Huge Best Buy weekend sale — here's 11 deals I'd buy

On the hunt for deals this weekend? You and me both, friend. I'm a deals writer for Tom's Guide, and Best Buy is one of my favorite places to go for good discounts on tech. Whether you're looking for a new TV or a laptop to ease the transition back to work or college, Best Buy has your back this weekend.

Right now the LG 65-inch C3 OLED 4K TV is $1,699 at Best Buy. This deal first appeared last week, and I can't believe it's still in stock considering it's seen a huge $900 discount. It's one of the best OLED TVs we've tested at Tom's Guide and it's perfect to recreate a cinema experience at home.

Another highlight of this sale is the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 for $899 at Best Buy. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now since it ticks pretty much every box — great performance, a beautiful display and long 14-hour battery life.

Prime Big Deal Days is creeping closer, but there's no need to wait to score some awesome deals on whatever tech you might need. I've rounded up the best deals at Best Buy this weekend, so keep scrolling to see my picks. Plus, make sure to check out our Best Buy coupon codes for more ways to save.

Best Buy deals — Editor Picks

WD_Black 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $239 now $99 @ Best Buy

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box.

Price check: $93 @ Amazon

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S: was $219 now $149 @ Best Buy

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal extra if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once.

Price check: $149 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: was $279 now $159 @ Best Buy

It's no longer the flagship, but the fifth generation Galaxy smartwatch boasts a suite of Google Watch OS functionality and extra Samsung features. Benefit from advanced sleep coaching, body composition analysis, daily workout memory and more. In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review, we said despite being excellent for fitness, the Watch 5 also performs brilliantly as a smartwatch with longer-lasting battery life and a clean stripped back look in a range of pastel colors.

Price check: $179 @ Amazon

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $269 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Price check: $269 @ Amazon

10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy

The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.

iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

The 2022 iPad Air is now powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support.

PS5 Final Fantasy Bundle: was $559 now $509 @ Best Buy

The PS5 is one of the most popular gaming devices on the market. It sports a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive, a lightning-quick custom SSD, and an innovative DualSense controller. It's fully adapted for cutting-edge gaming. In our PS5 review, we said it's an essential console for all gamers. Rarely on sale, you can now save $50 on this PS5 bundle with a full game voucher for Final Fantasy XVI.

GoTrax G6 Electric Scooter: was $799 now $599 @ Best Buy

We haven't tested the GoTrax G6 Electric Scooter, but we're fans of other models from GoTrax. The G6 is specifically a commuter electric scooter with a 48V 15aH battery for a max range up to 48 miles per charge. It also has a built-in LED headlight, strips, and tail light for maximum visibility when riding early morning or in the evenings.

Price check: $799 @ GoTrax

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is an awesome productivity device thanks to its lightweight design and comfortable keyboard. It has a bright 13.5-inch touchscreen display, and it's quick to charge, too. This configuration of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage.