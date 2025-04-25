Massive Best Buy weekend sale live from $4 — 29 deals I'm shopping on OLED TVs, Lego, video games and more

It’s finally the weekend, and if you’re in the mood for some retail therapy (I sure am!) there are a bunch of awesome discounts worth your attention at Best Buy right now.

Right now you can get the awesome Hisense 75-inch U8N 4K Mini-LED TV on sale for $1,279 at Best Buy ($320 off.) This is our current choice for the best TV on the market and although the newer Hisense U8QG has hit the market, the U8N is incredible value for money after this discount.

You can also grab our favorite budget active noise canceling headphones, the Jlab Jbuds Lux ANC on sale for $49 at Best Buy ($20 off.) For this price, these are a total steal.

I’ve listed my favorite Best Buy deals below. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the week's top Best Buy coupon codes. Plus, check out the Adidas deals I’d buy from $14 at Amazon.

Editor's Choice

Appliance sale: deals from $24 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to 40% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $24. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds: was $299 now $199 at Best Buy These are some of the best buds that you can buy right now. They sound excellent, with some wickedly detailed sound with plenty of low-end grunt, and feature a very comfortable fit. We gave them 4.5 stars in our Sony WF-1000XM5 review because of their great active noise canceling, which manages to block out almost any noise you could throw at them.

Free $100 GC! Google Pixel 9a: was $499 now $399 at Best Buy The Pixel 9a is quite possibly the best budget phone around. It features a 6.3-inch Actua pOLED (2424 x 1080) 120Hz display, Tensor G4 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP (f/1.7) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, whereas on the front there's a 13MP (f/2.2) lens. In our Pixel 9a review we said it's the most well-rounded phone you can buy at under $500. Note: Activate it with a carrier and you'll pay just $399. Best Buy is also including a free $100 Best Buy gift card.

Pit Boss 850 Pellet Grill: was $599 now $489 at Best Buy Part of Pit Boss' Sportsman Series, this pellet grill is packed with features from more than 800 sq. inches of cooking space, a slide plate flame broiler, removable tray, built-in spice rack and a digital control over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Plus, the chimney-style exhaust will help you get rid of those nasty fumes and keep you focused on the cooking.

NordicTrack T Series 10 Treadmill: was $1,299 now $999 at Best Buy The NordicTrack T Series 10 does everything you hope a treadmill would do, but it also comes with iFIT — a personalized fitness experience with access to over 10,000 workouts. Its SmartAdjust technology will also adapt to your fitness level. This treadmill folds up too, so you can roll it away when you're done and save precious space.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $84.

Price check: from $84 @ Amazon | from $88 @ Walmart

TCL 65" Q7 4K QLED TV: was $599 now $499 at Best Buy The TCL Q7 is an awesome mid-range QLED TV that uses full array local dimming for good contrast and quantum dots for superior color vibrancy. For sports fans, it comes with a 120Hz native refresh rate and the powerful AiPQ Gen 3 Engine for better upscaling and motion interpolation. There's also Google TV built-in for Chromecast support, which allows you to send videos from your phone to the screen when connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Smart home

Appliances

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor grill: was $279 now $169 at Best Buy The Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor air frying grill is the ultimate small appliance for your home because it combines the functions of an air fryer, grill and oven all in one. It's also super easy to clean thanks to its ceramic-coated grills. This second generation appliance has an updated, sleek design with the same functions and benefits as its previous model.

Gaming

Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth: was $69 now $24 at Best Buy The Like a Dragon series returns in its most ambitious entry to date. Infinite Wealth switches up the franchise in several key ways, most excitingly moving the action from its native Japan to the new setting of sun-soaked Hawaii. Offering a dynamic battle-system and a story that veterans of the long-running series will love (but newcomers can also enjoy,) this is an excellent RPG.

Laptops

Lenovo Ideapad 1i: was $499 now $349 at Best Buy The Lenovo Ideapad 1i is on sale for $349 at Best Buy. This laptop features an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU with 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD. You also get a 15.6-inch FHS touch display and Intel Iris Xe graphics. While it's not a gaming powerhouse, this laptop should easily handle everyday browsing and streaming.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (RTX 4070): was $1,999 now $1,499 at Best Buy This 16-inch gaming laptop arrives sporting an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. That's enough muscle to play most games well on the 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) 240Hz OLED display, which is this laptop's real killer feature.

Headphones and speakers

