Some of the best PS5 games are on sale for Prime Day — here’s the 7 deals I’d buy

Amazon’s October Prime Day event is almost here, and the online retailer is already offering a large selection of early deals for shoppers who want to start saving right now. And these currently available discounts include a sizeable collection of the best PS5 games.

It’s been a pretty fantastic year for new video games, and there are still several big-hitters still to come in 2023 including Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. But if you’re looking to stretch your gaming budget even further, then this early Prime Day sale is a chance to pick up a load of must-play PS5 games for cheaper than a brand-new release.

One of my favorite PS5 deals right now is Elden Ring for $48. This brutally difficult open-world RPG was my personal game of the year in 2022, and it’s easily one of the best games available on the PS5. But this is just one of several worthwhile deals you can score at Amazon ahead of its second Prime Day event of the year next week.

With so many deals to choose from, I’m rounding up my favorite down beyond. And the good news is that more PS5 games are likely to go on sale when the next Prime Day sale events kick off on Oct. 10. So if you’re after a specific PS5 game be sure to check back later.

Early Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals

Elden Ring: was $59 now $48 @ Amazon

A collaboration between developer FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls, and acclaimed fantasy author George R. R. Martin, Elden Ring is a stunning open-world action RPG where every victory is hard-fought. You'll die frequently, but the sense of satisfaction that comes after downing a hulking boss after dozens of defeats is practically unmatched in all of gaming.

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger.

Dead Island 2: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Dead Island 2 offers players a sun-soaked playground crawling with the undead. Using just about any weapon you can get your hands on, it's your job to slay your throughway Hell-A from the mansions of Beverly Hills to the boardwalk of Venice Beach. Fully playable in co-op, Dead Island 2 is a rip-roaring open-world game full of zombies to slaughter, survivors to assist and powerful loot to collect.

Mortal Kombat 1: was $69 now $66 @ Amazon

This deal on Mortal Kombat 1 is only a very small discount, but considering the game only launched last month and earned deserved critical praise, it's still worth considering. Pitched as a semi-reboot of the Mortal Kombat timeline, this new spin on the popular fighting series includes new and familiar faces, as well as all the brutal fatalities you'd expect.

Madden NFL 24: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

The latest entry in EA Sports' long-running football simulator is currently on sale at Amazon. Just be aware that in order to get this discount you'll need to check the coupon box. Madden NFL 24 is the most comprehensive digital recreation of the sport to date offering increased control and realism as well as a suite of new modes. Lead your team to victory and compete with the world online.

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales (Ultimate Edition): was $69 now $42 @ Amazon

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales is a spin-off from 2018's Spider-Man on PS4 and follows teenage Miles Morales as he looks to prove his superhero credentials by taking on a dangerous new enemy that is threatening to destroy New York. This Ultimate Edition also includes a copy of Spider-Man Remastered. It's the perfect web-slinging package to hold you over until Spider-Man 2.