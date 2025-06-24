Target's 4th of July sale is live — 21 summer deals I'm adding to my cart

The first wave of 4th of July sales are here — and whether you're looking to stock up on party essentials or invest in some stylish patio furniture, Target is currently offering early holiday discounts on everything you need for the season.

Planning a 4th of July gathering? Target's patio furniture sales are taking up to 50% off regular prices. The retailer also has some fun and festive summer apparel deals starting at $5. And if you're looking to get a head start on back-to-school-shopping, consider Target your one stop shop.

There's plenty more savings where that came from! So get ready to fill your carts and keep scrolling to check out all my favorite early 4th of July deals. (For more ways to save, take a look at our Target promo codes and our full guide to the best early Prime Day sales).

Editor's Choice

4th of July party supplies: deals from $2 @ Target

Planing an epic summer barbecue or 4th of July celebration? You don't need to break the bank. Target has tons of festive supplies starting at just $2. You can shop disposable dinnerware, decorations, accessories and more right now.

Summer outfits: deals from $5 @ Target

Ready to upgrade your wardrobe for summer? Target has no shortage of deals for the whole family. From dresses and shorts to swimsuits and sandals, you can create the perfect outfit without having to spend a fortune.

Back to school savings: deals from $1 @ Target

Why wait until August if you can snag unbeatable back to school deals now? Whether your kids are in elementary school or they're heading off to college, Target has everything they need for a successful school year ahead.

Grills & Outdoor Cooking: deals from $29 @ Target

Target is currently offering deals on grills and outdoor cooking accessories from $29. Some of our favorite brands are included, like Ninja, Blackstone and more.

Patio furniture sales: up to 50% off @ Target

Target's patio furniture sales are taking up to 50% off regular prices. From umbrellas and string lights to full outdoor seating arrangements, Target is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture to get you ready for summer (and beyond).

Vacuum & floor care items: up to 30% off @ Target

If you're late to the spring cleaning party, Target can help you catch up this summer. Get started on dust-busting with their current vacuum and floor care deals. Brands like Bissel, Black + Decker, Dyson and Shark have deep-cleaning products discounted at up to 30% off.

Home appliances: up to 50% off @ Target

Right now, Target is slashing the prices on major home appliance brands, including Ninja, Keurig, Crock Pot, Nespresso and more. Stock up on all your cooking and home essentials for spring.

Best Target Deals

Safavieh Agitha LED Outdoor String Lights: was $71 now $54 at Target Illuminate your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that has 10 LED lights in birdcage-style shades. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.

Costway 10ft Patio Solar Umbrella: was $239 now $69 at Target At a whopping 72% off, this outdoor umbrella will block the sun during the day with its strong polyester fabric and light up the night with its solar-powered LED lights. It features a handy crank that makes it simple to open or close and you can push the button to tilt the umbrella along with the rising or falling of the sun. However, we should note that an umbrella base is not included.

Keurig K-Mini: was $99 now $69 at Target The Keurig K-Mini may not be at its lowest ever price, but this $20 saving is still pretty impressive. You can brew from 6oz to 12oz in this larger machine, with all the convenience of a massive K-Cup pod selection to choose from.

Yaheetech Hanging Swing Bench: was $165 now $115 at Target Made of premium iron material, is long and durable enough to seat at least two people. It features strong hooks and chains that can hold up the swing seat securely. Perfect for a deck, garden or patio, this hanging bench will add a touch of elegant charm to your outdoor space.

Beats Pill 2024: was $149 now $129 at Target This deal brings a $20 discount to the Beats Pill. We had a Beats Pill hands-on, and found a speaker that has (as you might expect) some massive bass and a slick look. Battery life is respectable at 24 hours, and its waterproofing makes it perfect for pool parties and outdoor use.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $249 at Target The Beats Studio Pro are a very solid pair of headphones. We particularly liked their solid battery life and decent noise canceling in our review. My favorite part though is the extensive color selection — they're easily some of the most colorful headphones that money can buy. This isn't quite their lowest price, but it's only around $20 off.

Best Choice Products 32in Round Fire Pit Table: was $666 now $249 at Target For those crisp summer nights, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. The gas tank hides away in the base with a magnetic door, making it simple to replace. You can adjust the heat to your liking and it comes with a lid so you can also use it as a table. The fire pit table is made of high-quality wicker and it comes with a durable fabric cover to ensure it will withstand the elements. Plus, you can't beat its price tag.

Costway 4-Piece Patio Set: was $659 now $289 at Target It’s hard to find a set of patio furniture for under $1,000 these days, but you can get all four of these power-coated pieces for under $300 — that's a steal. Reviewers write its "great quality for the price" and it comes together quickly. Others also note it's packaged well, and in most cases, will arrive as early as next week if you order today.

Costway Rattan Patio Table Set: was $1,199 now $359 at Target This clean and simple dining set will instantly upgrade any patio. It features a wooden tabletop and 6 rattan dining chairs. The beautiful table and comfortable chairs are guaranteed to give you a weather-resistant set that will last you for years to come.

Blackstone 28" Omnivore Griddle: was $579 now $369 at Target Right now, you can score an epic 42% discount on this Blackstone propane gas griddle. This 28-inch grill heats up efficiently, and with enough space for up to 33 eggs or 15 pancakes, you'll be able to cook up a feast.

Costway 5-piece Outdoor Patio Sectional: was $1,089 now $409 at Target Spend your leisure time lounging in comfort with this outdoor patio set that features one armless sofa, two corner sofas, one ottoman and one coffee table. Made of a solid steel structure, the outdoor furniture is sturdy and durable. The spacious seating is covered with padded cushions with removable and washable covers. All the pieces in this set can be arranged in various ways according to your different needs.