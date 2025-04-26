Huge Timberland sale live with up to 50% off — 15 deals I'd shop now
Stylish and rugged footwear deals from $49
Boots aren't just for winter — spring brings plenty of opportunity to sport some boots. Whether you're shopping for kicks to combat those inevitable April showers, hit the hiking trails or lace up for your day job, Timberland has plenty of boot options that are rugged, stylish — and affordable!
Timberland is currently hosting a spring sale with deals on hiking boots, trail sneakers, rain boots and more from $49. With hundreds of fashionable and sturdy footwear options on both the Timberland site and on Amazon, I recommend shopping these sales ASAP. Below, I've rounded up my favorite Timberland sale styles for spring.
Best Women's Timberland Deals
These trail-ready boots are the perfect pick if you're heading outdoors. The uppers are made of premium leather and durable polyester and they're also water-repellant, so they'll look good longer. Not only did they receive a 4.5 star rating online, but one happy customer mentions, "They are so comfortable right out of the box and I get so many compliments on them."
Built to be comfortable, durable and of course, stylish, these Chelsea boots are perfect for every day wear. They feature all-day cushioning, support and a custom fit. Plus, their sturdy rubber lug outsoles are designed to provide all-weather traction.
Add these kicks to your spring wardrobe for an edgy look! Built for quality and comfort, the all-season style offers a padded collar for a comfortable fit around the ankle, a rubber outsole for traction and 1.8-inch heel for added height.
Ready to get out on the mountain? This pair of hiking boots will be your trusty sidekick regardless of the weather. They're breathable, waterproof and feature fabric lining made from at least 50% recycled plastic. According to Timberland, this style tends to run small, so they recommend you buy ½ size larger than your normal size.
With inevitable April showers, you'll want these ankle boots that offer versatility, function — and protection for the elements. Not only are they stylish, but they also have rubber lug outsoles for excellent traction and grip on slippery surfaces.
This pretty pair of boat shoes is also lightweight and supportive. They work well whether you're dressing up or down, and keep your feet as comfortable as can be with their OrthoLite footbed.
These bold boots can stand up to the challenge of a rainy day thanks to their waterproof seam-sealed construction. The boot is available in a variety of colors, although this light beige hue is one of the only options on sale. They feature a 4.6 rating with nearly 2,000 positive reviews, so I would grab a pair today!
Timberland's Everleigh Mid Chelsea Boot joins Amazon's sale lineup! Right now you can get them starting from $140. These pull on with no laces and are super stylish. Plus, they have a memory foam footbed to keep your feet comfortable.
Best Men's Timberland Deals
Whether you're on or off the trail, you can feel confident with the waterproof boot that was designed for grip and crafted with sustainable materials. Another 4.5 star option, one reviewer wrote, "I wore them fishing and hiking and immediately felt like they were designed for my feet. Very comfortable and very true to size."
These Timberland sneakers have a premium leather upper and a soft fabric inner, so you can wear them without socks, if that's your thing. Plus, their brown and white color scheme means they stand out from the crowd.
Get ready to explore the outdoors with these lace-up sneakers that you can take from sidewalk to the trails. Thanks to their lug outsole, you can feel confident that the shoe will provide steady traction, support and comfort.
Durable, rugged and built to protect in many different environments (including electrical hazards), this steel safety-toe work boot is the ideal pick if you're looking for a comfortable boot to wear all day long. The boots feature an abrasion-resistant rubber outsole using cement construction for flexibility and a breathable, moisture-wicking mesh lining.
These Timberland hiking boots are perfect to keep your feet protected on the trails. They have tough traction outsoles and an EVA midsole for comfort. Only a few sizes are left in stock, so get these while you can.
A no-brainer for your next outdoor adventure, this hiking boot is built with waterproof premium leather and features seam-sealed construction to protect against the elements. Plus, they have a rubber lug outsole for traction on the trails.
Amazon has slashed the price of these Newmarket boots from Timberland. Available in three different colors, these are made of leather and have a durable rubber outsole.
