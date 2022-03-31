OnePlus 10 Pro event live blog — all the news as it happens

Today's the big day for the OnePlus 10 Pro. Even though we already know basically everything about this phone — it launched in China three months ago, after all — OnePlus might still have tricks up its sleeve now that it's unveiling the OnePlus 10 Pro for the rest of the world.

For example, we don't know about pricing for the OnePlus 10 Pro. Did OnePlus learn its lesson from the OnePlus 9 Pro? That phone cost $1,069 when it launched, though it fell in price considerably over time, especially once rival Android phones like the Google Pixel 6 Pro came out at a lower price.

We do know that OnePlus 10 Pro pre-orders will go live today, as soon as OnePlus rolls out the phone. You can even reserve your pre-order spot right now for $1. It's an exciting time to be a OnePlus fan. We're just glad that we're finally getting our chance to try this phone out.

Eager to see how much the OnePlus 10 Pro will cost? You can watch the live event through the embedded YouTube live stream below. The OnePlus 10 Pro live event gets started at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT./3 p.m. BST.

Here's a quick recap of what we're expecting to see.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Just before the phone's launch in China this past January, OnePlus revealed all of the new phone's specs. It features a 6.7-inch display that's capable of a 120Hz refresh rate; the screen's refresh rate varies based on activity. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset powers the device, and a 5,000 mAh battery keeps things running.

As with the OnePlus 9, OnePlus has teamed up with Hasselblad to bolster the cameras on this phone. Photo features include the ability to shoot in 10-bit color from any rear lens, of which the OnePlus 10 Pro has three: a 48MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide shooter and 8MP telephoto lens. A Master Style feature lets you add filters on the fly, and the updated Hasselblad Pro mode lets you shoot in 12-bit RAW format.