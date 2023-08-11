Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals in August 2023

By Louis Ramirez
From Best Buy to Verizon, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals are here. Announced alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is Samsung's newest flagship foldable. 

Thinner and lighter than its predecessor, the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 packs a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip under the hood. In our Galaxy Z Fold 5 review we noted that the Editor's Choice phone is great if you're buying your first foldable, but doesn't make much sense as an upgrade if you already own the Galaxy Z Fold 4. 

Currently, there are many Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals you can get. AT&T, Verizon, and Samsung are just a few of the retailers and carriers offering early deals. That said, our favorite deal comes from Samsung. Samsung is offering up to $1,000 off with trade-in plus a storage upgrade and extra $50 discount at final checkout.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals

Galaxy Z Fold 5 — what do you get?

Starting price$1,799 / £1,749
Inner Display7.6-inch QXGA+ (2176 x 1812) Dynamic AMOLED, 21.6:18 aspect ratio
Outer Display6.2-inch HD+ (2316 x 904) Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 23.1:9 aspect ratio
Refresh rateUp to 120Hz (Inner), 60Hz (Outer)
ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 2
RAM12GB
Storage256GB/512GB/1TB
Rear cameras50MP main wide-angle, f/1.8, 85 ̊ FOV + 12MP ultra-wide f/2.2, 123 ̊ FOV + 10MP telephoto f/2.4, 36 ̊ FOV, 3X optical zoom
Selfie camera10MP f/2.2 85 ̊ FOV (outer) 4MP f/1.8 80 ̊ FOV (inner)
Battery4,400 mAh
Size6.1 x 2.64 x .53-inches (folded) and 6.1 x 5.11 x .24-inches (unfolded) / 67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4mm (folded) and 129.9 x 154.9 x6.1mm (unfolded)
Weight8.92oz (253 grams)
ColorsIcy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, Gray, Blue

If you already own the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 might not be worth the upgrade. However, if this is your first foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a refined phone. You get a sleek device that can be used as a phone or a tablet with the latest Snapdragon chip, a thinner/lighter design than its predecessor, and lots of multitasking tricks to help you be more productive on the go.

The Z Fold 5 is IPX8 water resistant, which means it can survive 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Just like the Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 packs the same size displays with a 6.2-inch OLED panel on the front and a 7.6-inch screen on the inside. The major difference is that the inside panel now has a rated brightness of 1,750 nits, up from 1,000 nits on the previous model. 

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has the same camera specs as the Z Fold 4, but there are some notable improvements. It starts with a triple rear camera system that includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra wide and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The cover display houses a 10MP selfie camera, whereas the inside of the Z Fold 5 still has a low-res 4MP under-display camera.

With back to school sales happening now, there's a small chance we'll see more Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals in the days to come. Make sure to follow our coverage for the latest deals. 

