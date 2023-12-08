Epic Target weekend sale — 15 deals I'd buy now

This weekend Target is offering a wave of awesome new holiday sales. If you're hunting for deals on TVs, headphones, appliances and more, you're in luck. Target does reserve some of these deals to Target Circle members, but you can sign up for free at Target's website.
Right now you can get a $15 Target gift card free when you spend $50 on select home essentials like detergent and dishwasher tablets. If that's not festive enough for you, Target is also running a BOGO 50% off deal on select toys. And select Lego sets are 40% off at Target too.
Plus, Target has also started its holiday price match guarantee. That means if you buy something now and its price drops on or before December 24, you can reach out to Target for a price adjustment. Target will also price match select competitors within 14 days of purchase. (Competitors include Amazon, Apple, Best Buy, Home Depot, Walmart, Wayfair, Costco, GameStop, and others).
Target holiday deals — best sales
Home essentials: spend $50 get $15 @ Target
Member exclusive deal: This Target Circle member deal means it's a great time to stock up on home essentials. Spend $50 on select products and you'll get a $15 Target gift card. The sale includes items like Tide laundry detergent, dishwasher pods, toilet paper and Scrub Daddy scrubbers.
Lego: 40% off select sets @ Target
Member exclusive deal: Target Circle members save 40% off select Lego sets at Target. Pictured is the LEGO Marvel Captain America’s Shield set, which comes to $120 after discount. Marvel, Star Wars, Lego City, Disney sets and more are included in this sale.
Toys: buy one, get one 50% off @ Target
Target is running a BOGO deal on select toys. Buy one and you can get a second item of equal or less value for 50% off. Games and puzzles, Play-Doh, Nerf, Paw Patrol, Mario and more brands are included in this sale. Note that Amazon and Walmart have similar sales, but on different brands/toys.
Nintendo Apparel: up to 50% off @ Target
If you're looking for a unique stocking stuffer, Target is taking up to 50% off Nintendo apparel. The sale includes t-shirts, socks, underwear, sweatshirts, and more. Pictured is the Girl's Nintendo Cat Peach T-Shirt for $18.99 (was $26).
Holiday decor: deals from $3 @ Target
Give your holiday tree a little sass with one of Target's discounted holiday ornaments. Pictured is the Bloody Mary Christmas Tree Ornament for $5. The sale also includes traditional ornaments as well as ceramic and glass decor.
PS5 games/accessories: deals from $19 @ Target
As part of its Holiday sale, Target has select PS5 games and accessories on sale from $19. The sale includes titles such as Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (the latter is 50% off).
Asics (men's) packable jacket running Apparel: was $55 now $29 @ Target
Save on the packable jacket for runners. Lightweight and quick-drying, the highly functional Asics jacket is perfect for on-the-move outdoor workouts and packs away neatly into its own pocket.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $44 @ Target
The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.
Sur La Table 4-in-1 Air Fryer: was $79 now $44 @ Target
The Sur La Table 4-in-1 Air Fryer lets you fry, bake, roast, and broil all at the touch of a button. It has 8 built-in presets, so it can make a home chef out of anyone. The large window in front of the 5-quart basket allows you to keep tabs on your meal throughout the cooking process.
Asics Gel-Contend 7 running shoe: was $65 now $49 @ Target
Using GEL Technology for brilliant shock absorption and cushioning, these shoes feel plush underfoot. The deal comes in a range of colorways and sizes, so be sure to check what you need for the relevant discount before purchasing.
Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Target
The Powerbeats Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, featuring a nine-hour battery life (more than 24 hours with the charging case), water resistance, well-balanced sound and a comfortable yet stylish design. In our Powerbeats Pro review we said they're Apple's first pair of completely wireless fitness earbuds (by way of Beats). They deliver excellent sound and seamless iPhone integration in a low-profile package.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $239 now $159 @ Target
These Editor's Choice earbuds hold their own against the best ANC buds we've tested. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, we said they deliver great sound and superb ANC, which makes them an essential companion for Galaxy mobile owners. The updated design provides improved comfort, while battery life runs to 5 hours (with ANC) before needing a recharge. The charging case gives 29 hours worth of playback time before needing a top up.
Bose TV Speaker Bluetooth Soundbar: was $279 now $199 @ Target
You can upgrade your TV set-up for cheap with a Bluetooth soundbar from one of the biggest names in audio, Bose. It packs a clear, balanced, and natural-sounding audio experience in a tiny package that fits just about anywhere.
TCL 50" S4 S-Class 4K TV: was $299 now $249 @ Target
The S4 S-Class is one of TCL's new budget TVs. Yet despite its budget friendly price, it packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual:X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Google TV Smart OS. You also get three HDMI ports, including one with eARC support.
LG C3 42" 4K OLED: was $1,199 now $999 @ Target
Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support and LG's Magic Remote. Note that Amazon has it for just a few bucks less.
