Bose QuietComfort 45 just dropped to a new all-time low at Amazon

Earlier this year Amazon treated us to an excellent deal on one of our favorite Bluetooth headphones, but now the retailer has dropped the brilliant Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones even lower.

Right now, the Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones are on sale for $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s an $80 discount compared to the usual price of $329 for a total saving of almost 25%. This deal brings the headphones down to a new lowest-ever price, comfortably beating the saving we highlighted during both Amazon Prime Day and Memorial Day earlier this year.

Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 $249 @ Amazon

Stylish and comfortable to wear, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer the legendary noise cancellation that the brand is known for, along with excellent sound quality. It's all packaged in the same iconic look as the previous model. Even better, it's now on sale, with this $80 saving bringing the headphones to a new lowest-ever price.

In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review we labeled the slick headphones a “no-brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation for a cheaper price than the 700." We also awarded the Bluetooth headphones an editor's choice seal of approval and placed them high up in our roundup of the best headphones.

During our testing, we were most impressed with the high-end active noise canceling, which is some of the best we've experienced on any set of headphones. We also loved the included support for the surprisingly useful Bose Music App, not to mention the excellent sound quality that you'd expect from a Bose audio product. The quick connectivity and highly comfortable fit were also highlighted in our review.

One area where the QuietComfort 45 really steps up compared to its predecessor is battery life. On a single charge, the QuietComfort 45 offer 24 hours of listening with ANC enabled. That’s an increase of four hours compared to the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. And if you do run out of battery, a quick 15-minute charge will give you around three hours of use.

We think the Bose QuietComfort 45 is a good purchase at full retail price, so the fact that it's now available at almost 25% off makes it even easier to recommend. If you'd rather look at some alternatives before committing, make sure to check out our list of the best headphone deals for even more sound savings.