Black Friday gaming deals — save big on PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X games

Black Friday gaming deals are coming in hot. With consoles now readily available and a slew of titles for each respective system, this year’s Black Friday deals seems to be the best yet for both casual and hardcore gamers.

Right now, we’re seeing solid discounts on the best PS5, the best Nintendo Switch and the best Xbox Series X games. And while the PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X haven’t seen spectacular price drops, we’ve seen a few minor sales crop up in the past week — though they don’t tend to last long. Game sales are holding strong, with top titles selling for $30 or less.

Whether you’re a PS5, Nintendo Switch or Xbox Series X fan, there are many deals for you to take advantage of. Here are the best Black Friday gaming deals happening right now.

Black Friday gaming deals — PS5 deals

PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle: $499 @ Best Buy

The PS5 Slim is a slightly tweaked version of the best-selling console that is 30% slimmer and sports a larger 1TB SSD. This new bundle includes the console with a disc drive and a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for $499. That's a $69 saving compared to buying both items separately. This item is coming in and out of stock.

Price check: $499 @ Walmart | $499 @ Amazon

PS5: $499 @ Amazon

The original PS5 model is still available, and while it's larger than the new PS5 Slim version, this launch unit offers the same impressive internal components underneath its plastic casing. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

Price check: $499 @ Walmart

NHL 24: was $69 now $32 @ Amazon

NHL 24 offers the most authentic on-ice experience yet. This latest entry in EA's annual hockey series packs several new improvements including the Exhaust Engine which mimics the rush of a high-pressure game, as well as a refreshed presentation. There are also new HUT Moments which let you recreate classic moments in the sport. Even more casual hockey fan will love NHL 24.

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Madden NFL 24: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

The latest entry in EA Sports' long-running football simulator is currently on sale at Amazon. Just be aware that in order to get this discount you'll need to check the coupon box. Madden NFL 24 is the most comprehensive digital recreation of the sport to date offering increased control and realism as well as a suite of new modes. Lead your team to victory and compete with the world online.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection packages together Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Both games have been remastered for the PS5 sporting improved framerate, boosted texture quality and faster loading times. Both games were already a must-play on PS4, but with these next-gen improvements, this collection is utterly essential.

Elden Ring: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The latest action RPG from legendary developer FromSoftware, Elden Ring sees Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin team up to create a new horrifically hostile world. Venture to the Lands Between and become the Elden Lord, if you're brave enough.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed in 2023.

Street Fighter 6: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The latest entry in the beloved Street Fighter franchise offers a "classic experience built for a modern era" which in simple terms means that Street Fighter 6 combines the series' trademark polished fighting gameplay with a vibrant art style and a suite of modes that allow you to play how you like. It's the most accessible Street Fighter to date, but it's also deep enough for fighting game veterans to sink their teeth into for hours.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut: was $69 now $47 @ Amazon

In Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, you play Jin Sakai, a samurai on a quest to reclaim his homeland from the invading Mongol army. But you'll have to decide to stick to your code or use any means necessary to defeat your foes. This content-rich open-world game is set in one of the most visually stunning locations in all of gaming, and this Director's Cut edition also includes the excellent Iki Island expansion.

Lies of P: was $59 now $49 @ Best Buy

Lies of P is a new entry in the Soulslike genre that challenges players to explore its nightmarish world and vanquish horrifying enemies. Master fast-paced combat, and craft your perfect loadout, as you delve deeper into the sinister world of Krat as a puppet come to life.

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart: was $69 now $33 @ Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. In this stylish intergalactic adventure, you’ll take control of seasoned heroes Ratchet and Clank — as well as their distaff counterparts, Rivet and Kit. With 10 huge planets to explore, tons of weapons to customize and upgrade, a variety of enemies to fight and plenty of puzzles to solve, Rift Apart is an absolute joy from start to finish.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition: was $69 now $34 @ Amazon

This bundle contains remastered versions of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Normally $70, this sale nets you two of Insomniac Games' finest PS5 titles for $34. Pardon the pun, but don't miss out on this amazing deal.

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn, join Aloy on her most dangerous quest yet as she ventures to distant lands in Horizon Forbidden West. Once you've journeyed to the West, you'll meet new allies and engage in strategic battles against upgraded machines using a diverse collection of weapons.

Final Fantasy XVI: was $69 now $39 @ PlayStation Store

The Final Fantasy franchise has never been scared to reinvent itself, and this 16th mainline entry is one of the most radical departures to date. Packing real-time combat, and a focus on epic-scale boss battles, Final Fantasy XVI is a highly cinematic experience. Plus, it packs a dark medieval setting and a grown-up story that casts you as a fallen prince on a mission of redemption.

Black Friday gaming deals — Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch (Mario Kart 8 Bundle): $299 @ Best Buy

If OLED isn't for you, then there's always the classic Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle — complete with a copy of Mario Kart 8 and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online. That's the same price as the console normally costs on its own, and perfect if you still don't have a Switch or Mario Kart.

