I suffer from hay fever, and my favorite air purifier just dropped in price

Warmer and brighter days might be finally here, but it also means the start of pollen season. And if, like me, your hayfever symptoms get the better of you, this can quickly ruin your day, preventing you from enjoying the sunshine.

That’s why having one of the best air purifiers can make all the difference in filtering indoor airborne pollutants such as pollen, and can help you breathe easily.

Granted, finding the best air purifier to suit your needs and home can be a costly investment, but luckily, I’ve spotted a great deal.

Right now, the Bluair Blue Pure 211i Max is now on sale for just $270 from $349 at Amazon.

That’s a saving of almost $80, which is still a decent bargain, considering this is one of my favorite, top-rated models.

Blueair Pure 211i Max: was $349 now $270 at Amazon If you have large rooms, this Blueair Air Purifier is ideal, with a coverage of 3,048 Sq Ft. This includes a HEPASilent, dual filtration technology that can remove at least 99% airborne particles in the air at a much faster rate. It also boasts a quiet operation, and App-connectivity. This allows you to control your settings wherever you are, at just a touch of a button. What’s more, with its modern design, it makes an attractive feature in any room.

Why I love the Blueair Pure 211i Max

(Image credit: Steven Asarch/Tom's Guide)

When I invested in my trusted air purifier five years ago, I was surprised that it only took a matter of days for my morning sneezing fits and congestion to begin to improve.

If you’re new to the world of air purifiers, BlueAir is a well-known brand, right up there in our top picks for best air purifier guide.

In fact, its predecessor, the Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Auto won first place as best overall air purifier, and scored top marks for its performance, efficiency, and energy-saving.

And if you run a large household, the BlueAir Pure 211i Max promises cleaner air within one hour and boasts a ‘whisper quiet’ operation. Which is ideal if you just want to relax in peace or don’t wish to disturb anyone!

For those who want to put their feet up, you can control it via the handy App, which will also give you useful information and readings about the quality of your air and offers voice assistance.

Since it’s allergy season, it’s not likely this deal will stick around for too long — so you’d better hurry while it lasts!