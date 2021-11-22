Black Friday Xbox Series X deals: Build your perfect library for $100

While there are plenty of Black Friday Xbox Series X deals, they’re all on accessories or games. Finding a console right now is a pipe dream, and doing so will only get more difficult as the holidays approach.

The good news, however, is that Xbox Series X games are generally cross-compatible with Xbox One. If you have a last-gen Xbox console, you can simply stock up on games and wait until the Xbox Series X restock situation eases up a bit.

While Black Friday gaming deals can be hit or miss, video games themselves are almost always a solid bet. Retailers offer deep discounts on games both new and old, mainstream and niche. I’ve polled the Tom’s Guide staff to see which Xbox Series X games they’ve adored over the past year, and was delighted to discover that many of those game are on sale — sometimes for up to 50% off.

For argument’s sake, let’s suppose that you have $100 to build an Xbox Series X library. This Black Friday, you can do so.

We’ve listed a handful of Xbox Series X games at a variety of different prices, which should let you mix and match to craft the perfect Xbox Series X library. Hopefully, these titles will last you well into 2022 as we await the next batch of console exclusives.

Xbox Series X Black Friday: $40 games

Back 4 Blood: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon Back 4 Blood: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Back 4 Blood is the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead: a four-player cooperative zombie shooter, where teamwork is key. Like the games that inspired it, Back 4 Blood offers an intense, rewarding campaign where each character has a unique skill to help you survive just a little longer.

Image Far Cry 6: was $59 now $35 @ GameStop

Far Cry 6 transports you to the Caribbean island-nation of Yara and pits you against a charismatic dictator (Giancarlo Esposito, naturally). You'll have to upgrade your gear and earn resources as you build up an army of rebels in this agreeable open-world shooter.

Tales of Arise: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy Tales of Arise: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

Tales of Arise is one of the finest JRPGs in years, with a fast-paced real-time battle system, a magnetic cast of characters and a story that will keep you on your toes for more than 40 hours. You play as Alphen, a Dahnan slave who takes up arms against his Renan oppressors in a hybrid sci-fi/fantasy setting.

Xbox Series X Black Friday: $30 games

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is a straightforward, enjoyable action/adventure game that combines shooting, puzzle-solving and platforming. Star-Lord and his team start off on the run from the law and wind up having to save the whole galaxy — which seems to happen a lot.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: was $59 now $25 @ GameStop Mass Effect Legendary Edition: was $59 now $25 @ GameStop

Mass Effect Legendary Edition collects the beloved Mass Effect trilogy in a single, cohesive package. In this space opera RPG, you play as Commander Shepard, a customizable protagonist who leads a squad of experts against an intergalactic threat known as the Reapers. Your story choices matter and carry over from game to game.

Riders Republic: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon Riders Republic: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Riders Republic is a multiplayer extreme sports games, focusing on cycling, skiing, snowboarding and gliding with wingsuits. You can test yourself in a variety of challenges or pit yourself against dozens of other players in online battlefields. You can also explore faithful recreations of beloved U.S. national parks.

Xbox Series X Black Friday: $20 games

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Assassin's Creed Valhalla casts you as a medieval Viking warrior called Eivor, who must lead his clan to success on the foreign shores of England. This open-world action/stealth game was one of our favorite titles of 2020, combining a decent (and extremely long) narrative with a truly staggering amount of things to do.

Hades: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon Hades: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

Hades debuted to critical acclaim in 2020 on the Nintendo Switch and came to the Xbox this year with just as much fanfare. You play as Zagreus, the son of the titular Greek god, who must escape his father's mythological realm by conquering a variety of colorful monsters. You'll die often, but you'll learn something new in each run.

Resident Evil Village: was $59 now $19 @ Target Resident Evil Village: was $59 now $19 @ Target

Resident Evil Village was one of 2021's most anticipated games, thanks to the instantly memetic Lady Dimitrescu. Once the game came out, fans still enjoyed this survival/horror sequel, thanks to an atmospheric setting to explore, and solid gameplay that continued the spooky story of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: was $19 now $14 @ Best Buy Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: was $19 now $14 @ Best Buy

The last few years have been a rough patch for Star Wars games, but Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order demonstrated that the franchise still has plenty of life left. Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis must survive on his own after the Jedi Purge, exploring a variety of worlds and fighting off the Empire as he does so.

Xbox Series X Black Friday: $10 games

Gears 5: was $39 now $9 @ Best Buy Gears 5: was $39 now $9 @ Best Buy

While Gears 5 debuted on the Xbox One, it's arguably one of the Xbox Series X's flagship games, with graphics and frame rates optimized for Microsoft's newest console. In this third-person shooter, you play as Kait Diaz, who takes up arms against a variety of futuristic foes.

Gears Tactics: was $39 now $9 @ Best Buy Gears Tactics: was $39 now $9 @ Best Buy

Gears Tactics demonstrates that Gears of War doesn't always have to be a third-person shooter. In this turn-based tactical game, you control a squad of Gears as you confront the alien Locust menace. The gameplay will test your strategic thinking, while the story ties in with the more traditional Gears games.

Black Friday Xbox Series X games: Configurations

Naturally, you can mix and match these games any way you see fit to reach $100. (You could also eschew the $100 recommendation altogether, but it’s as good a guideline as any.) A 40-30-20-10 combination would arguably give you the most variety.

Under those circumstances, I’d personally go for Tales of Arise, Guardians of the Galaxy, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Gears 5, but you could swap out Riders Republic if you want to throw a sports game into the mix.

On the other hand, because of the two incredibly cheap Gears games, you could also get a total of six games: all four of the $20 games, and both of the $10 ones. Hades and Fallen Order in particular are standout games, and punch well above their weight classes in terms of pricing.

However you want to manage the math, I personally enjoyed Tales of Arise, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Hades and Jedi: Fallen Order the most of any games on this list. Give them a look, if you haven’t already. If nothing else, you won’t have to spend much money to do so.