphones that offer up to 12 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and flawless Bluetooth connectivity. You can use them with iOS, Android or PC, and you can customize the fit with four different eartip sizes. In our Beats Flex review, we said they also offer strong mics for effective call quality and Siri use, which makes them worth the price of admission. Note it was $5 cheaper last month.

Price match: $49 @ Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

Campfire Audio Orbit: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Campfire Audio Orbit easily beat rivals like the AirPods Pro 2 in terms of sound quality, making them a top choice for audiophiles. In our Campfire Audio Orbit review, we praised these earbuds for their excellent audio, responsive controls, and wireless charging capabilities. They also have long battery life, lasting for 8 hours of listening time or up to 30 hours with the charging case. However, there’s no ANC or transparency mode and few additional features.