Best Buy Drops is a new way to save money — here's how it works

Best Buy is kicking off the holiday season in October with the launch of its Holiday Sneak Peek. It's one of five major sales I'm keeping an eye on next month. However, you don't have to wait till then to find epic deals. The retailer just announced Best Buy Drops, a new feature within the Best Buy app that lets you score epic deals.
To celebrate the launch of Best Buy Drops, the retailer will offer the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $729 starting September 27. (This deal will be valid/viewable via the Best Buy app only). That's $70 off and one of the best Apple Watch deals of all time. Remember, you can only view the deal via the Best Buy mobile app (which you can download at Best Buy). For more ways to save, make sure to browse our Best Buy deals and Best Buy coupon codes guides.
Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $729 @ Best Buy app
Starting September 27, Best Buy will offer the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 for just $729 via Best Buy Drops. The feature (and deal) are available via the Best Buy mobile app only. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 sports plenty of big upgrades from its predecessor. Updates include a new S9 SiP processor with 5.6 billion transistors, 30% faster GPU, and 4-core neural engines that can power machine learning two times faster than Apple Watch Series 8. It also boasts a brighter (3,000 nits) display.
Price check: $779 @ Amazon
What is Best Buy Drops?
Best Buy Drops is a new feature found in Best Buy's mobile app. It gives shoppers access to new product releases, limited runs, and exclusive deals. Each Best Buy Drop is available in limited quantities and exclusively through the Best Buy app. Think of it like Amazon's Lightning deals. Here's how to take advantage of the new deals:
- download the Best Buy mobile app via this link
- launch the app and create a new account or sign into your current account
- after you're signed in, look for the navigation bar and tap "Drops"
- you'll now see all available/forthcoming drops
- click on "Notify me for drop" to be notified when the deal goes live
- if the deal is already live, you can buy it via the app