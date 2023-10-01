Amazon early Prime Day deals — here’s 67 sales I recommend

It's that time of year again, folks. The holiday shopping season is officially here, and major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target are gearing up to kick off their holiday sales in the upcoming days. Amazon is being especially aggressive with its discounts as it ramps up to its Prime Big Deal Days event, which starts on October 10.

I've spent most of my professional career tracking down the best discounts out there. As deals editor at Tom's Guide, it's my job to bring you the sales you won't want to miss on devices we own or recommend — as well as highlighting items that are just flat-out great buys. Below, I'm rounding up 67 Prime Day deals you can get right now. I've found Black Friday-like prices on 4K TVs, Apple devices, and some of our top-rated headphones.

The only items I'd advise against purchasing at the moment are Alexa devices. I expect that Amazon will offer better Alexa hardware deals during its Prime Big Deal Days event. Other than that, here's what you can buy now. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes this week).

TVs

TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. However, keep in mind that Best Buy is offering a similar sale with a slightly lower starting price.

Price check: from $59 @ Best Buy

Laptops

MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. Right now Amazon has it on sale for $749, which is its cheapest price ever. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.



Apple

Headphones and AV

Bose 700: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes. Note they hit $269 once in December of 2022, so this is just $30 shy of their all-time price low.

Price check: $299 @ Best Buy

Appliances

