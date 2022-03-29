How to preorder the OnePlus 10 Pro now

OnePlus 10 Pro preorders will begin on Thursday (March 31), when OnePlus holds a live event to mark the global launch of its latest flagship. However, if you can't wait till the official announcement, OnePlus is letting fans secure a OnePlus 10 Pro for as little as $1.

The company recently tweeted about its deposit program, which lets you pay a $1 deposit to secure your OnePlus 10 Pro. You'll then need to pay the balance due on the phone anytime between March 31 through April 7. (OnePlus hasn't disclosed the U.S. price for the phone.) Anyone who reserves their OnePlus 10 Pro preorder via this program will receive a pair of OnePlus Bus Pro earbuds for free ($149 value).

OnePlus 10 Pro w/ free OnePlus Buds Pro: for $1 deposit @ OnePlus

Place your OnePlus 10 Pro preorder via OnePlus' deposit program and you'll get a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro ($149 value) for free. You'll pay $1 now and the remaining balance for the phone will be due from March 31 through April 8. Pricing for the phone has yet to be announced.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will launch globally on March 31 at 10 a.m. ET. The phone started shipping in China this past January for 4699 yuan. There's still no surefire way to guess its U.S. price due to different tax rates, but it's likely to cost less than its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 Pro, which started at $1,069 in the U.S.

The new flagship will feature a 6.7-inch QHD adaptive display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It'll use low-temperature polycrystalline oxide technology (LTPO 2.0) to dynamically scale from 120Hz down to 1Hz when a speedy refresh rate isn't needed. It's the same tech powering devices like the iPhone 13 Pro.

Powering the new flagship will be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which promises 20% faster performance and 30% more power efficiency than the Snapdragon 888 found inside the OnePlus 9. It'll also feature Hasselblad lenses, including a 32MP front camera, 48MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide shooter, and 8MP telephoto lens with 3.3x optical zoom.

On paper, the new phone could make it onto our list of best Android phones. Make sure to check back for our hands-on review of OnePlus' new flagship once we get our hands on the phone. You can also watch the OnePlus 10 Pro live event this Thursday.