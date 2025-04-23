Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live: US stock going live soon and retailers to check

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are set to begin in just a matter of hours in the U.S. After an unexpected delay from the initially announced date in early April, Nintendo’s hotly anticipated new console will be available to pre-order at 12 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 24.

Major retailers Walmart, Target and Best Buy are set to open the pre-order floodgates at midnight ET, with GameStop not far behind, opting for 11 a.m. ET. The console is expected to be seriously popular, with Nintendo warning that supply might not meet demand. So, if you want a Switch 2 for launch day on June 5, you’ll likely need a pre-order.

Nintendo Switch 2 will retail for $449, with the Mario Kart World bundle costing $499 (a $30 saving compared to purchasing the game and console separately). At the same time, the console is made available to pre-order, various Switch 2 accessories, including the Switch 2 Pro Controller and Camera, alongside launch games, will also be available to purchase.

I’ve been tracking restocks and pre-orders for a living for five years, and know how to secure difficult-to-purchase gaming consoles. I’m here to help you secure your Switch 2 pre-order with the latest stock updates and those all-important retailer links in this live blog.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders begin on Thursday, April 24 in the U.S. at 12 a.m. ET at select retailers. The console will officially release on June 5.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - full listings

PRE-ORDER AT 12AM ET Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Walmart Walmart's Switch 2 product page is live, and the mega retailer is set to begin taking pre-orders at midnight ET on April 24. Walmart is promising launch day delivery if you pre-order before 8 a.m. on June 4.

PRE-ORDER AT 12AM ET Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Target Target's Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will begin on April 24 at 12 a.m. ET. The retailer will be selling the console for its $449 MSRP.

PRE-ORDER AT 12AM ET Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Best Buy Best Buy will begin taking Switch 2 pre-orders on April 24 at 12 a.m. ET. Additionally, Best Buy has announced that on June 5 (aka Switch 2 launch day), it will open stores at midnight for pre-order pickups. Best Buy is also taking pre-orders of the Mario Kart World Bundle.

PRE-ORDER AT 11AM ET Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at GameStop Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders go live at 11 a.m. ET on April 24 at GameStop. The console will be available to pre-order both online and in-store on this date. GameStop will also be holding midnight launch events to celebrate the launch of Nintendo Switch 2.

REGISTER YOUR INTEREST Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at nintendo.com Nintendo isn't taking Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders until early May, and only via invitation. Invites will go out on April 24, and to be selected, you'll need a Nintendo account. Pre-orders will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to registrants who have a Nintendo Switch Online membership with a minimum of 12 months of paid membership and a minimum of 50 total gameplay hours on the current Switch.

Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Amazon Amazon has yet to launch a Nintendo Switch 2 product page or confirm any pre-order information. In the past, the retailer has given priority to its Prime members when restocking hard-to-find consoles. It's still uncertain when they'll launch their Switch 2 product page. In the U.K., Amazon used an invitation system for its first wave of stock.

Nintendo Switch 2 game pre-orders - US listings

Mario Kart World: $79 at Walmart Mario Kart World will launch on the same day as the Switch 2. This new entry will allow up to 24 drivers to take part in each race and you'll be able to drive anywhere on track. Nintendo also said gamers can expect new power-ups.

Donkey Kong Bananza: $69 at Walmart Donkey Kong Bananza will launch on July 17 and allow DK to smash his way through (and down into) the surrounding terrain. He can punch his way through mountains or head underground in search of collectibles. It's hands-down one of the Switch 2's biggest titles.

Street Fighter 6: $59 at Walmart Street Fighter 6 1-2 Fighters Edition will features 26 characters and 20 stages. You'll fight your way to the top with all new content and game modes exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 like Local Wireless One on One and Avatar Matches.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Star-Crossed World: $79 at Walmart An enhanced edition of Kirby and the Forgotten Land will make its way to the Switch 2. It'll feature everything we loved about the original as well as some improvements like better graphical fidelity, HDR support, and frame rate improvements. The ever-adorable Kirby gets a bump from 30fps to 60fps and you can enjoy 1080p gameplay in handheld mode or 1440p when docked.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 Edition: $79 at Walmart The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is being ported over to the Switch 2. It promises improved visuals and performance. It also brings support for Zelda Notes, a game-specific service found in the Nintendo Switch app that's exclusive to the Switch 2. It brings voice-assisted navigation, voice memories, and item sharing.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders UK

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders went live in the U.K. earlier this month, and quickly sold out. There have been several restocks since so it's worth checking retailers regularly for more opportunities to secure a console.