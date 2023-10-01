Amazon early Prime Day deals — here’s 67 sales I recommend

By Louis Ramirez
published

Black Friday-worthy deals you can get right now

Amazon logo on building
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
It's that time of year again, folks. The holiday shopping season is officially here, and major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target are gearing up to kick off their holiday sales in the upcoming days. Amazon is being especially aggressive with its discounts as it ramps up to its Prime Big Deal Days event, which starts on October 10

I've spent most of my professional career tracking down the best discounts out there. As deals editor at Tom's Guide, it's my job to bring you the sales you won't want to miss on devices we own or recommend — as well as highlighting items that are just flat-out great buys. Below, I'm rounding up 67 Prime Day deals you can get right now. I've found Black Friday-like prices on 4K TVs, Apple devices, and some of our top-rated headphones. 

The only items I'd advise against purchasing at the moment are Alexa devices. I expect that Amazon will offer better Alexa hardware deals during its Prime Big Deal Days event. Other than that, here's what you can buy now. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes this week). 

TVs

LG C3 OLED TV with price drop deal tag

(Image credit: Future)
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. However, keep in mind that Best Buy is offering a similar sale with a slightly lower starting price.
Price check: from $59 @ Best Buy

Laptops

Lowest price! The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. Right now Amazon has it on sale for $749, which is its cheapest price ever. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Apple

iPad on desk with keyboard

(Image credit: Future)
Editor's Choice! The 2022 MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life. It's now at its lowest price ever.
Headphones and AV

Bose 700 headphones deal

(Image credit: Bose)
Editor's Choice! The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes. Note they hit $269 once in December of 2022, so this is just $30 shy of their all-time price low.
Appliances

NutriBullet 7-Cup Food Processor

(Image credit: NutriBullet)
Editor's Choice! Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner. 

