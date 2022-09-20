Don't be late to Surfshark's Back to School exclusive deal with 3 months free

We know a good VPN deal when we see it, so when one of the very best VPN providers on the market offers a discount too good to pass up, we've simply got to share it with you.

Surfshark – widely regarded as the best cheap VPN on the market – is currently offering Tom's Guide readers the chance to get Surfshark VPN 2-year plan at a deep discount (opens in new tab). Surfshark VPN usually costs $12.95 a month. This deal knocks the price down to $2.21 a month. And it bundles an extra 3 months of subscription time for free, so with this deal, you'll save almost $300!

All you need to do is head through to the website using the links on this page, and select the 2-year plan. When you choose your payment details, Surfshark VPN will already be in your basket, and the deal will be pre-applied. Want to know more? Just keep scrolling to learn more about the deal, and we'll also include a quick explainer on Surfshark VPN and what it offers.

This is an unbelievable deal from Surfshark, leveling up your cybersecurity with a comprehensive VPN. For a limited time, Surfshark's offering its VPN to Tom's Guide readers at a deep discount, plus 3 free months on top. Not sure it's for you? A 30-day money-back guarantee has you covered.

What is Surfshark One?

Surfshark has been a leader in the VPN industry for a few years now, but it has recently launched Surfshark One, which is an add-on for Surfshark customers.

Essentially, Surfshark One seeks to offer all – or, at least, most – of the essential privacy and cybersecurity tools in one place. It includes:

VPN : Perfect for keeping your activity private online, and for accessing censored and geo-blocked content.

: Perfect for keeping your activity private online, and for accessing censored and geo-blocked content. Antivirus : Protection from harmful files downloaded from the internet, like malware and viruses. Can also scan your devices for existing threats.

: Protection from harmful files downloaded from the internet, like malware and viruses. Can also scan your devices for existing threats. Search : Private and organic search engine which uses no ads, no trackers, and keeps no logs.

: Private and organic search engine which uses no ads, no trackers, and keeps no logs. Alert: Detects information breaches across the web and alerts you if your data has been compromised, including emails and credit cards.

At just $2.21 a month without any discount, Surfshark One is already a very affordable alternative to established antivirus providers. However, as a freebie, it's a no-brainer.

While antivirus is very much the star of One's package, the other three features are appealing in their own rights – and remember, Surfshark will likely be adding features to One over time, so it should only become more powerful.

Why is this Surfshark deal so good?

While Surfshark certainly is cheap, it doesn't sacrifice usability and privacy features like many other cut-price VPNs. In our independent testing, only premium providers ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) and NordVPN (opens in new tab) scored higher overall.

Beyond the Surfshark One bundle and very appealing price, one aspect we really like about Surfshark are its well-designed apps. No matter what device you're using they share a common design language, meaning it's easy to get up and running, and once you've used one, you've used them all.

If you want the absolute best-of-the-best, we'd point you towards ExpressVPN, but at $6.67 a month (opens in new tab) it's a fair bit more expensive. NordVPN is a little more affordable, but at $3.09 a month (opens in new tab) it's still pricier.

So, if you're after the best-value option on the market – even better with those additional two months and Surfshark One thrown in – Surfshark's your best bet (opens in new tab).