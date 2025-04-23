Live
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live: US stock going live soon and retailers to check
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are finally going live in the US
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are set to begin in just a matter of hours in the U.S. After an unexpected delay from the initially announced date in early April, Nintendo’s hotly anticipated new console will be available to pre-order at 12 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 24.
Major retailers Walmart, Target and Best Buy are set to open the pre-order floodgates at midnight ET, with GameStop not far behind, opting for 11 a.m. ET. The console is expected to be seriously popular, with Nintendo warning that supply might not meet demand. So, if you want a Switch 2 for launch day on June 5, you’ll likely need a pre-order.
Nintendo Switch 2 will retail for $449, with the Mario Kart World bundle costing $499 (a $30 saving compared to purchasing the game and console separately). At the same time, the console is made available to pre-order, various Switch 2 accessories, including the Switch 2 Pro Controller and Camera, alongside launch games, will also be available to purchase.
I’ve been tracking restocks and pre-orders for a living for five years, and know how to secure difficult-to-purchase gaming consoles. I’m here to help you secure your Switch 2 pre-order with the latest stock updates and those all-important retailer links in this live blog.
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - quick links
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders begin on Thursday, April 24 in the U.S. at 12 a.m. ET at select retailers. The console will officially release on June 5.
- Walmart: pre-order at 12 a.m. ET
- Target: pre-order at 12 a.m. ET
- Best Buy: pre-order at 12 a.m. ET
- GameStop: pre-order at 11 a.m. ET
- Nintendo: check pre-order info
- Amazon: check pre-order info
- Dell: check pre-order info
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - full listings
Walmart's Switch 2 product page is live, and the mega retailer is set to begin taking pre-orders at midnight ET on April 24. Walmart is promising launch day delivery if you pre-order before 8 a.m. on June 4.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Walmart
Target's Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will begin on April 24 at 12 a.m. ET. The retailer will be selling the console for its $449 MSRP.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Target
Best Buy will begin taking Switch 2 pre-orders on April 24 at 12 a.m. ET. Additionally, Best Buy has announced that on June 5 (aka Switch 2 launch day), it will open stores at midnight for pre-order pickups. Best Buy is also taking pre-orders of the Mario Kart World Bundle.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Best Buy
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders go live at 11 a.m. ET on April 24 at GameStop. The console will be available to pre-order both online and in-store on this date. GameStop will also be holding midnight launch events to celebrate the launch of Nintendo Switch 2.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ GameStop
Nintendo isn't taking Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders until early May, and only via invitation. Invites will go out on April 24, and to be selected, you'll need a Nintendo account. Pre-orders will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to registrants who have a Nintendo Switch Online membership with a minimum of 12 months of paid membership and a minimum of 50 total gameplay hours on the current Switch.
Amazon has yet to launch a Nintendo Switch 2 product page or confirm any pre-order information. In the past, the retailer has given priority to its Prime members when restocking hard-to-find consoles. It's still uncertain when they'll launch their Switch 2 product page. In the U.K., Amazon used an invitation system for its first wave of stock.
Nintendo Switch 2 game pre-orders - US listings
Mario Kart World will launch on the same day as the Switch 2. This new entry will allow up to 24 drivers to take part in each race and you'll be able to drive anywhere on track. Nintendo also said gamers can expect new power-ups.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Donkey Kong Bananza will launch on July 17 and allow DK to smash his way through (and down into) the surrounding terrain. He can punch his way through mountains or head underground in search of collectibles. It's hands-down one of the Switch 2's biggest titles.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Street Fighter 6 1-2 Fighters Edition will features 26 characters and 20 stages. You'll fight your way to the top with all new content and game modes exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 like Local Wireless One on One and Avatar Matches.
Additional retailers: GameStop
An enhanced edition of Kirby and the Forgotten Land will make its way to the Switch 2. It'll feature everything we loved about the original as well as some improvements like better graphical fidelity, HDR support, and frame rate improvements. The ever-adorable Kirby gets a bump from 30fps to 60fps and you can enjoy 1080p gameplay in handheld mode or 1440p when docked.
Additional retailers: GameStop
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is being ported over to the Switch 2. It promises improved visuals and performance. It also brings support for Zelda Notes, a game-specific service found in the Nintendo Switch app that's exclusive to the Switch 2. It brings voice-assisted navigation, voice memories, and item sharing.
Additional retailers: GameStop
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders UK
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders went live in the U.K. earlier this month, and quickly sold out. There have been several restocks since so it's worth checking retailers regularly for more opportunities to secure a console.
- Amazon: Check stock
- ShopTo: Check stock
- EE Store: Check stock
- Very: Check stock
- Argos: Check stock
- My Nintendo Store: pre-order w/ invitation
- Smyths: Check stock
- Currys: In-store only
- John Lewis: Check stock
- GAME: Check stock
LIVE: Latest Updates
Secure the bag first
Nintendo is dropping a ton of accessories alongside the new console including redesigned Pro Controller and an official Switch 2 Camera.
Those shiny toys might grab your attention but make sure you secure your Switch 2 console before grabbing any accessories or launch games.
Our recommendation? Wait.
Accessories and games tend to sell slower during pre-order events. So there will be time to pick them up.
So, get your console locked in and then circle back for extra goodies after.
Tip: Make or update retailer accounts
We're mere hours away from the pre-order time going live.
One way to ensure you get your console settled with your retailer of choice is to ensure you have created an online account for each retailer where you hope to purchase a Nintendo Switch 2.
For example, if you prefer Best Buy or GameStop, make sure you have an account made and that you're logged in before the the pre-order window starts.
If global pre-orders are anything to go by, it'll be a scramble to lock one in and you don't want to fumble around creating an account or forgetting your password.