Epic TV deal knocks Vizio's 4K OLED TV to just $999

We expect to see some epic Black Friday TV deals in the coming days. However, if you want to save money now — we've found one of the best early sales of the week.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Vizio 55-inch OLED 4K TV on sale for $999.99. That's $300 off and the cheapest OLED TV we've seen so far in 2021. This also happens to be one of the best TV deals of the year.

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

Vizio's excellent OLED TV is on sale. The 55-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. View Deal

Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Want a bigger screen? Best Buy also has the Vizio 65-inch OLED 4K TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's $300 off and the cheapest it's ever been. (It's been priced at $1,699 for most of the year). View Deal

The Vizio OLED55-H1 is the company's first OLED TV. The 44-millimeter thin TV packs Vizio's new ProGaming Engine, which is a great feature for gamers. Basically, it means that the TV automatically adjusts the panel's refresh rate to match the source device. It also supports AMD FreeSync and 4K gaming at up to 120Hz.

In our Vizio OLED TV review, we found that this 4K powerhouse punches way above its price. The noticeable difference in contrast and black levels between Vizio's OLED TV and its top-of-the-line P-Series Quantum X impressed us. While the P-Series X delivered bright and vibrant colors, the Vizio OLED had deep black levels that lent a sharpness to the 4K picture that even the best LCDs struggle to match. We also loved its viewing angles. Even from extreme off angles, you'll see only the slightest distortion of color (and hardly a distracting one at that).

If you're on a tight budget, the 55-inch model is priced nicely at $999. If you can afford to spend a bit more, we recommend going for the 65-inch model which is $1,499 and at its lowest price ever.

