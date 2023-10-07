Amazon Prime Day deals — 11 sales I recommend right now

Amazon’s second Prime Day sales event of the year (officially known as Prime Big Deal Days) kicks off very soon. That makes now the perfect time to start your holiday shopping as the online retailer will be offering a tidal wave of deals starting Tuesday, October 10.

However, you don’t need to wait until then as early Prime Day deals have landed and are better than ever. In fact, some of these early deals have the potential to be better than the discounts we see during the main event. I track deals every day for Tom’s Guide, so I’m rounding up my favorite Amazon Prime Day deals that you can shop right now.

For starters, there’s a massive sale on Amazon devices including Echo smart speakers and Ring video doorbells, as well as serious money off some of the best Apple gear. Not to mention this MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB) for $749 has me hovering over the buy button. Plus, I’m a huge gamer, with a passion for all things PlayStation, so this sale on top PS5 games is drawing my interest as well. October Prime Day is bringing the heat.

There are literally hundreds of deals already available, and the list is growing with each passing hour, which can make sorting through all the discounts pretty overwhelming. And that’s why I’ve rounded up my personal favorite deals down below. Plus, be sure to check out our Amazon coupon code guide for even more ways to save over the Prime Day period.

My favorite Prime Day deals right now

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K is a slim device that can turn any television into a streaming hub. Not only does it include

4K Ultra HD streaming with Dolby Atmos audio but it also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote. It's currently on sale for just $22 ahead of the October Prime Day event.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $39 @ Amazon

The ideal smart home centerpiece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. This third-generation model is currently on sale for $39, which is a huge 56% off.

Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer: was $179 now $79 @ Amazon

The Philips 3000 Series air fryer is on sale for $79, which is its lowest price ever. This 13-in-1 air fryer can fry, bake, grill, roast, reheat, and more, with 7 preset programs for easy setup. This model has a 4.1-liter capacity and a removable dishwasher-safe basket. Note that it hit this price point during the July Prime Day.

WD_Black SN850X 2TB PS5 SSD: was $309 now $129 @ Amazon

The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 2TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. That's an excellent price for a practically essential PS5 accessory. It hit $119 during the July Prime Day, but at just $10 shy of its lowest price, it's worth buying now.

Price check: $129 @ Best Buy

Amazon 50" Fire TV Omni: was $375 now $149 @ Amazon

Request invite! Save $226 on this 50-inch Fire TV by reserving it ahead of Amazon Prime Day. This model offers a 4K resolution, HDR support and hands-free Alexa. For movie lovers, it's got Dolby Vision support and instant access to all the streaming services you could want via the slick Fire TV interface. It also offers deep Alexa integration and can be controlled with just your voice.

Bose 700: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-canceling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes. Note that they briefly hit $269 last Black Friday.

Price check: $299 @ Best Buy

Roborock S7: was $649 now $399 @ Amazon

The Roborock S7 is the best robot vacuum/mop hybrid we've tested. In our Roborock S7 review, we loved the S7's mapping capabilities and auto-raising mop. Plus, it accurately detected carpets and kept them dry. Unfortunately, it's not the best with pet hair, but otherwise, this is a very capable device. Just be aware you'll need to click the on-page coupon to get this massive $250 discount ahead of October Prime Day.