Best iPhone 16 plans and deals in Australia for September 2024

The wait is over — Apple's new iPhone 16 range has officially hit store shelves and is available to purchase. Of course, that also means its pre-order offers have mostly vanished.

Revealed at the Apple Glowtime event, the new devices boast powerful new A18 processors which are designed to work with Apple Intelligence, though these AI-powered features will begin rolling out in due time. Apple also announced the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, which offer increased processing power and superior cameras.

Along with their larger displays, Apple's Pro models boast the new A18 Pro processor, which sports a 16-core neural engine, along with a 17% increase in memory bandwidth.

The Pro models also come with significant camera upgrades over the regular iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, including a 48MP ultrawide camera, jumping up from 12MP on last year's Pro handsets.

Online and in-store availability kicked off on September 20. Australia's three major telcos — Telstra, Optus and Vodafone — are offering customers the option of buying an iPhone 16 handset outright or paying it off on a plan over 12, 24 or 36 months.

While the pre-order period is done and dusted, we're still here to provide you with the best iPhone 16 deals and plans currently available from Australia's major retailers and carriers. Read on to find out more.

iPhone 16 pricing

In Australia, the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 starts at AU$1,399 (AU$100 less than last year's iPhone 15), while the larger 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus starts at AU$1,599. Both devices are powered by Apple's new A18 processor. It's available in black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine colour options.

Alternatively, Apple's 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max start at AU$1,799 and AU$2,149, respectively. The Pro models are available in black titanium, natural titanium, white titanium, and desert titanium colourways.

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 16 128GB AU$1,399 Row 1 - Cell 0 256GB AU$1,599 Row 2 - Cell 0 512GB AU$1,949 iPhone 16 Plus 128GB AU$1,599 Row 4 - Cell 0 256GB AU$1,799 Row 5 - Cell 0 512GB AU$2,149 iPhone 16 Pro 128GB AU$1,799 Row 7 - Cell 0 256GB AU$1,999 Row 8 - Cell 0 512GB AU$2,349 Row 9 - Cell 0 1TB AU$2,699 iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB AU$2,149 Row 11 - Cell 0 512GB AU$2,499 Row 12 - Cell 0 1TB AU$2,849

Best iPhone 16 pre-order offers

Gift card valued up to AU$1,500 with eligible phone trade in @ Optus Like last year, Optus is maximising trade-in value for users looking to upgrade to the latest iPhone. Trade in an eligible phone towards the iPhone 16 and receive a digital gift card valued up to AU$1,500 which can be spent anywhere. Obviously, the maximum trade-in amount will go towards the iPhone 15 Pro Max (1TB), but you can get a quote on other devices on the Optus trade-in page. Additionally, signing up to an Optus Plus Promo Plan will score you AU$120 credit to use on Optus SubHub subscriptions. T&Cs apply.

Apple | trade-in and get up to AU$1,125 in credit towards your iPhone 16 Those who go straight to the source for their new iPhone 16 handset will get between AU$255 and AU$1,125 in Apple Store credit when they trade an iPhone 11 handset or higher. Your chosen payment method will be credited after your trade-in has been received and inspected. Additionally, you must trade in your old device within 14 days of receiving your new iPhone 16 handset.

Save AU$1,299 over 36 months when you stay on $79 plan @ Vodafone How's this for value? Vodafone is offering up to a staggering AU$1,299 credit towards any iPhone 16 device with signups of its new $79p/m plan (includes 200GB of data p/m) and stay connected for 36 months. Essentially, that means you can get the entry-level iPhone 16 handset for only AU$100 (RRP AU$1,399). Alternatively, you can get the iPhone 16 Pro from AU$400 and the iPhone 16 Pro Max from AU$750. So if you're willing to stick with the iPhone 16 for three years, this is an exceptional deal T&Cs apply.

Get up to AU$1,220 in JB Credit when you trade-in your old device towards iPhone 16 @JB Hi-Fi If you have a recent smartphone you're looking to offload, you can trade it towards an iPhone 16 device and receive up to AU$1,220 in JB Credit. Of course, you can do this without buying an iPhone 16 — just pointing out that you can use JB's trade-in site and use the accumulated credit to save big on the device's ticket price. Just know, your trade-in device needs to be working and in good condition.

Get up to AU$1,500 in trade-in credit to @ Telstra Telstra offering up to AU$1,500 in trade-in credit towards a new iPhone 16 Pro or Pro Max model. Of course, to get that full amount, you'll need to trade in an iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB, as the bonus credit is actually valued at AU$275 + whatever your trade-in device is worth. On the plus side, Telstra says it will match the best offer on your old device. Additionally, new customers who take up an new Upfront Mobile Plan by October 7 will also get a bonus 40,000 Telstra Plus points to spend on Telstra Plus rewards.

Best iPhone 16 plans

Best iPhone 16 Plus plans

Best iPhone 16 Pro plans

Best iPhone 16 Pro Max plans

iPhone 16 money saving tips

Consider switching telcos: We know this one might be tougher to pull off depending on whether you're locked into a contract , but if you're not, you can use the occasion to get better iPhone 16 pricing because telcos often reserve them for new customers.

Clean your phone: If you do intend on selling your old phone, it’s wise to give it a proper cleaning before handing it off to its next owner. Not only should you reset the phone, but it's also helpful to clean it off so that it looks pristine. Buyers are more apt to pay more if it's in excellent condition.

Apple's iPhones regularly top our best phones and best camera phones guides. They're even known to hit our best phone battery life lists. Make sure to follow Tom's Guide for our full review on Apple's new phones in the coming days.