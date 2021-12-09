Holiday sale knocks up to $625 off our favorite Roombas

The holiday season is in full swing and robot vacuum deals are still going strong. In fact, we've spotted a sale that offers pricing that beats Black Friday.

Currently, iRobot is taking from $50 to $625 off select Roombas and Roomba bundles. After discount, you can get the Roomba s9+ with the Braava jst m6 and H1 handheld vacuum for $1,224.97. That's $625 off and the lowest price we've seen all year for this bundle. We especially like this deal because both the Roomba s9+ and the Braava jet m6 won our Editor's Choice award.

Roomba bundle: was $1,849 now $1,224 @ iRobot Roomba bundle: was $1,849 now $1,224 @ iRobot

The ultimate smart home package, iRobot currently has its Roomba s9+ bundled with its Braava jet m6 and H1 handheld vac on sale for $1,224.97. That's $625 off and one of the best iRobot deals we've ever seen. Both robots won our Editor's Choice award and represent the very best iRobot has to offer.

Braava jet m6: was $449 now $349 @ iRobot Braava jet m6: was $449 now $349 @ iRobot

The Braava jet m6 is the best robot mop you can buy. It does an amazing job mopping floors and managed to beat out all of its competitors. The Editor's Choice mop is rarely on sale, but right now you can get it for $100 off.

iRobot Roomba i3+: was $599 now $499 @ iRobot iRobot Roomba i3+: was $599 now $499 @ iRobot

The Roomba i3+ has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. Normally $599, you can get the Roomba i3+ for $100 less.

Normally on sale for $1,099, the Roomba s9+ is one of the best Roombas you can buy. In our Roomba s9+ review, we said it was powerful and smart enough to actually replace a human with a corded vacuum cleaner.

The Editor's Choice robot vacuum is smart enough to vacuum where it's needed and less in places where it's not. It works by mapping out the room it will clean. Via its app, you can insert and remove boundaries, like say your dog's food bowls. We also like that it features a self-emptying base designed to limit exposure to dust. Sure, it's loud, but it excelled at cleaning everything from dog hair to cat litter.

Meanwhile, the Editor's Choice Braava jet m6 is one of the best robot mops you'll find. In our Braava jet m6 review, we found that iRobot's mop cleaned better than every other competitor. It uses the same tech as the s9+ to clean around your apartment while avoiding areas designated as off limits.

Yes, there are cheaper but robot vacs and mops out there, but if you want the best of the best — these are the two models we'd pick. iRobot's sale ends May 8.