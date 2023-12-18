Apple Watch ban — where you can still buy Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 now

Purchasing an Apple Watch 9 or Apple Watch Ultra could get harder in the coming days. The Apple Store is pulling both models from its shelves due to an ITC patent dispute ruling. The ruling claims that Apple infringed on a medical technology company's patent when it debuted the Apple Watch's SpO2 reader.

As a result, Apple could pull its watches from stores as early as Thursday, December 21. It's worth noting that retailers will still be able to sell these Apple Watches, but given that it's the holiday season, it's possible that certain models or colors could sell out.

So we're rounding up all of the retailers where you can still find Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 stock. Even better, the watches are both on sale and can ship in time for December 24. Our advice is to secure your purchase as soon as possible to avoid any potential shortages. (Also, make sure to read our guide to the best Apple Watch deals for discounts on all models).

Apple Watch stock

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this price. If you don't see it, try checking a different color.

Price check: $329 @ Walmart | $329 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch 9 (LTE/41mm): was $499 now $429 @ Amazon

This model features a built-in cellular radio so you'll be connected all time. Note that you'll need a data plan with a carrier for always-on connectivity.

Price check: $429 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $729 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 sports plenty of big upgrades from its predecessor. They include a new S9 SiP processor with 5.6 billion transistors, 30% faster GPU, and 4-core neural engines that can power machine learning two times faster than Apple Watch Series 8. It also boasts a brighter (3,000 nits) display. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we said it's the ultimate Apple Watch. Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this price. If you don't see it, try checking a different color.

Price check: $749 @ Best Buy

In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Apple Watch Series 9 is the best smartwatch yet thanks to significant performance upgrades and the addition of a handy new double-tap gesture. We found the new S9 processor delivers increased performance and a lengthy 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. This more powerful chip also enables the double-tap gesture, which allows you to control the watch by tapping your index finger and thumb together. You can use this for answering calls, responding to texts, pausing music and more.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 sports a lot of improvements over its predecessor. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we said it has an even brighter screen, making it easier to see your stats on the move, even in direct sunlight. The screen on the Ultra 2 goes up to 3,000 nits compared to 2,000 nits on the original model.