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 @ Best Buy

Scrap the dock and the removable controller and you have the Nintendo Switch Lite — a handheld-only version of the costume that's rather good value if you don't want to play on the TV. We've seen this go as low as $179 in sales of the past, so it may be worth waiting a little longer if you can.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $53 @ Walmart

The sequel to Breath of the Wild sends you back to the open silds of Hyrule, with another quest to save the kingdom from the Ganondorf's demonic machinations. Again. This time you're also able to explore the floating islands in the sky and the pitch black depths, alongside brand new abilities to get around.

Animal Crossing New Horizons: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

The most popular game of the pandemic is still around, and it's still as charming as ever. Jet off to an unnamed island with Tom Nook, and craft villager's paradise from the untamed wilderness. Perfect for chilling out and having a quiet day on the couch.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition: was $39 now $32 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope reunites the Mushroom Kingdom with the crazy Rabbids for another colorful strategy adventure. It's one of the most overlooked games on Switch, and at this price you can't afford to miss out.

Witcher 3 Wild Hunt (Complete Edition): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Easily one of the best games of the past decade, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt offers an open-world fantasy realm for you to explore through the eyes of Geralt of Rivia. It's an odd choice for the Switch, but it does play incredibly well, and the Complete Edition includes the first game and two extensive DLC packs. Plus, at this price, you won't need Jaskier/Dandelion to write a song to help you afford it.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy

Play through all nine episode of Star Wars' Skywalker Saga, but with the twist that everything is made from Lego. The Lego Star Wars games are some of the best Star Wars games going, and this is the first time you can play all the films in a single title — aided by over 300 characters, smashable environments and lots of special powers.

Octopath Traveler 2: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

Octopath Traveler 2 is set in the fantasy world of Solistia, and you take on the roles of eight travelers working through their own unique adventure. But those paths are destined to cross over in surprising ways, and with a stunning mix of 3D animation and retro pixel artwork.

Splatoon 3: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

The other squid game is on sale for Black Friday, offering something a lot more family friendly than Netflix's show. Venture into the Splatlands, a sun-filled region with brand new playstyles for Inklings and Octolings alike. You've got the option to play intense 4x4 online battles, team up fore the Salmon Run co-op mode or work your way through the solo Campaign.

Sonic Frontiers: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Gotta go fast! Sonic the Hedgehog is back for another adventure, though this time he's heading out into an open-world adventure with his ragtag group of pals. It's a bit of a departure from the Sonic games of old, but that's probably a good thing — especially since the story has been given a much-needed boost.

Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Why wait for Nintendo to make new Mario games when you can just build your own? Joined by Luigi this time round, you and Mario can build your own 2D Mario levels — complete with styles from a bunch of different Mario games.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus: was $59 now $47 @ Walmart

This one is a little different from the Pokémon games you're used to, but it's definitely a good thing. Travel back to the olden times back before humans and Pokémon were so close, in a quest through a much wilder world for an elusive Pokémon Arceus.

Pokémon Shining Pearl: was $59 now $29 @ GameStop

If you want a more traditional Pokémon game, then this remake of Pokémon Pearl is the one to go for. You know the story, start off in a quaint little village, acquire a starter Pokémon and battle your way up to becoming league champion. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond is also on sale for the same price.

Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection: was $39 now $14 @ Best Buy

Assassin's Creed Mirage may be taking the game back to its roots, but there's nothing like experiencing the best Assassin's Creed games for yourself — remastered into this trilogy collection. Take on the role of Ezio as he works to reclaim his family's honor and eventually rebuild the Assassin's brotherhood in Renaissance Italy.

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe: was $59 now $49 @ Target

Join Mario and his friends in this side-scrolling adventure, either by yourself or with up to three friends. This may be a remake of the 2012 Wii U title, but it still offers over 160 levels — and the New Super Luigi U expansion pack. So this should provide hours of fun.

Black Friday gaming deals — Xbox Series X deals

Xbox Series X: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

Best Buy member price! My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) and My Best Buy Total ($179/year) members can get the XSX for just $399 in this unprecedented deal. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. The Xbox Series X packs 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. Plus, you get a free $50 Best Buy gift card to boot. You can sign up for My Best Buy via this link.

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle: was $499 now $439 @ Microsoft

There's no membership required for this deal. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. The Xbox Series X packs 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. With this bundle, you'll also get a digital copy of Diablo IV.

Xbox Series S Game Pass bundle: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

The more affordable next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. There's no disc drive on this console, as it's designed exclusively for digital games. Note: This bundle includes 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate which includes flagship titles like Starfall and Forza Motorsport.

Starfield: was $69 now $54 @ Amazon

Starfield is the first new universe from Bethesda Game Studios, the creators of Skyrim and Fallout 4, for 25 years. This epic sci-fi RPG lets you live out your adventure among the stars as you taken on quests across more than 1,000 planets. With nearly limitless choice, you can become the heroic savior of the universe or a mercenary who is out for themselves.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

