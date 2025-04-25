Act fast! Asus' MacBook Air killer is $450 off right now

Back to school season is still a few months out, but if you're looking to buy the best AI laptop on the market today — Staples has a killer deal that you can't miss.

For a limited time, you can get the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED Copilot+ PC on sale for just $849 at Staples. That's not only $450 off, but one of today's best laptop deals I've seen this month. By comparison, Best Buy has it for $1,099.

The Vivobook S 15 OLED Copilot+ PC is the kind of machine that'll make your MacBook Air-toting friends jealous. This configuration packs a 15.6-inch 3K OLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon X Elite chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Meanwhile, graphics are handled by the Qualcomm Adreno GPU.

In our Asus Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is a great machine that puts Microsoft on a new path to truly take on the mighty MacBook lineage. The OLED screen is mouthwatering and its Snapdragon X Elite is a tectonic shift in the kind of stamina and speed you expect from a Windows laptop.

What does that mean for everyday users? Well, Photoshop edits are quicker, video transcoding/exports are faster, and multitasking is buttery smooth. All of this with your fans barely kicking up a storm too.

There's no telling when this machine could sell out, so I recommend grabbing this while you still can.