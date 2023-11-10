Black Friday coupons 2023 — Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more

Black Friday is one of the biggest retail holidays of the year. Traditionally celebrated on the Friday after Thanksgiving, the term "Black Friday" has been used throughout the years, but it wasn't until the 70s that it was used to describe the frenzy associated with the holiday shopping season.

The term was also used by retailers to describe how they operated at a financial loss for most of the year and made their profit during the holiday season, which started on the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday was seen as the moment retailers were no longer "in the red" or operating at a loss.

Today, Black Friday has grown from a 24-hour holiday to a massive shopping season that runs from October through December. Some retailers even use the term during the summer when they launch Black Friday in July sales. I've been covering Black Friday deals and coupons for over 15 years.

While there can be a lot of hype surrounding Black Friday deals, there are also plenty of great deals to be had. For every great deal, there's usually a Black Friday coupon that can be used to save even more. On this page I'm rounding up the best tips, Black Friday coupons, and hints to make sure you get the deals you want at a price you can afford this holiday season.

Black Friday coupons and Amazon

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon is one of the biggest retailers in the world. With over 200 million Amazon Prime members, the e-comm giant is known for its Black Friday coupons and deals. In 2022, Amazon launched its Prime Early Access Sale as a way to get consumers to start their holiday shopping before November. For 2023, Amazon replaced Prime Early Access with Prime Big Deal Days. The 48-hour event started on October 11 and offered Prime members exclusive access to deals on Dyson, Apple, LG, and more.

Does Amazon offer Black Friday coupons: Amazon offers coupons year round and the retailer tends to offer some of the best Black Friday coupons I've seen. Coupons are offered on everything from consumer electronics to groceries.

How to find Amazon Black Friday coupons: Although Amazon has a dedicated coupons page, most of the retailer's coupons can be found on product pages. The coupon is usually found below the sale price and in most cases you'll need to check a small radio box to ensure the coupon is activated. Any percentage or dollar-off discounts will show during the final checkout stage. (Make sure to check our Amazon promo codes page for today's best coupons).

Black Friday coupons and Best Buy

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

From 4K TVs to Apple gear, Best Buy is one of my go-to stores for tech deals. Generally speaking, the retailer doesn't offer many coupon codes. However, there are other ways to save on your Best Buy purchases. One of the easiest ways to save is via its My Best Buy membership tiers. My Best Buy is the retailer's answer to Amazon Prime.

My Best Buy is the free tier that offers free shipping (no minimum required). My Best Buy Plus ($49.99 per year) includes access to member only deals and new launches, free 2-day shipping, and an extended 60-day return/exchange window. My Best Buy Total ($179.99 per year) includes all of the above-mentioned perks plus 24/7 Geek Squad support, two years of product protection (AppleCare+) on most new purchases, 20% off repairs, and discounted services (in-home installations/haul away).

In addition to its membership program, the retailer also announced Best Buy Drops. The new feature can be found via the Best Buy mobile app and it gives shoppers access to new product releases, limited runs, and exclusive deals. Each Best Buy Drop is available in limited quantities and exclusively through the Best Buy app. The feature launched on September 27 with a deal that took $70 off the newly announced Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Does Best Buy offer Black Friday coupons: Best Buy doesn't typically offer a lot of coupon codes. As a result, I don't expect to see many Best Buy Black Friday coupons. That said, it could be worth joining My Best Buy as the retailer has been offering aggressive member-only deals including a $549 OLED TV and $100 off Apple's new M3 MacBook Pro laptops.

How to find Best Buy Black Friday coupons: Best Buy coupons are rare. Instead I suggest browsing through Best Buy's Top Deals page, member-only discounts, and weekend sales. (Make sure to check our Best Buy coupon codes page for today's best sales and promotions).

Black Friday coupons and Walmart

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Walmart is one of the biggest retailers in country. The retailer offers a mix of tech, apparel, home decor, and more. While it's not particularly known for offering aggressive coupons, Walmart is known for its steep price cuts and deals. Like Amazon, it also has its own membership program called Walmart Plus.

Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), Walmart Plus gives members access to various perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items, fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart/Murphy USA fuel stations, and free access to Paramount Plus. In the past, I've also seen Walmart Plus members get early access to Walmart Black Friday deals. This is especially useful for deals on rare/recently items and items that have the potential of selling out fast.

Does Walmart offer Black Friday coupons: While somewhat rare, Walmart coupons do tend to appear from time to time. That said, the vast majority of Walmart Black Friday deals from previous years didn't include coupon codes.

How to find Walmart Black Friday coupons: Walmart will likely not offer a lot of Black Friday coupons this year. Instead, I recommend looking at Walmart Roll Backs and browsing Walmart's November sales. (Make sure to check out our Walmart promo codes page for today's best sales).

Black Friday coupons and Samsung

(Image credit: Future)

From its Galaxy S23 smartphones to its award-winning 4K QLED TVs, Samsung products are among the most popular devices during Black Friday. While the manufacturer does offer coupons, they're not always easy to find.

Fortunately, there are other ways to save money at Samsung. The retailer holds various sales throughout the year and its Black Friday sales tend to be among the most aggressive with discounts on everything from home appliances to gaming monitors. Samsung also lets you trade-in older tech for credits you can used to lower the price of its phones, smartwatches, and more.

Does Samsung offer Black Friday coupons: Samsung coupons aren't common. Instead, the retailer offers frequent deals, especially during major retail holidays.

How to find Samsung Black Friday coupons: Samsung will likely not offer a lot of Black Friday coupons this year. Instead, I recommend looking at Samsung's annual Black Friday sale for the best discounts over the holiday season. (Make sure to check out our Samsung promo codes page for today's best sales).

Black Friday coupons and Apple

(Image credit: Fair use)

The Apple Store is renown for its Black Friday sale. The annual sale, which offers modest discounts on eligible Apple gear, is one of the retailer's only sales. The sale has become somewhat predictable over the years and traditionally involves a dollar-off discount on select gear or a free Apple Store gift card.

Unfortunately, the Apple Store doesn't offer any Black Friday coupons. In my years of looking for Apple deals, I've found the best Apple discounts will come from authorized Apple resellers, such as Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo.

Does the Apple Store offer Black Friday coupons: The Apple Store doesn't offer Black Friday promo codes. Any Apple fans looking for discounts on Apple tech can shop the Apple Store Black Friday sale or turn to authorized Apple resellers for even bigger discounts. The list includes stores like Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo.

How to find Apple Black Friday coupons: Apple never offers Black Friday coupons and it's unlikely they'll do so this year. Instead, I recommend looking for Apple deals and Apple coupons from authorized Apple resellers. (Make sure to check out our Apple promo codes page for today's best sales).

When is Black Friday? Black Friday officially starts on Friday, November 24, 2023. However, most major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart have been offering Black Friday previews since the start of October. That said, the biggest sales are likely to occur closer to Thanksgiving.