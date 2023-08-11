Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals in August 2023

From Best Buy to Verizon, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals are here. Announced alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is Samsung's newest flagship foldable.

Thinner and lighter than its predecessor, the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 packs a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip under the hood. In our Galaxy Z Fold 5 review we noted that the Editor's Choice phone is great if you're buying your first foldable, but doesn't make much sense as an upgrade if you already own the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Currently, there are many Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals you can get. AT&T, Verizon, and Samsung are just a few of the retailers and carriers offering early deals. That said, our favorite deal comes from Samsung. Samsung is offering up to $1,000 off with trade-in plus a storage upgrade and extra $50 discount at final checkout.

Galaxy Z Fold 5: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Free storage upgrade + extra $50 off! Samsung is knocking up to $1,000 off its Galaxy Z Fold 5 when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your order and an extra $50 off at final checkout. The phone features a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2176 x 1812) Dynamic AMOLED inner display w/ 120Hz refresh, 6.2-inch HD+ (2316 x 904) Dynamic AMOLED 2X outer display w/ 60Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the rear you get a 50MP f/1.8 main wide-angle lens, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and 10MP f/2.4 telephoto lens. Selfie cams include a 10MP f/2.2 outer lens and 4MP f/1.8 inner lens. In our Galaxy Z Fold 5 review we said the Editor's Choice features a better hinge, thinner/lighter design, and functions better with multitasking.

Galaxy Z Fold 5: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + $100 gift card @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering one of the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals around. Buy your phone at Best Buy and you'll get up to $1,000 off with trade-in. Plus, you'll get a free $100 Best Buy gift card and one free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Galaxy Z Fold 5: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing customers can take up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a Galaxy phone trade-in.

Galaxy Z Fold 5: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon is taking up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 5 when you trade-in an older phone and open a new line with unlimited 5G data. Existing customers can get the same offer when they trade-in an old phone and are on a qualifying 5G unlimited plan.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: for $1,799 @ Amazon

Free Amazon gift card! Amazon is offering a free $200 Amazon gift card when you purchase a Galaxy Z Fold 5. It's one of the most generous deals we've seen from Amazon for a newly announced phone.

Galaxy Z Fold 5: up to $1,000 off @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering the most Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals we've seen. You can get $1,000 off when you add a line on Go5G Plus, $1,000 off with trade-in and Go5G Plus, $600 off when you add a new line, or $500 off with trade-in.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Starting price $1,799 / £1,749 Inner Display 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2176 x 1812) Dynamic AMOLED, 21.6:18 aspect ratio Outer Display 6.2-inch HD+ (2316 x 904) Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 23.1:9 aspect ratio Refresh rate Up to 120Hz (Inner), 60Hz (Outer) Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB Rear cameras 50MP main wide-angle, f/1.8, 85 ̊ FOV + 12MP ultra-wide f/2.2, 123 ̊ FOV + 10MP telephoto f/2.4, 36 ̊ FOV, 3X optical zoom Selfie camera 10MP f/2.2 85 ̊ FOV (outer) 4MP f/1.8 80 ̊ FOV (inner) Battery 4,400 mAh Size 6.1 x 2.64 x .53-inches (folded) and 6.1 x 5.11 x .24-inches (unfolded) / 67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4mm (folded) and 129.9 x 154.9 x6.1mm (unfolded) Weight 8.92oz (253 grams) Colors Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, Gray, Blue

If you already own the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 might not be worth the upgrade. However, if this is your first foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a refined phone. You get a sleek device that can be used as a phone or a tablet with the latest Snapdragon chip, a thinner/lighter design than its predecessor, and lots of multitasking tricks to help you be more productive on the go.

The Z Fold 5 is IPX8 water resistant, which means it can survive 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Just like the Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 packs the same size displays with a 6.2-inch OLED panel on the front and a 7.6-inch screen on the inside. The major difference is that the inside panel now has a rated brightness of 1,750 nits, up from 1,000 nits on the previous model.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has the same camera specs as the Z Fold 4, but there are some notable improvements. It starts with a triple rear camera system that includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra wide and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The cover display houses a 10MP selfie camera, whereas the inside of the Z Fold 5 still has a low-res 4MP under-display camera.

With back to school sales happening now, there's a small chance we'll see more Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals in the days to come. Make sure to follow our coverage for the latest deals.