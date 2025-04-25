Massive Best Buy weekend sale live from $4 — 29 deals I'm shopping on OLED TVs, Lego, video games and more
Best Buy’s sale section is packed with incredible finds
It’s finally the weekend, and if you’re in the mood for some retail therapy (I sure am!) there are a bunch of awesome discounts worth your attention at Best Buy right now.
Right now you can get the awesome Hisense 75-inch U8N 4K Mini-LED TV on sale for $1,279 at Best Buy ($320 off.) This is our current choice for the best TV on the market and although the newer Hisense U8QG has hit the market, the U8N is incredible value for money after this discount.
You can also grab our favorite budget active noise canceling headphones, the Jlab Jbuds Lux ANC on sale for $49 at Best Buy ($20 off.) For this price, these are a total steal.
I’ve listed my favorite Best Buy deals below. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the week's top Best Buy coupon codes. Plus, check out the Adidas deals I’d buy from $14 at Amazon.
Editor's Choice
Lego: deals from $10 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has some epic deals on Lego sets up for grabs. There are deals on everything from Star Wars to Botanicals sets. I love the Cherry Blossoms Building Set which is on sale for $10.
The Ultimate 2C is an affordable alternative to 8BitDo's epic first-generation Ultimate controller, which received a jaw-dropping 4.5-star review from us. The 2C is almost the same beast, though it sheds the back buttons (adding shoulder buttons) and is primarily a wired controller (with Bluetooth support for Android devices).
Appliance sale: deals from $24 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to 40% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $24. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.
The Jlab Jbuds Lux ANC made our list of the best noise-canceling headphones as the best pair for under $100. You get great audio with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio support, up to 70 hours of battery life and strong active noise canceling capabilities to boot.
The Amazfit Bip 5 sports a large screen that gives the device an almost-Apple Watch-like aesthetic. Simple to operate with reliable tracking, this sleek wearable was already a great bargain at $89, as noted in our Amazfit Bip 5 review. It also boasts voice support for Amazon Alexa, a feature rarely offered in fitness trackers under $100.
Don't have wired power to your door, but still want head-to-toe video and package detection? Then this is the Ring doorbell you want. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review — our favorite Ring Video Doorbell overall — we found it delivered excellent video, was easy to install, and its battery lasted a good long time, too.
Price check: $149 @ Amazon
These are some of the best buds that you can buy right now. They sound excellent, with some wickedly detailed sound with plenty of low-end grunt, and feature a very comfortable fit. We gave them 4.5 stars in our Sony WF-1000XM5 review because of their great active noise canceling, which manages to block out almost any noise you could throw at them.
This excellent budget scooter is even cheaper right now. In our Hiboy S2 review, we noted that this is a very capable model for those who want something light and cheap, and don't have many hills to climb. It has a 350W motor and a max range of 22 miles. Like many other scooters, you can also customize it using an app.
Price check: $299 @ Amazon
The Pixel 9a is quite possibly the best budget phone around. It features a 6.3-inch Actua pOLED (2424 x 1080) 120Hz display, Tensor G4 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP (f/1.7) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, whereas on the front there's a 13MP (f/2.2) lens. In our Pixel 9a review we said it's the most well-rounded phone you can buy at under $500. Note: Activate it with a carrier and you'll pay just $399. Best Buy is also including a free $100 Best Buy gift card.
Part of Pit Boss' Sportsman Series, this pellet grill is packed with features from more than 800 sq. inches of cooking space, a slide plate flame broiler, removable tray, built-in spice rack and a digital control over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Plus, the chimney-style exhaust will help you get rid of those nasty fumes and keep you focused on the cooking.
The NordicTrack T Series 10 does everything you hope a treadmill would do, but it also comes with iFIT — a personalized fitness experience with access to over 10,000 workouts. Its SmartAdjust technology will also adapt to your fitness level. This treadmill folds up too, so you can roll it away when you're done and save precious space.
