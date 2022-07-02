4th of July deal knocks MacBook Pro to $999 at Best Buy

4th of July sales are out in full force this weekend and we've just spotted one of the best sales of the weekend.

Today only, Best Buy has the MacBook Pro M1 on sale for $999.99 (opens in new tab). That's $300 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. It's also one of the best MacBook deals we've ever seen. By comparison, Amazon has it on sale for $1,208 (opens in new tab). If you want a more powerful Mac, Amazon is taking $200 off the 14-inch and 16-inch models.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,099 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

$300 off! Best Buy has the 13-inch MacBook Pro (256GB) on sale for $999. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air M1 and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200: The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512TB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200: The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. This model can be configured with an even more powerful M1 Max CPU (from $3,499), which features a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU.

Despite not being the newest model, this MacBook still definitely holds up when it comes to performance. In our MacBook Pro M1 review, this laptop’s Apple M1 chip delivered seriously impressive speeds that most Windows laptops can’t beat. For example, it took the MacBook Pro just 12 minutes to transcode a 4K video, faster than the 15 minutes it took the Dell XPS 13.

It has great battery life, too. This MacBook Pro M1 lasted a very respectable 10 hours in our tests, which is plenty to get you through the day without needing to reach for a charger.

The MacBook Pro 2020's keyboard and display also make it a great productivity laptop. With a bright and colorful display, everything you view on the 2020 MacBook Pro will look great, despite the fact it's unfortunately not in 4K. The keyboard is comfortably sized, and thanks to the new Magic Keyboard's pillowy soft feel, your fingers will fly across the keys.

