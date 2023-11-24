Forget Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra — Galaxy S23 Ultra is $300 off now for Black Friday

The Black Friday deals are in full swing, and thanks to one of the best Black Friday phone deals we've seen so far this year, you can get Samsung's top-of-the-line flagship smartphone for cheap.

Right now you can buy a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for $899 from Amazon. You save $300 off its full retail price of $1,199, bringing the cost of Samsung's premium handset down to that of the vanilla Galaxy S23. The best part? Your new phone comes unlocked and ready to be activated on any wireless carrier.

We're just around the corner from the anticipated announcement of the Galaxy S24 series, which has been tipped for as early as January. Early Galaxy S24 Ultra rumors are already promising big changes for next year's model, but if you'd rather not wait to upgrade, this is an excellent deal. If supplies run out, Best Buy is offering a similar deal on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $899 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the premier phone in Samsung's new Galaxy S lineup, and it's getting an instant discount of $300 courtesy of Amazon. With a 200MP camera lens, it's one of the best camera phones around. The S23 Ultra is also a seriously fast phone thanks to the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, and its 13-plus hours of battery life marks a serious improvement over the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Price check: $899 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra takes the crown in our best phones and best camera phones guides thanks to its incredible photography prowess. Fueled by impressive hardware, it packs a 200MP main camera and dual 10MP telephoto cameras with 3x and 10x optical zoom. The exceptional zoom range really sets it apart from even the best Android phones on the market, allowing for shots that might be challenging on other devices.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S23 Ultra asserts itself as a powerhouse that goes beyond snapping pics. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip is more powerful than other Android phones in its class, making demanding apps such as games run extra smoothly. Best of all, that performance doesn't compromise battery life, which is why the Galaxy S23 Ultra earned a spot on our best phone battery life list.

