Turkey sees huge VPN usage spike amid reports of social media crackdown

Protests have erupted following the move and the arrest of President Erdogan's main political rival

Large group of protesters in Turkey following Instanbul mayor&#039;s arrest
(Image credit: YASIN AKGUL / Getty Images)

VPN usage in Turkey has spiked significantly following reports of social media restrictions and the arrest of President Erdogan's main political rival, Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

One of the best VPNs, Proton VPN, has reported VPN sign-ups 1,100% over the baseline – as detailed by the Proton VPN Observatory.

On Wednesday, 19 March, 2025, internet watchdog NetBlocks showed that a number of Turkish internet service providers (ISPs) had restricted access to social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter).

It has been reported that some users were unable to access the platforms altogether. For those that could access them, Instagram users experienced difficulties loading profiles and stories. X and YouTube users suffered slow loading times and connections.

In October 2024, Proton VPN saw sign-up spikes of 1,400% following the block of several social media platforms. In August 2024 a 4,500% increase was seen after Turkey blocked access to Instagram.

In May 2023 Proton VPN sign-ups increased by 2,100% due to fear of censorship and internet shutdowns ahead of that year's presidential elections. An even bigger spike of 15,000% was seen in February 2023 after X (then known as Twitter) was temporarily blocked in the aftermath of an earthquake.

Screenshot of graph showing Proton VPN spike in Turkey

Image: Proton VPN sign-ups in Turkey spike to 1,100% over the baseline (Image credit: Proton VPN / Future)

Since his election to the Turkish presidency in 2014, Erdogan has been a controversial figure, and many have described his government as "authoritarian."

Attacks on internet freedoms and Turkish individuals' right to online privacy have been seen. According to Surfshark's Internet Shutdown Tracker, Turkey has disrupted the internet 17 times since 2015 – the 4th highest in Asia.

Protests erupted following Imamoglu's arrest, and Turkish authorities detained 37 people for sharing "provocative" content on social media – a further example of un-democratic assaults on digital freedoms and privacy.

Proton VPN's anti-censorship mission

Commenting on the spike, David Peterson, General Manager of Proton VPN, said: "Maintaining access to a free uncensored internet is essential. This is particularly true at times of crisis or political instability when people rely more than ever on online platforms to access and share information [or] get in touch with friends and loved ones."

"Protecting free speech and fighting censorship is a core part of our mission and we're committed to doing what we can to help people around the world."

"Unfortunately Turkey is one such country with a poor recent history of censorship. We are committed to doing all we can to protect free access to information for everyone, no matter who or where they are."

Proton VPN is taking the fight to internet censorship and has a host of dedicated anti-censorship VPN features to aid this battle.

Its Stealth protocol utilises obfuscation technology and masks your VPN traffic. Your data then appears as though it's regular internet traffic, subsequently avoiding network filters.

Guest mode allows you to access Proton VPN Free without creating an account or entering any personal information. Its Android VPN discrete icon feature allows you to disguise the Proton VPN app if you are under threat of being searched.

Proton VPN Free is one of the best free VPNs out there. The Proton VPN Election Campaign provided dedicated free VPN servers during elections in countries with a history of internet censorship.