TVs
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $84.
Price check: from $84 @ Amazon | from $88 @ Walmart
The TCL Q7 is an awesome mid-range QLED TV that uses full array local dimming for good contrast and quantum dots for superior color vibrancy. For sports fans, it comes with a 120Hz native refresh rate and the powerful AiPQ Gen 3 Engine for better upscaling and motion interpolation. There's also Google TV built-in for Chromecast support, which allows you to send videos from your phone to the screen when connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
The LG C4 OLED is powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said the content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the C4 series.
The Hisense U8N is our current choice for the best TV, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.
Smart home
This Ring floodlight camera has a 1080p camera, two LED floodlights that deliver 2000 lumens and a built-in 105-dB siren. Unlike the pricier Ring Floodlight Cam Pro, it lacks 5GHz Wi-Fi, HDR, and +3D Motion Detection, but will otherwise give you a good, clear image.
Price check: $119 @ Amazon
Appliances
For a versatile design, the K-Duo Plus can convert from making single serve coffee to a full-size 12-cup carafe. The 60 oz water tank is also maneuverable to suit the space, plus there’s a ‘strong’ brew function for increased flavor and strength when desired. At less than $200, it’s a good price for the multi-functionality.
Price check: $149 @ Amazon
The Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor air frying grill is the ultimate small appliance for your home because it combines the functions of an air fryer, grill and oven all in one. It's also super easy to clean thanks to its ceramic-coated grills. This second generation appliance has an updated, sleek design with the same functions and benefits as its previous model.
The Shark Matrix Plus is a 2-in-1 robot vacuum and features a ‘precision matrix grid’ that allows it to go over dirt and debris on floors to ensure a spotless clean. Its Sonic Mopping scrubs hard floors 100x per minute. It comes with a handy, self-emptying base.
Price check: $399 @ Amazon
Gaming
After more than a decade of waiting, EA returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lives up to all those years of anticipation.
Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.
The Ultimate 2C is an affordable alternative to 8BitDo's epic first-generation Ultimate controller, which received a jaw-dropping 4.5-star review from us. The 2C is almost the same beast, though it sheds the back buttons (adding shoulder buttons) and is primarily a wired controller (with Bluetooth support for Android devices).
The Like a Dragon series returns in its most ambitious entry to date. Infinite Wealth switches up the franchise in several key ways, most excitingly moving the action from its native Japan to the new setting of sun-soaked Hawaii. Offering a dynamic battle-system and a story that veterans of the long-running series will love (but newcomers can also enjoy,) this is an excellent RPG.
Laptops
The Lenovo Ideapad 1i is on sale for $349 at Best Buy. This laptop features an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU with 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD. You also get a 15.6-inch FHS touch display and Intel Iris Xe graphics. While it's not a gaming powerhouse, this laptop should easily handle everyday browsing and streaming.
This 16-inch gaming laptop arrives sporting an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. That's enough muscle to play most games well on the 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) 240Hz OLED display, which is this laptop's real killer feature.
Headphones and speakers
The Jlab Jbuds Lux ANC made our list of the best noise-canceling headphones as the best pair for under $100. You get great audio with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio support, up to 70 hours of battery life and strong active noise canceling capabilities to boot.
These are some of the best buds that you can buy right now. They sound excellent, with some wickedly detailed sound with plenty of low-end grunt, and feature a very comfortable fit. We gave them 4.5 stars in our Sony WF-1000XM5 review because of their great ANC, which manages to block out almost any noise you could throw at them.
This speaker provides some of the most powerful audio for the loudest parties or in any weather, with tough waterproofing allowing the speaker to be fully submerged without breaking — rain and wind will pose absolutely no problem to this beast of a speaker. It sounds great too, with clarity and quality in equal measure. In our Ultimate Ears Everboom review we gave it 4/5 stars and a Tom's Guide recommended award.
