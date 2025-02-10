Massive Best Buy Presidents' Day sale live — 31+ deals I'd buy right now

The Best Buy Presidents' Day sale is officially live. Presidents' Day isn't technically till February 17, but Best Buy is kicking things off a week early with discounts on everything from my favorite laptops to some of the top-rated TVs you can buy right now.

While it's true that Best Buy has sales practically every week, Presidents' Day is the first major retail holiday of the year. So that means you'll see better than average sales right now than you'll see in March or April. (Remember, the next major holiday won't be till Memorial Day in late May). So if you've been looking to buy a new TV, laptop, or tablet — now is the time to shop.

Best Buy has always been one of my go-to stores for TVs and right now 4K TVs are on sale from $119 at Best Buy. The sale includes TVs from major brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and more. Within that sale, I've also found that OLED TVs are starting from $599. That was the same starting price as last week, but this week there are more sub $1,000 options from Samsung and LG.

Meanwhile, on the smartphone front, Best Buy has the new Galaxy S25 line on sale from $799 with a bonus free gift card. You'll get a $50 gift card with the S25, $100 gift card with the S25 Plus or a $200 gift card with the S25 Ultra.

These are just a few of the sales I'd recommend checking out right now. Below are the top Best Buy Presidents' Day sales live right now. For more deals, check out our Amazon Presidents' Day sales live blog. Also, make sure to read our guide to this week's Best Buy coupon codes.

My favorite Best Buy deals

4K TV sale: deals from $119 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has 4K TVs on sale for as low as $119. The sale includes both small and big-screen TVs from the likes of Samsung, LG, Sony, Hisense, Roku, and more. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy.

Free Gift Card! Samsung Galaxy S25: $799 at Best Buy Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup is now available for sale. New phones include the 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 ($799), 6.7-inch Galaxy S25 Plus ($999), and the 6.9-inch Galaxy S25 Ultra ($1,299). When you purchase via Best Buy, you'll get either a $50, $100, or $200 gift card respectively. All three phones are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU paired with 12GB of RAM.

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

$90 off! Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $199 now $129 at Best Buy The Powerbeats Pro are a solid pair of Apple wireless fitness earbuds. They have a seamless setup, just like AirPods, and good battery life. The earbuds themselves can play music for 9 hours, and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours. If you have an iPhone and need earbuds for your workout, these are a great pick — not that they aren't great for Android, too.

Laptops

Asus Chromebook 315: was $349 now $199 at Best Buy This Acer Chromebook is on sale at Best Buy. For $199, you get a Chromebook with a 15.6-inch HD display, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It's one of the cheapest new-condition Chromebooks you can buy right now.

Asus Vivobook 14" Laptop: was $429 now $249 at Best Buy The Asus Vivobook 14 is a solid laptop for shoppers on a budget. It comes with an Intel Core i5-1215U processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. It also has a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 FHD display that reaches 250 nits of brightness. It's a steal at this price.

Asus Vivobook S 14 Copilot+ PC: was $949 now $599 at Best Buy The Vivobook S 14 is a solid Copilot+ PC for those on a tight budget. It features a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, Core Ultra 5 Series 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. We're also fans of its svelte design, which should make even the biggest MacBook fans take note.

Lenovo Yoga 7i: was $899 now $549 at Best Buy The Lenovo Yoga 7i converts between laptop and tablet mode, with a 14-inch 2K display that can reach up to 300 nits of brightness. This model comes configured with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125U CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Plus, this is one portable device weighing 3.57 lbs, and measuring 0.72-inches thick.

Gigabyte 16" G6 KF Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $1,049 at Best Buy For $1,049, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.

TVs

Pioneer 55" 4K TV: was $349 now $199 at Best Buy Pioneer's budget TV offers a stunning picture for an amazing price. It comes with Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate, three HDMI inputs, and Xumo TV OS. The 55-inch 4K display offers superior brightness and high color contrast that make this a perfect living room TV.

TCL 98" Q6-Series 4K Smart Google TV: was $2,999 now $1,498 at Best Buy This TV is gigantic, with a 98" screen. Its interface features Google TV, so you can easily access all the content you know and love. The 4K resolution means everything you watch will look sharp, and the 50% discount means this TV won't break the bank. It has a 4.7-inch rating from almost 200 reviews at Best Buy, so you can rely on it being a quality television.

Hisense QD7 100" 4K QLED TV: was $2,999 now $1,597 at Best Buy Hisense makes some of the best budget TVs we've tested and although we haven't reviewed the QD7, it has all the hallmarks of a solid TV. You get a QLED panel, Dolby Vision support, Alexa/Hey Google compatibility and a voice remote. There's also a native 144Hz refresh rate to make dynamic/moving objects appear smooth and crisp.

Phones

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy The Galaxy A35 is Samsung's budget smartphone. It packs a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP f/1.8 main, 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and 5MP f/2.4 macro. There's also a 13MP f/2.2 selfie/front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy A35 hands-on, we called it an excellent contender in the budget space. Note: To get this price choose the option that says "We'll help you connect this phone to a carrier" and you'll need to activate your phone during checkout.

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399 at Best Buy The best cheap phone is getting a much deserving discount. Best Buy has the charming unlocked version of the Pixel 8a for as low as $399 when you choose the option to connect it to a wireless carrier. That's almost half off the Pixel 8a's price, making it hard to pass up on.

$200 gift card! Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: $1,299 at Best Buy Best Buy is bundling Samsung's latest premium phone with a free $200 Best Buy gift card. The phone features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4), 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones. In our Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we called it the ultimate Android phone.

iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy

Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)

Headphones

Jabra Elite 10 Wireless Earbuds: was $249 now $149 at Best Buy Equipped with Spatial Sound for 3D audio, head tracking, seamless Bluetooth multipoint with Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio, the Jabra Elite 10 deliver top sound as well as powerful ANC. They’re also IP57-rated for dust and water resistance and last for up to 36 hours of battery life.

Sony WH-CH520: was $59 now $39 at Best Buy This is a great pair of Sony budget headphones, and this deal makes them even more affordable. You get a comfortable design, solid sound quality and up to 50 hours of battery life along with USB-C charging.

Beats Solo Buds: was $79 now $49 at Best Buy Beats budget buds just became a whole lot more affordable thanks to this $30 discount. They sound good, they're super comfortable, and while they lack ANC, their passive seal is enough to make sure you don't get disturbed by the outside world.

Sony WH1000XM4: was $349 now $249 at Best Buy The Sony WH-1000XM4 are one of the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy for the money. In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we loved the incredible ANC and impressive sound quality. Plus 30 hours of battery life! The Sony WH-1000XM5 are newer but you can't beat this deal.

Sonos Ace: was $449 now $349 at Best Buy The Sonos Ace headphones are Sonos' first foray into personal audio, and they're a sonic triumph. Our Tom's Guide Sonos Ace review says they're "utterly engaging and enjoyable to listen to" thanks to excellent sound quality and top-notch noise canceling. They also connect up to your Sonos soundbar so that you don't have to disturb everyone else in the house when you want to watch TV — and they do it with brilliant built in Spatial Audio.

