Verizon is giving out free iPads and Apple Watches with your phone purchase — how to get yours

As deals editor-in-chief at Tom's Guide, I'm always looking for ways to stretch my dollar. Personally, I'm a fan of bundles as they're cheaper than buying things separately and they can usually save you a few bucks. Right now, Verizon is offering some epic bundles with its phones.

For a limited time, Verizon is offering a free iPad (A16) or Apple Watch 10 with your iPhone 16. Likewise, you can get a free Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G or Galaxy Watch Ultra with your Galaxy S25 purchase or a free Pixel Watch 3 or Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G with your Pixel 9 purchase.

Yes, there are some caveats you should be aware of, but the freebies can be had with any smartphone in the iPhone 16, Galaxy S25, or Pixel 9 family. It's one of the best Verizon phone deals I've seen. For more ways to save, check out our Verizon promo codes page.

Best Verizon bundles

iPhone 16: free Apple Watch 10 or iPad (A16) w/ phone @ Verizon

Verizon is offering a free Apple Watch 10 or iPad (A16) with any iPhone 16 purchase. You'll need to open a new data line for your watch or tablet. My pick is the iPhone 16 Pro Max as it packs a 6.9-inch 2868 x 1320 OLED display with 120Hz refresh, A18 Pro CPU, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP main (f/1.78), 48MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 12MP telephoto (5x, f/2.8). There's also a 12MP (f/1.9) front camera. In our iPhone 16 Pro Max review, we said the Pro Max is the phone to get if you want the largest screen and longest battery life.

Pixel 9: free Pixel Watch 3 or Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G w/ phone @ Verizon

Verizon is offering a free Pixel Watch 3 or Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G with any Pixel 9 purchase. You'll need to open a new data line for your watch or tablet. I recommend the Pixel 9a as it's quite possibly the best budget phone around. It features a 6.3-inch Actua pOLED (2424 x 1080) 120Hz display, Tensor G4 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP (f/1.7) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, whereas on the front there's a 13MP (f/2.2) lens. In our Pixel 9a review, we said it's the most well-rounded phone you can buy at under $500.