Act fast! Asus' MacBook Air killer is $450 off right now
An epic deal on an Editor's Choice Copilot+ PC
Back to school season is still a few months out, but if you're looking to buy the best AI laptop on the market today — Staples has a killer deal that you can't miss.
For a limited time, you can get the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED Copilot+ PC on sale for just $849 at Staples. That's not only $450 off, but one of today's best laptop deals I've seen this month. By comparison, Best Buy has it for $1,099.
In this impressively thin, light and premium-feeling notebook, you'll find a drop dead gorgeous OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. In our Asus Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is a great machine that puts Microsoft on a new path to truly take on the mighty MacBook lineage.
The Vivobook S 15 OLED Copilot+ PC is the kind of machine that'll make your MacBook Air-toting friends jealous. This configuration packs a 15.6-inch 3K OLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon X Elite chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Meanwhile, graphics are handled by the Qualcomm Adreno GPU.
In our Asus Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is a great machine that puts Microsoft on a new path to truly take on the mighty MacBook lineage. The OLED screen is mouthwatering and its Snapdragon X Elite is a tectonic shift in the kind of stamina and speed you expect from a Windows laptop.
What does that mean for everyday users? Well, Photoshop edits are quicker, video transcoding/exports are faster, and multitasking is buttery smooth. All of this with your fans barely kicking up a storm too.
There's no telling when this machine could sell out, so I recommend grabbing this while you still can.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.