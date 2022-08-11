Disney Plus price is increasing — here's how to avoid it

Bad news for Disney Plus subcribers. The media giant announced that it will increase the price of its streaming service from $7.99/month to $10.99/month. (The annual rate will also increase from $79.99/year to $109.99/year). The new rates will take effect on December 8. An ad-supported version of Disney Plus will also launch on that date for $7.99/month. (There's currently no annual option for the forthcoming ad-supported tier).

However, there's a trick you can do now to avoid paying the higher rate. If you're not a member and have been on the fence, simply lock in the $7.99/month ($79.99/year) Disney Plus price by subscribing now (opens in new tab). Otherwise, if you're a current member your best bet is to opt for the annual Disney Bundle (opens in new tab). The Disney Bundle offers the best value and will only increase $1 from $13.99/month to $14.99/month — savings of around $14 vs their new pricing. It includes ad-free Disney Plus and ad-supported Hulu/ESPN Plus.

News of the price hikes come as Disney announces it has gained 14.4 million subscribers during its third quarter for a total of 152 million Disney Plus subscribers.

That said, Disney Plus is one of our favorite streaming services offering a huge amount of content including Marvel, Star Wars, Disney's own animated canon, and The Simpsons (all 30+ seasons and counting). A lot of the content is available in 4K resolution with HDR color palettes, too.

