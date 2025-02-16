Walmart’s Presidents’ Day sale is LIVE — 37 epic deals I’m shopping on TVs, tech, appliances and more

Presidents' Day sales are finally here — and if you're like me, you love a good deal. Fortunately, the Walmart Presidents' Day sale has no shortage of unbeatable discounts that you don't want to miss. The retailer is slashing the prices on everything from TVs and appliances to laptops and gaming devices.

As a deals writer, I've been scouring Walmart's offerings to hand-pick the very best sales on products across all categories — particularly those that members of the Tom's Guide team have tested, purchased or personally recommend.

For instance, the Sonos Ace headphones are now $100 off. In our Sonos Ace review, we praised them for their "stunning sounds and and superb noise-canceling." If you're in the market for a new kitchen appliances, look no further than the popular KitchenAid Stand Mixer, which is down to $279. And when it comes to TVs, there's no shortage of deals from brands like LG, Samsung, Roku, Hisense and more.

So don't wait! If you're hoping to shop the best discounts we've seen yet in 2025, Walmart's Presidents' sale is a no-brainer. Be sure to keep checking back on this page, as I'll adding more of the best Walmart Presidents' Day deals all weekend long. Also, check out the latest Walmart promo codes right now.

Olivia Halevy Deals Writer I'm Olivia Halevy, a deals writer for Tom's Guide. I love all things lifestyle, shopping and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers and websites around. I'm here to find you the best discounts this Presidents' Day Weekend and beyond.

My favorite deals

Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Walmart

Let your child's imagination run wild with a new Lego playset. Walmart has various models on sale from $9. The sale includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Harry Potter, Lego Super Mario, and more. Lego sales are common this time of year, but Walmart's sale stands out for having the widest range of sets on sale.

Ninja appliances: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Ninja kitchen appliances. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $14. For instance, you can get the Ninja 12-Cup CE250 Coffee Machine for $59 (pictured, was $74).

Shark appliances: deals from $49 @ Walmart

Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes robot vacs, blow dryers, handheld vacs, and more. After discount, prices start from $49.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $19 @ Walmart

Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. Pick out your favorite pair of Crocs for less!

Roku Express HD: was $29 now $17 at Walmart If you don't have a 4K TV but still want an upgrade, you're in luck. Right now, the Roku Express HD streaming device is on sale. If you have a 4K TV there are better options, but for those with a 1080p HD TV looking to add smart TV features, this deal can't be beat.

JBL Clip 4: was $74 now $46 at Walmart The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size, and its ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can listen to tunes poolside or in the shower. It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts for around 10 hours of playback.

Apple iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $296 at Walmart This A14-powered tablet is going for an absolute steal right now. The 10th Gen iPad measures 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV.

TVs

Hisense 58" Roku 4K TV: was $298 now $248 at Walmart The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's smart TV operating system. Currently priced at $248, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen. Plus it features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound so you aren't missing out on features despite the low price.

LG 70" 4K LED TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor, HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.

Samsung The Frame (LS03D): was $1,299 now $897 at Walmart Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. But don't think you won't get ample performance in cinematic experiences, as well, with its beloved Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.

LG 86" 4K LED TV: was $1,098 now $898 at Walmart Finding a name-brand 86-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the 86-inch LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $898. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor, HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.

Headphones

JBL Tune 520BT Headphones: was $49 now $37 at Walmart A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 57 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.5 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.

Sony WF-C500: was $99 now $67 at Walmart The WF-C500 are among the best wireless earbuds under $100 we've tested. There's no ANC, but our review said that music sounds punchy, and there's full EQ control via the awesome Sony Connect Headphones app. Battery life runs to 10 hours, with 20 hours from the charging case. This is the lowest on these four-star wireless earbuds and a best-ever deal.

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2: was $199 now $119 at Walmart Tell me, do you like bass? The kind of low that shakes your brain in your skull? I'm certainly not immune to the draw of something that focuses on the low end, and the Crusher ANC bring the grumble in all the right ways. They're about as subtle as a brick wall, but get some party music pumping and you'll be dancing in no time. They're pretty comfy too — and with $70 off, they're a solid buy.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Walmart The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399 now $260 at Walmart The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.

Sonos Ace: was $449 now $349 at Walmart The Sonos Ace headphones are a spectacular noise-canceling option, packed with premium features. We loved them in our Sonos Ace review, especially their excellent sound and intuitive control options. Plus, their Spatial Audio tuning is some of the best you'll find in a pair of headphones, period.

Laptops

HP 14" Laptop: was $249 now $197 at Walmart Looking for an inexpensive work laptop? This laptop has a 14-inch display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. It's lightweight, too, weighing just 3.1 pounds. You'll easily be able to take it with you wherever you go.

Lenovo LOQ 15 Laptop: was $1,199 now $611 at Walmart This gaming laptop's RTX 3050 GPU has enough grunt to handle most modern games at a solid 30 fps (or higher) at its native 1080p resolution. The 144Hz screen means response times are extremely speedy, while 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a Core i5-12450H processor round off this entry-level gaming laptop nicely.

Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $699 now $629 at Walmart It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.

Asus Vivobook S 14 Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $799 at Walmart This is Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC, which is a fancy way of saying it's built strong so you can take advantage of AI features. It also packs a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Appliances

Keurig K-Express Essentials : was $59 now $35 at Walmart The Keurig K-Express is your top choice if you're looking for a low-cost single-serve coffee maker, or a pop of color in your kitchen, as it's available in 6 colorways at Walmart. At just 6.5 inches wide, it's also compact and is ideal for small spaces. You can also brew one cup after another, without waiting for the water to reheat, which sits within the 36oz reserve.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59 now $44 at Walmart This Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel.

Gourmia Indoor Pizza Oven: was $149 now $80 at Walmart Forget GrubHub. The Gourmia Indoor Pizza Oven lets you make cheesy, delicious pizza from the comforts of your home. It lets you choose from six presets including: Neapolitan, New York style, thin crust, pan, frozen or manual. It also includes a Cordierite pizza stone that retains a high-heat surface for a crispy crust.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123 now $87 at Walmart For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, it can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: was $249 now $146 at Walmart Packing a highly accurate occupancy sensor, this smart thermostat detects when you're present in a room. It uses this information to automate heating and cooling routines based on your daily activity. This turns down your system while you're away but keeps your home toasty when you need it. It also keeps an eye on your HVAC system to send alerts if something seems off.

Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $499 now $249 at Walmart Make a huge saving of $250 with this great Dyson Digital Slim cleaner deal. Designed to be super light, this cordless vac promises up to 40 minutes of suction power, three settings and a handy LCD. Its powerful motor head can quickly suck up dirt, dust and pet hair from all types of flooring and it also comes with a crevice tool, combination nozzle and wall-mounted storage bracket.

Gaming

Switch games sale: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering big discounts on Switch games. As part of this week's sale, you can find popular titles on sale from $14. The sale includes Super Mario RPG, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, FC24, and more.

PS5 games sale: deals from $17 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering dozens of discounts on all things PS5 related. You can save on consoles, accessories, video games, storage, and more. For instance, right now Walmart has PS5 games on sale from $17. Titles on sale include Battlefield 2042, Spider Man Miles Morales, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and more.

Sony Gran Turismo 7: was $69 now $46 at Walmart If you're looking for a game that'll test the graphical prowess of your PlayStation 5, Gran Turismo 5 is a great one to grab. Cars are always one of the best ways to see what a console can do, and GT7 is the game on PS5 to do it. Plus, it's a fun game if you like racing.

