Best Presidents Day TV sales 2021 — deals at Amazon, Best Buy and more

Presidents Day TV sales are here to save you some serious cash. Not since Black Friday have we seen discounts this big from the likes of Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

If you're looking for a premium TV, Best Buy has the Vizio 55-inch OLED 4K TV on sale for $999. That's one of the best deals we've seen for any OLED TV and just $99 shy of its Black Friday price low. Best Buy also has various Samsung 4K TVs on sale with prices from $369.

Meanwhile, some of the most affordable Presidents Day TV sales can be found at Amazon. The retailer is offering its line of Fire TVs on sale from $89. The highlight of the bunch is an Insignia 70-inch 4K Fire TV for just $549.

But those aren't the only Presidents Day sales you can get right now, so make sure to follow our TV deals coverage for the latest discounts.

Presidents Day TV sales — at a glance

Best Presidents Day TV deals 2021

70-85 inch TVs

Onn 70" Roku 4K TV: now $448 @ Walmart

The Onn 70-inch 4K Roku TV isn't on sale. However, priced at $448, it's the least-expensive 70-inch 4K TV we've seen. It's also one of the best bargains around if you want a massive screen for under $500. It features HDR support and three HDMI ports. View Deal

Insignia 70" 4K Fire TV: was $649 now $549 @ Amazon

This 70-inch Insignia is one of the biggest Fire TVs you can buy. The 2020 TV features 4K resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and three HDMI ports. Plus, its voice remote has Alexa built-in, which means you can control your TV via voice commands.View Deal

Hisense 75" 4K Android TV: was $1,099 now $593 @ Best Buy

This Presidents Day TV sale puts $506 back in your pocket. Though it's not loaded with features, you do get HDR support, Android TV operating system, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Add it to your cart to see the sale price. View Deal

Vizio 70" 4K TV: was $659 now $599 @ Best Buy

The Vizio V-Series offers a variety of features at an affordable price. You get HDR10/HLG support, built-in Chromecast, Vizio's V-Gaming Engine for console gaming, Siri/Google/Alexa support, and 120Hz refresh rate. This Presidents Day TV sale is now on sale for $599.99. View Deal

Hisense 75" 4K Smart TV: was $1,000 now $630 @ Best Buy

If you've been looking for a serious television upgrade, then look no further than this ginormous set. As part of its Presidents Day TV sales, Best Buy is knocking $370 off the Hisense 75-inch 4K TV. It features Dolby Visio/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual X audio, and three HDMI ports. You also get Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa support and access to dozens of streaming apps. View Deal

Samsung 75" 4K TV: was $1,197 now $997 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Samsung 75-inch TU8000 Series 4K TV on sale for $997. It features 4K resolution, HDR10+ support, two HDMI ports, and Samsung's Tizen smart operating system. It also supports Apple AirPlay 2 and works with Google Assistant and Alexa. It's $100 cheaper than it was earlier in the week. View Deal

LG 75" NanoCell TV: was $1,199 now $999 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking a generous $200 off LG's NanoCell 75-inch 4K TV. It features a sharp and colorful 74.5" 4K Ultra HD display with NanoCell technology (LG's equivalent of QLED technology), and LG ThinQ AI with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in. Add in HDR10 and HLG support, and this smart TV provides one of the most immersive experiences you can get for the big game. It's an excellent Presidents Day TV sale. View Deal

LG 86" 4K TV: was $2,299 now $1,796 @ Newegg

Want the biggest Presidents Day TV sale possible? Newegg has the LG 86-inch 85 Series 4K TV on sale for $1,796. It combines LG's webOS smart TV platform with a huge 4K IPS panel, 120Hz refresh rate, and full support for premium features, like Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos audio.View Deal

55-65 inch TVs

Hisense 58" 4K Android TV: was $629 now $348 @ Walmart

This Hisense 58-inch Android TV is one of the cheapest big-screen Presidents Day TV sales you can buy right now. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10 support, DTS Virtual X audio, built-in Chromecast, and easy access to thousands of apps for streaming and gaming. View Deal

Sceptre 65" 4K TV: was $429 now $389 @ Walmart

You'll be hard pressed to find a cheaper 65-inch TV than this Sceptre. Sure, you're missing out on smart features, but if you want a no-frills Presidents Day TV sale — this is the model to get. It has 4K resolution and HDR support.View Deal

Samsung QLED TV Sale: deals from $447 @ Walmart

Samsung's QLED TVs are renown for their rich colors, solid picture quality, and sky-high prices. That is until now. Walmart is slashing up to $1,000 off Samsung's QLEDs with pricing that starts at $447. It's one of the best Presidents Day TV sales out there for fans of premium TVs. View Deal

Insignia 65" 4K Fire TV: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon

This Insignia 4K TV is one of the largest Fire TVs you can buy. Currently $100 off, it's also one of the best Presidents Day TV sales if you want a large screen TV at an affordable price. It features HDR10/HLG support, a voice remote with Alexa, and three HDMI ports. Best Buy offers the same deal and bundles 3 free months of Apple TV Plus.View Deal

Westinghouse 65" 4K Roku TV: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

This 65-inch Westinghouse 4K set runs on the Roku platform, which means you get access to thousands of streaming services and apps like Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Sling TV, Peacock, and more. It's compatible with Alexa/Google Assistant, offers HDR10 support, and features three HDMI ports. It's now $100 off. View Deal

Hisense 75" 4K Android TV: was $999 now $629 @Best Buy

This Presidents Day TV sale takes $350 off Hisense's 75-inch 4K Android TV. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual X audio, built-in Google Assistant, and easy access to Android streaming apps and games. View Deal

Samsung 55" Q60T 4K TV: was $749 now $697 @ Amazon

The Samsung Q60T is one of the least-expensive Samsung TV deals you'll find. The budget friendly QLED TV delivers rich color and sharp details along with support for Alexa, Bixby, and Google Assistant. You also get HDR10+/HLG support and Dolby Audio support. View Deal

Vizio 65" Quantum 4K TV: was $1,199 now $999 @ Best Buy

The Vizio PQ9 packs everything you'd want from a new game day TV. It packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, quantum technology for brighter colors, ProGaming engine with 4K 120Hz support, built-in Chromecast, DTS Virtual X audio, and a voice remote. It's one of the best Presidents Day TV sales right now. Offer valid through February 21. View Deal

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

The mother of all Presidents Day TV sales is here. Best Buy currently has the Vizio 55-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $999.99. That's $300 off and the cheapest OLED TV you'll find right now. In our review, we found that the TV punches way above its price tag. We loved its black levels, picture quality, and excellent viewing angles. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. The 65-inch model is also on sale for $1,499.99 ($500 off).View Deal

LG 55" CX OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,349 @ Amazon

The LG CX OLED TV is the best TV we've ever tested. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Dolby Atmos audio, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and both Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa support. But it's the TV's performance which won us over with its excellent picture quality and potent audio. Add it to your cart to save an extra $47 and pay just $1,349.99 — which is its best price ever. View Deal

50-inch or less

Toshiba 43" 4K Fire TV: was $279 now $229 @ Best Buy

The Toshiba 43-inch 4K Fire TV packs modern day features inside a small, space-saving TV. Meanwhile, its voice remote with Alexa lets you use your voice to watch live TV, switch inputs, and even control other smart home devices. This is a solid Presidents Day TV sale for shoppers on a tight budget who want 4K resolution.View Deal