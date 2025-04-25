Huge Target spring sale live from $19 — shop deals on TVs, Mother’s Day gifts, patio furniture and more

Target's weekend sale is officially live! Whether you're looking to stock your kitchen with shiny new appliances or invest in some stylish patio furniture, the retailer is offering epic discounts across nearly every category.

With deals starting at just $19, there's no shortage of savings at Target this weekend. If you're in the market for a new TV, look no further than the Samsung 65" Q60D QLED 4K TV, which is boasting a $300 discount. Looking to get a head start on Mother's Day shopping? Target has tons of great deals to shop for the special lady in your life.

Mother's Day sale: deals from $4 @ Target

Editor's Choice

Mother's Day sale: deals from $4 @ Target

Mother's Day is May 11 — and if you're looking to shop something special for Mom (without breaking the bank), Target has tons of great deals that she'll love. From clothing and candles to Kindles, there's plenty of gifting options to choose from.

Patio furniture sales: up to 50% off @ Target

Target's patio furniture sales are taking up to 50% off regular prices. From umbrellas and string lights to full outdoor seating arrangements, Target is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture to get you ready for spring.

Vacuum & floor care items: up to 30% off @ Target

It's officially time for spring cleaning! Target can help you get started on the dust-busting with their current vacuum and floor care deals. Brands like Bissel, Black + Decker, Dyson and Shark have deep-cleaning products discounted at up to 30% off.

Home appliances: up to 50% off @ Target

Right now, Target is slashing the prices on major home appliance brands, including Ninja, Keurig, Crock Pot, Nespresso and more. Stock up on all your cooking and home essentials for spring.

Video games: deals from $19 @ Target

From Luigi's Mansion 2 to FC25, Target is taking from $10 to $20 off a wide selection of video games for the Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox. Titles on sale include Super Mario RPG (Switch), Last of US (PS5), and Sonic Superstars (Xbox).

Best Target Deals

Safavieh Agitha LED Outdoor String Lights: was $71 now $54 at Target Illuminate your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that has 10 LED lights in birdcage-style shades. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.

Nuloom Rosanne Transitional Striped Area Rug: was $125 now $70 at Target I don't know about you, but I love a classic herringbone pattern — and this stylish area rug offers the perfect amount of soft color and trendy design to pull a room together. Made of soft and durable fibers, this rug will hold up in high traffic areas of your home while remaining soft underfoot. Plus, it's pet-friendly and easy to clean.

Costway 10ft Patio Solar Umbrella: was $239 now $75 at Target At a whopping 72% off, this outdoor umbrella will block the sun during the day with its strong polyester fabric and light up the night with its solar-powered LED lights. It features a handy crank that makes it simple to open or close and you can push the button to tilt the umbrella along with the rising or falling of the sun. However, we should note that an umbrella base is not included.

Yaheetech Hanging Swing Bench: was $165 now $115 at Target Made of premium iron material, is long and durable enough to seat at least two people. It features strong hooks and chains that can hold up the swing seat securely. Perfect for a deck, garden or patio, this hanging bench will add a touch of elegant charm to your outdoor space.

Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $199 at Target Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less than five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire; a dual thermometer lets you know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.

Ninja 0.5-quart Creami: was $229 now $199 at Target There’s nothing better than a bowl of ice cream — and this gadget has earned plenty of social media points for being the best at what it does. In our Ninja Creami review, we praised it for its ease of use (dangerously easy!), its multiple functions, and how many customizable recipes are available for it.

Best Choice Products 32in Round Fire Pit Table: was $666 now $199 at Target For those chilly spring nights, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. The gas tank hides away in the base with a magnetic door, making it simple to replace. You can adjust the heat to your liking and it comes with a lid so you can also use it as a table. The fire pit table is made of high-quality wicker and it comes with a durable fabric cover to ensure it will withstand the elements. Plus, you can't beat its price tag.

Blueair Air Purifier Blue Pure 211i Max: was $349 now $279 at Target This Blueair Air Purifier is ideal to handle extra large rooms, with a coverage of up to 3,048 Sq Ft. This includes a HEPASilent, dual filtration technology that can remove at least 99% airborne particles in the air at a much faster rate. It also boasts a quiet operation, and an accompanying app, so you can control your settings from your phone. What’s more, with its modern design, it'll suit the decor in any room.

Costway 4-Piece Patio Set: was $659 now $283 at Target It’s hard to find a set of patio furniture for under $1,000 these days, but you can get all four of these power-coated pieces for under $300 — that's a steal. Reviewers write its "great quality for the price" and it comes together quickly. Others also note it's packaged well, and in most cases, will arrive as early as next week if you order today.

TCL 55" Class Q6-Series: was $449 now $299 at Target The TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. In our TCL Q6 4K QLED TV review, we called it an intelligent mid-tier pick for price-conscious customers. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Roborock S8 Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $749 now $399 at Target The Roborock S8 is one of the best hybrid robot vacuum/mops around and you can now get it on sale. It's accurate at detecting carpet, fast at mapping out the home and effective at picking up dust and debris in a single sweep.

Costway 5-piece Outdoor Patio Sectional: was $1,089 now $439 at Target Spend your leisure time lounging in comfort with this outdoor patio set that features one armless sofa, two corner sofas, one ottoman and one coffee table. Made of a solid steel structure, the outdoor furniture is sturdy and durable. The spacious seating is covered with padded cushions with removable and washable covers. All the pieces in this set can be arranged in various ways according to your different needs.

Costway Rattan Patio Table Set: was $1,199 now $429 at Target This clean and simple dining set will instantly upgrade any patio. It features a wooden tabletop and 6 rattan dining chairs. The beautiful table and comfortable chairs are guaranteed to give you a weather-resistant set that will last you for years to come.

Asus Vivobook 16" Laptop: was $729 now $599 at Target This Vivobook laptop from Asus is a massive bargain at this price. We like this laptop because it offers a little more horsepower than your typical notebook at this price range. It features a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 display, Core i7-1355U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.