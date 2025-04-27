Epic Hoka spring sale is live — 11 sneaker and apparel deals I'm shopping this weekend
These are all the best deals on Hoka spring styles
Are your sneakers from last season looking a little run down? It's probably time to ditch them and opt for a sparkling new pair. But don't worry — you don't have spend a fortune. Hoka is currently hosting an epic spring sale with deals starting at just $39.
Hoka, the brand with lightweight, colorful and comfortable kicks, is currently discounting the best running shoes and fitness apparel, including the Hoka Mach 6, which you can snag for $112. You can also grab the Hoka Ora Recovery Mule for just $59.
With warmer weather finally making its debut, outdoor walks and runs are back at the top of our agendas. If you're ready to upgrade your fitness wardrobe and footwear, I've rounded up all the Hoka deals I'm adding to my cart this weekend.
- shop all Hoka deals
- Hoka Elaro 5" Bike Short (Women's): was $54 now $39
- Hoka Essential Tee (Men's): was $52 now $41
- Hoka Ora Recovery Mule (Unisex): was $80 now $59
- Hoka Solimar (Women's): was $125 now $100
- Hoka Kawana 2 (Women's): was $140 now $111
- Hoka Mach 6 (Women's): was $140 now $112
- Hoka Clifton 9 (Men's): was $145 now $115
- Hoka Challenger 7 (Women's): was $145 now $115
- Hoka Bondi 8 (Men's): was $165 now $115
- Hoka Transport X (Unisex): was $200 now $159
Best Hoka Sneaker Deals
They may look a tad alien-like, but these recovery shoes can help ventilate your feet and recover them for your next hike or run. They feature a cushioned EVA midsole and breathable vents. They're available in a variety of colors, although the Cosmic Pearl color (pictured) is the only one on sale.
If you're in the market for a running or training shoe to continue your 2025 fitness goals, the Hoka Solimar is streamlined and balanced for nailing those daily miles. Plus, the extended heel pull at the back means you'll be able to take them on and off with ease — before you change your mind about exercising.
The Kawana 2 is a versatile and comfortable shoe that provides solid support for different types of movement, whether you're running, walking, or training in the gym. Its cushioned sole helps absorb impact, while the secure fit keeps your feet stable and comfortable. The men's version is also on sale in the Alabaster/Oat Milk color.
I'd move fast on this shoe since only two colors of the Mach 6 is reduced and some sizes are already sold out. That’s not a surprise given the quality of the Mach 6, which is one of the best shoes we've tested in 2025 thanks to the versatile ride of the shoe that delivers both comfort and speed for training runs, or even races.
2025 might be the year you're planning on hitting the trails and the Challenger 7s are a serious choice for mixing up your terrain. There's protective cushioning for when you want to go faster and a reimagined outsole design means you can use them as all-terrain running sneakers. You'll need to act fast though, as this pair is selling out fast in most sizes.
The Bondi 8 is one of Hoka's most popular shoes because of the high level of comfortable cushioning it offers. It's ideal for new road runners because of this.
From walking to work to running at the track, this crossover shoe is up for pretty much anything. Stylish enough for casual everyday wear, the sneaker is also speedy enough to pick up the pace. They feature a propulsive carbon fiber plate, responsive midsole foam and a smooth-riding rocker for effortless heel-to-toe transitions.
Best Hoka Apparel Deals
These fuschia bike shorts are high-waisted and equipped with pockets to snugly hold your phone and other essentials during your workout. And with such soft, stretchy fabric, we won't judge if you want to just lounge around the house in these.
Feel comfort and freedom in your workouts with the second-skin fit of the Elaro sports bra top. It delivers a figure flattering fit with higher neckline, curved rear hem, and razorback silhouette, offering the perfect amount of support for your work out.
At first glance, this may look like any old T-shirt, but it's not made with cotton. It's made with a lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric that's perfect for keeping you cool during runs on blazing hot days. This slim-fit staple toes the line between performance and downtime.
These high-performance running shorts were made for mobility! They feature stretchy woven knit material, a brief liner, and a waistband with drawcord to ensure they stay put. They're also water repellant so you can feel confident you'll stay dry until through your last mile.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
