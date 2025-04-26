Huge Timberland sale live with up to 50% off — 15 deals I'd shop now

Boots aren't just for winter — spring brings plenty of opportunity to sport some boots. Whether you're shopping for kicks to combat those inevitable April showers, hit the hiking trails or lace up for your day job, Timberland has plenty of boot options that are rugged, stylish — and affordable!

Timberland is currently hosting a spring sale with deals on hiking boots, trail sneakers, rain boots and more from $49. With hundreds of fashionable and sturdy footwear options on both the Timberland site and on Amazon, I recommend shopping these sales ASAP. Below, I've rounded up my favorite Timberland sale styles for spring.

Best Women's Timberland Deals

Timberland Ellendale Mid Lace-Up Boot (Women's): was $100 now $59 at Amazon These trail-ready boots are the perfect pick if you're heading outdoors. The uppers are made of premium leather and durable polyester and they're also water-repellant, so they'll look good longer. Not only did they receive a 4.5 star rating online, but one happy customer mentions, "They are so comfortable right out of the box and I get so many compliments on them."

Timberland Motion Access Waterproof Hiking Boot (Women's): was $140 now $79 at Timberland Ready to get out on the mountain? This pair of hiking boots will be your trusty sidekick regardless of the weather. They're breathable, waterproof and feature fabric lining made from at least 50% recycled plastic. According to Timberland, this style tends to run small, so they recommend you buy ½ size larger than your normal size.

Timberland Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boot (Women's): was $170 now $119 at Timberland These bold boots can stand up to the challenge of a rainy day thanks to their waterproof seam-sealed construction. The boot is available in a variety of colors, although this light beige hue is one of the only options on sale. They feature a 4.6 rating with nearly 2,000 positive reviews, so I would grab a pair today!

Timberland Everleigh Mid Chelsea Boot (Women's): was $160 now $140 at Amazon Timberland's Everleigh Mid Chelsea Boot joins Amazon's sale lineup! Right now you can get them starting from $140. These pull on with no laces and are super stylish. Plus, they have a memory foam footbed to keep your feet comfortable.

Best Men's Timberland Deals

Timberland Converge Mid Lace-Up Waterproof Boot (Men's): was $160 now $59 at Timberland Whether you're on or off the trail, you can feel confident with the waterproof boot that was designed for grip and crafted with sustainable materials. Another 4.5 star option, one reviewer wrote, "I wore them fishing and hiking and immediately felt like they were designed for my feet. Very comfortable and very true to size."

Timberland Maple Grove Sneaker (Men's): was $110 now $69 at Amazon These Timberland sneakers have a premium leather upper and a soft fabric inner, so you can wear them without socks, if that's your thing. Plus, their brown and white color scheme means they stand out from the crowd.