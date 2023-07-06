Act fast! Walmart Plus memberships are 50% off right now

If you've ever been curious about Walmart Plus, now is the time to join. With Prime Day deals ramping up, Walmart is launching its Walmart Week deals on July 10 (for members only) and it's kicking things off with one of the best deals of all time.

Through July 13, new Walmart Plus members will pay just $49/year for membership. That's 50% off its regular $98/year price and only the second time I've ever seen this sale. (Last time Walmart offered this deal was on Black Friday).

Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49/year @ Walmart

Save 50% Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it's now on sale for just $49/year. This deal is available to new members only. Membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. The latest perk includes free access to Paramount Plus at no extra cost.

Walmart Plus is a membership program designed for frequent Walmart shoppers. The subscription service competes with the likes of Amazon Prime and the recently revamped My Best Buy.

Walmart Plus gives subscribers in-store and online benefits, such as unlimited free delivery and fuel discounts from participating gas stations. It also includes free access to Paramount Plus. Members are also given early access to deals on major holidays such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Next week when Prime Day begins, members will get first dibs on Walmart's sale starting on July 10.

