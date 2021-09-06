Best HP Labor Day sales 2021: save on Chromebooks, Envy and more

The extended holiday is coming to a close, but don't fret. There are still plenty of Labor Day sales you can still get. Laptops are especially being discounted and some of our favorite Labor Day laptop sales come direct from HP.

The PC manufacturer has deals starting as low as $180. Meanwhile, beefier systems like the HP Envy 13t are enjoying price cuts of up to $200. So we're rounding up the best HP Labor Day sales you can get right now.

Best HP Labor Day sales today

HP Chromebook 14A G5: was $279 now $180 @ HP

HP has the HP Chromebook 14A G5 on sale for $180. It features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.6GHz AMD A4 APU, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB eMMC storage. If you need a basic machine for kids or just for Web surfing, this is one of the best cheap HP Labor Day sales you'll find. View Deal

HP 15z: was $379 now $329 @ HP

The HP 15z is a no-frills laptop that can be used by students or anyone looking to perform everyday tasks. It packs a 15.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 2.4GHz AMD Athlon Gold 3150U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Recommended upgrades include a 1080p LCD (+$60) or a Ryzen 3 CPU (+$20).View Deal

HP Laptop 15z-ef2000: was $599 now $419 @ HP

This mid-range HP laptop is perfect for users who want performance without a big price tag. It includes a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. You can upgrade to a 256GB SSD for just $20, which we highly recommend. View Deal

HP Laptop 15t-dw300: was $599 now $449 @ HP

An ideal budget machine, this laptop includes a 15.6-inch (1366 x 768) LCD, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. We highly recommend you upgrade to a 1080p LCD for an extra $80; otherwise, this is a solid laptop for basic tasks and the casual game or two. View Deal

HP Envy 13t: was $899 now $619 @ HP

The HP Envy 13t is as close to a MacBook Air killer as you'll get. The svelte machine features a 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. HP also claims it'll last for 12+ hours on a single charge, which makes this a great machine for college students or office work. View Deal

HP Spectre x360: was $1,049 now $949 @ HP

As part of the latest HP Labor Day deals — you can pick up the HP Spectre x360 13T-AW200 for $1,004. This laptop features a 13.3-inch 1080p IPS touch LCD, i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's great for just about any type of work and/or the occasional PC game. View Deal

HP AMD Laptop: was $819 now $649 @ HP

This HP laptop is equipped with a dual fan system for enhanced thermal cooling. A wide rear vent and enlarged air inlets maximize airflow, which in turn optimizes performance and stability. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. View Deal