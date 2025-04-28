Verizon is giving out free iPads and Apple Watches with your phone purchase — how to get yours
Plus, get a free watch or tablet with your Samsung or Google purchase
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom's Guide, I'm always looking for ways to stretch my dollar. Personally, I'm a fan of bundles as they're cheaper than buying things separately and they can usually save you a few bucks. Right now, Verizon is offering some epic bundles with its phones.
For a limited time, Verizon is offering a free iPad (A16) or Apple Watch 10 with your iPhone 16. Likewise, you can get a free Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G or Galaxy Watch Ultra with your Galaxy S25 purchase or a free Pixel Watch 3 or Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G with your Pixel 9 purchase.
Yes, there are some caveats you should be aware of, but the freebies can be had with any smartphone in the iPhone 16, Galaxy S25, or Pixel 9 family. It's one of the best Verizon phone deals I've seen. For more ways to save, check out our Verizon promo codes page.
Best Verizon bundles
iPhone 16: free Apple Watch 10 or iPad (A16) w/ phone @ Verizon
Verizon is offering a free Apple Watch 10 or iPad (A16) with any iPhone 16 purchase. You'll need to open a new data line for your watch or tablet. My pick is the iPhone 16 Pro Max as it packs a 6.9-inch 2868 x 1320 OLED display with 120Hz refresh, A18 Pro CPU, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP main (f/1.78), 48MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 12MP telephoto (5x, f/2.8). There's also a 12MP (f/1.9) front camera. In our iPhone 16 Pro Max review, we said the Pro Max is the phone to get if you want the largest screen and longest battery life.
Pixel 9: free Pixel Watch 3 or Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G w/ phone @ Verizon
Verizon is offering a free Pixel Watch 3 or Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G with any Pixel 9 purchase. You'll need to open a new data line for your watch or tablet. I recommend the Pixel 9a as it's quite possibly the best budget phone around. It features a 6.3-inch Actua pOLED (2424 x 1080) 120Hz display, Tensor G4 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP (f/1.7) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, whereas on the front there's a 13MP (f/2.2) lens. In our Pixel 9a review, we said it's the most well-rounded phone you can buy at under $500.
Galaxy S25 : free Galaxy Watch Ultra or Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G @ Verizon
Verizon is offering a free Galaxy Watch Ultra or Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G with any Galaxy S25 purchase. You'll need to open a new data line for your watch or tablet. If you want raw power, the S25 Ultra is one of the top Android phones you can buy. The phone features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4), 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones. In our Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we called it the ultimate Android phone.
