AirPods 4 are now just $99, alongside up to $70 off AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max — here's which ones you should buy

It's AirPods sales galore at Amazon currently. If you head over to the Big A, you'll find some of the most desireable models of Apple's headphones line with some very tasty discounts.

The AirPods 4 are currently just $99 at Amazon, thanks to a $30 discount. On the other end of the price spectrum, the AirPods Max are now just $499 at Amazon. Finally, the AirPods Pro 2 are down to $169 with the best discount of the three — a monster $70 price drop.

Lowest Price! Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon This is the discounted non-ANC variant, which means you'll miss out on at least one key feature (the noise canceling, obviously). They're still packed with cool stuff, though, like Spatial Audio, the comfortable open fit, and a truly tiny carrying case. You get an extra hour of battery as well, thanks to the lack of power-draining ANC. This deal brings them down to their lowest price ever for a great saving.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon The top-of-the-range in-ear AirPods are a very solid option, particularly thanks to this massive price drop. They've got a supremely comfortable fit, on top of some great noise canceling. Battery life is fairly middle of the road at 6 hours, but their Spatial Audio is amongst the very best, and landed them a 4.5-star review. This deal brings them treacherously close to their lowest price ever, only beaten out by one day last year when they dropped to $155.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $499 at Amazon The AirPods Max with USB-C are a stunning set of cans, with one of the most attractive designs you've ever seen. They feature great ANC, good sound, and a very intuitive control method in the Apple Watch-like digital crown. The Lightning version earned 4 stars in their review, and the USB-C do little more than add a new charging port and a wired hi-res mode. This deal is a great saving, but we have seen them slightly lower in the past.

Which AirPods should you buy?

With the three AirPods models on sale, you might be wondering which you should pick up — here's the lowdown from an AirPods expert.

AirPods 4

(Image credit: Future)

The AirPods 4 are the AirPods you buy when you don't want to spend loads of money. They might not be quite as fully featured as their more expensive stablemates, but they offer the core AirPods experience for the lowest cost.

And the core AirPods experience is a great one. They've got a very comfortable, open in-ear fit, along with some features you'd expect from more expensive buds. Spatial Audio is the highlight here, and it's great if you like to watch movies or TV shows on your iPad.

You should buy these if you're not interested in the ANC or the silicone eartips of the more expensive AirPods Pro 2. It's also worth mentioning the AirPods 4 with ANC — which you should avoid right now, given they're currently $10 more than the AirPods Pro 2.

AirPods Pro 2

(Image credit: Future)

This is really the buy of the century here. They're down to a pretty affordable price, and crucially, they're cheaper than the AirPods 4 with ANC. For less money, you get much better ANC, a more comfortable fit, and far superior sound.

If you want something more premium than the AirPods 4 above, then it's well worth spending the extra on the AirPods Pro 2. They rank amongst the best wireless earbuds around, after all, and that has to count for something.

The ANC is easily worth the $70 difference in price if you're willing to spend it.

AirPods Max

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It's unfair to compare the AirPods Max to the other AirPods, given they're over-ear rather than in-ear. So instead, I'll tell you why they're worth that relatively lofty price, even when discounted.

They sound great, thanks to some very well-engineered sonic internals. Soundstage is a key strength, and it's increased when you turn on the Spatial Audio. I like to use mine when connected to an Apple TV 4K, so that I can watch surround sound movies without waking anyone up.

The new USB-C hi-res mode is a nice bonus as well, and if you're like me, you'll prefer their over-ear format more than the in-ear alternatives. If you've got the money and want a pair of the best headphones to go with your iPhone, then the AirPods Max are a great option.