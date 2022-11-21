Hulu's $1.99 Black Friday deal is the perfect way to avoid the price hike

Hulu's annual Black Friday deal is back, and it's just in time. Last month saw Hulu become more expensive, as a price hike increased ad-supported Hulu by $1 per month. Fortunately, Hulu's trying to make nice for the holiday season with this new deal.

Starting on Wednesday, Hulu will cost $1.99 per month (opens in new tab) — savings of $6 per month! So, everyone with a calculator can tell you, this deal can save you as much as $72 total. Find you don't want Hulu after the first month? Don't worry, this deal doesn't lock you into a year-long plan. You're just paying month to month.

The deal goes live on Wednesday (Nov. 23) at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET and will only be active for six days, expiring at the end of Cyber Monday (Nov. 28) at 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET).

(opens in new tab) Hulu: was $7.99 per month now $1.99 per month (opens in new tab)

With a ton of original series and movies, plus the latest TV shows, Hulu has a lot to watch. Normally, this ad-supported tier costs $7.99 per month, so you'll be saving $6 per month (for up to 12 months) with this offer. This deal goes live on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

A bit of fine print, though: Hulu's deal is for new and eligible returning subscribers. That said, we bet ineligible subscribers will probably find a workaround, as just yesterday someone told me that they love to get free streaming service trials by using new email addresses. It's unclear if that would work here.

We rank Hulu as one of the best streaming services, and it's been there for quite some time. Hulu is adored for quality exclusive originals, such as The Bear — one of the best shows of 2022. Other fantastic shows include Reservation Dogs and The Handmaid's Tale.

Personally, I use it for more than just Hulu Originals. Hulu subscribers who cut the cord will will find it great for ABC shows such as Abbott Elementary and the Bachelor/ette shows. We've also rounded up best movies on Hulu and best shows on Hulu, to keep you entertained through to next Black Friday.

While its live TV service Hulu with Live TV has the broader selection of content, both could be seen as one of the best cable TV alternatives, depending on how soon you need to see the latest content.